 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Macarons and macaroons are not the same — It’s time to learn the difference

Macaron vs. macaroon: These two distinctly different cookies share nothing but an annoyingly similar name

Lindsay Parrill
By

Chances are good that you’ve been under the false impression that macaroons and macarons are two different spellings and pronunciations of the same cookie. We’re sorry to tell you, but you’ve been misinformed. Pronounced, respectively, “mack-ah-ROON” and “mack-ah-ROHN”, these two treats are really quite different.

Macaron vs. macaroons

Macaroons, sometimes called coconut macaroons due to all the confusion, are a moist and sweet, chewy, coconutty dream, closely resembling an Almond Joy candy bar. Sweetened coconut flakes are held together with a whipped egg white and sugar mixture, and the result is heavenly. They’re often either dipped in or drizzled with chocolate to finish and keep their freshness beautifully, making for wonderful favors or gifts.

Macarons are the colorful little cuties that have taken the world by storm in the last decade or so. The macaron’s signature style is its classic meringue outer cookies, sandwiched together by a buttercream or jam filling. The meringue cookies are made from whipped egg whites and sugar that are then piped into small rounds and baked. Once set, they are filled and gleefully devoured.

Both of these delicacies are decadent little wonders, and both should be enjoyed and respected equally. So let us not pit these two treats against each other, macaron vs. macaroon, but rather embrace their differences and enjoy each as the delicately delicious little cookies they are.

Coconut macaroon recipe

Preppy Kitchen

This deliciously classic version of the macaroon is made with sweetened condensed milk and then dipped in chocolate. Traditional macaroons can be either chocolate dipped or plain, but when you have the option to add chocolate — why wouldn’t you?

Macaroon tips and tricks

  • Macaroons are naturally gluten-free, so have no fear of whipping up a big batch for a crowd of diverse eaters.
  • Be sure to use sweetened coconut flakes instead of unsweetened. These two varieties are texturally different, and unsweetened flakes will cause the macaroons to fall apart.
  • Folding egg whites is instructed in this recipe. When folding egg whites, do so very gently. The goal is to keep as much of the air inside as possible. The more air that escapes, the less light and fluffy your cookies will be.

French macarons with vanilla buttercream filling recipe

Ahead of Thyme

These trendy little treats come in almost every flavor imaginable these days. The possibilities of both taste and color combinations are immense, but this classic recipe is a timeless favorite.

Macaron tips and tricks

  • Macarons are also gluten-free as they contain almond flour and not all-purpose flour.
  • All-purpose flour cannot be substituted for almond flour in this recipe. Macaroons are delicate little cookies, and the structural differences in all-purpose flour would cause issues in both taste and texture.
  • Feel free to get colorful and add gel food coloring to your meringue batter. Gel is best for meringue as it will not affect the texture.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Want a gorgeous, perfectly browned steak? Use water (yes, really)
Porter-House-Steak
This is the secret to fluffy, moist, downright perfect bread
tips for making bread at home element5 digital h5rgwo1 f u unsplash
3-ingredient Nutella muffins may be your new food obsession
nutella muffin recipe muffins 2
Improve your skin and eyes with these delicious foods high in vitamin A
Foods high in vitamin A.
The best non-alcoholic drinks to get you through Dry January
Flower Power Mocktail
The perfect comfort food: Make this beef stroganoff recipe in just 30 minutes
best beef stroganoff recipe
These terrific mocktails are perfect for Dry January
5 new mocktails mojito recipe 2
Save time and eat smart: 9 of the healthiest microwavable meals in 2023
healthiest microwavable meals orange mango chicken
How much protein do you really need? Here’s how to calculate it
protein for men shake hero image 2019
The best red wines under $20: Our top picks
A bottle of Cavit Cab Sav.
Grilling year-round: 10 incredible tips for winter barbecues
gas propane grill barbecue snow winter
15 tools from Home Depot that will help you kill it in the kitchen
home depot tools to use in your kitchen img 3622 1
Mcdonald’s explores automated store, so our dystopian future is one step closer
adult happy meals are here nonthaburi bang yai 29 there is a 2017 logo mcdonald s