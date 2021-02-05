The 13 Best Valentine’s Day Chocolates to Buy Online Right Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Chocolate is perfect year-round but there’s no time it shines more than on Valentine’s Day. For some, the 14th of February is a special date and for others, the Hallmark holiday isn’t received with much jubilee. Whether you’re sending a bouquet of chocolate roses to your mom or dropping off a bottle of $5 Pinot to your best friend, it’s the thought that really counts.

No matter how you celebrate, the tradition of giving and receiving candy confections doesn’t have to be a shot to the heart or your wallet and you can’t miss the mark with chocolate. We’ve gathered the sweetest chocolates you can buy to treat yourself or someone else!

Dark Chocolate Collection by Mignon Chocolate

Find delicious gourmet chocolate assortments (gift boxes, gifts baskets, bouquets and more) for Valentine’s Day or any special occasion from Chocolate.org. The Dark Chocolate Collection by Mignon Chocolate is a bestseller and makes the perfect gift for dark chocolate lovers.

Buy at Chocolate.org

Toblerone Personalized Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar



Everyone’s favorite Swiss milk chocolate bar now comes with a sweet surprise! You can now personalize your chocolate delight with any name or saying that you choose. This is sure to add a bigger smile to any chocolate lover’s face.

Milk Bar Red Velvet Truffles



The iconic New York bakery has packed their bestselling red velvet cake into small little bites. A bright red cake outside filled with chocolate chips and cream cheesecake mix in the middle with a white chocolate shell, it’s a sensational ball of flavor and fun.

Buy at Milk Bar

Hu Kitchen Chocolate Lovers Gift Box



Get an assortment of all your favorite paleo chocolate bars in one package. This set comes with a mix of Hu’s popular primal chocolates like Simple, Salty, Cashew Vanilla, and Puffed Quinoa packaged in a matte black gift box.

Buy at Hu Kitchen

Russell Stover Champagne Chocolates



For those with champagne taste on a chocolate budget, Russell Stover’s created a sparkling candy cocktail of milk chocolate with a creamy champagne-flavored center.

Lord Jones CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews



Lord Jones blends its world’s finest hemp-derived CBD with pure Dark Chocolate and organic Espresso to create a blissfully delicious chocolate chews that contain 20mg of CBD in each truffle.

Buy at Lord Jones

Omnom Chocolate Sea Salted Toffee Chocolate Bar



These international Islandic chocolate bars are an exquisite experience from beginning to end. Omnom’s single-origin toffee chocolate are made with organic cocoa butter and baked Icelandic milk, sprinkled with Icelandic Sea Salt from Saltverk, and packaged with an artistic and elegant wrapper, making for a one of a kind gift.

Neuhaus Belgian Chocolates



Imported fresh from their chocolate atelier in Belgium, Neuhaus offers a selection of 25 of their finest Belgian chocolates made with sustainable cocoa, all-natural ingredients. These gourmet truffles are filled with flavors like pralinés, ganaches, caramels, and cherry, all elegantly displayed in a luxurious gift box.

Godiva Valentine’s Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Show her your heart with this Godiva 14-piece assorted chocolate that comes in a pretty heart-shaped box. The assortment includes the Godiva classics as well as four limited-edition pieces that your loved ones will surely enjoy.

Buy at Godiva

Sweet Kiss Brigadeiros



These traditional bite-sized Brazilian desserts made of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and covered in sprinkles are an adorably delicious alternative to regular chocolate truffles. Coming in an array of flavors like Cookies and Cream, Raspberry Limeade, and Crème-Brûlée, Sweet Kiss Brigadeiros are sure to be your new favorite treat.

Buy at Sweet Kiss Brigadeiros

Jacques Torres Chocolate



There is a reason why Chef Jacques Torres is known as Mr. Chocolate, for over 30 years, the French pastry chef has been winning awards and the hearts of chocolate lovers around the world. His signature bonbons and truffles are made with the finest ingredients and in the most delectable flavors, like the most popular Love Potion #9, which is made of Jacques’ secret recipe for pure dark chocolate ganache.

Buy at Mr. Chocolate

Harlem Chocolate Factory



Named after iconic Harlem staples like Pan-Pan Diner and Brownstone Bars, Harlem Chocolate Factory is an assortment of cultural confections from chocolate bark to turtles. Made from responsibly sourced chocolate, these imaginative sweets are like taking the A train to chocolate heaven.

Buy at Harlem Chocolate Factory

Philip Ashley Chocolates



You can now get award-winning chocolatier to the stars Phillip Ashley’s luxury chocolates delivered right to your door. These handcrafted, small-batch premier candies are covered in breathtaking designs and filled with the finest fair-trade chocolate for a stunning and sweet gift.

Buy at Philip Ashley Chocolates

