Put a smile on your friends' and loved ones' faces with these gift ideas

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gifts for men can be tricky, as some men are just plain impossible to shop for. Maybe they have picky tastes, or maybe it seems like they already have it all. Whatever the case, you might find yourself at a loss when trying to choose that special something. Not to fear: Below you'll find suggestions for gifts for hard-to-buy-for men.

We're not saying that the man you're shopping for will love all of these, but the gift ideas span a wide range of tastes, so you're sure to find something perfect among our outstanding recommendations. On to the gifts!

Theragun Mini

Small size, big power

While it might look small, the Theragun Mini offers big massage capability. Ultra-portable but ultra-powerful, it's the ideal gift for any man who tends to experience regular soreness or cramps and requires relief on the go. With its silent operation, three settings, and long battery life, this is a truly superior massager.

Theragun Mini Small size, big power

Slopes

The skiing and snowboarding app every powder hound needs

Don't let your favorite winter sport enthusiast hit the slopes without Slopes, a powerful skiing and snowboarding app that offers everything from condition reports to trail maps, social contacts, and more. It can even sync to a smartwatch so that you can monitor it without needing to remove your gloves and dig through your pockets for your phone.

Slopes The skiing and snowboarding app every powder hound needs

Hari Mari Boots or Slippers

Super comfortable, super quality

Hari Mari has a reputation for crafting extremely comfortable, high-quality boots that are constructed to last. They offer a wide range of styles, so you're sure to find a pair he'll like. What's more, they're surprisingly versatile. The same pair that he wears in the shop or outdoors will look great at a casual dinner.

Hari Mari Boots or Slippers Super comfortable, super quality

eufy Clean H20

The ultimate portable vacuum for his auto

Whether he's a car guy or just happens to have a car that needs to be cleaned regularly (as all cars should be), this portable vacuum from eufy is the ideal tool for the job. Powerful, portable, and fast-charging, it certainly doesn't suck — not in a bad way, at least.

eufy Clean H20 The ultimate portable vacuum for his auto

Garrett Wade Forest Axe

For the classy outdoorsman

While there are a million axes out there, very few of them offer the classy craftsmanship of this forest chopper from Garrett Wade. As practical as it is functional, it looks great and stays sharp, and it's built to last. This axe is so stylish that he'll hesitate to put it into use — but he will.

Garrett Wade Forest Axe For the classy outdoorsman

Pendleton Fitted Plaid Board Shirt

A classically cool flannel

When it comes to flannels, there's no bigger name than Pendleton. They've been at it for nearly 200 years, and they've only improved in quality over time. The Fitted Plaid Board Shirt is one of their most classic styles, but it's been updated to reflect the modern fitted aesthetic. This is the kind of shirt that gets passed down through the generations.

Pendleton Fitted Plaid Board Shirt A classically cool flannel

Klymit Litewater Dinghy

A portable raft for whatever floats your boat

Compact yet durable, easy to inflate and easy to pack, the Litewater Dinghy from Klymit is an outstanding gift for any man who enjoys hitting the water. This single-person raft is a great option for fishing, rafting a river, or simply kicking back and enjoying a float under the sun.

Klymit Litewater Dinghy A portable raft for whatever floats your boat

Slumberjack SJK Roadhouse Tarp

Shade and shelter wherever you go

For road trip enthusiasts, the Roadhouse Trap from SJK is a must. It's easy to attach to a wide range of vehicles, providing instant shelter from the sun and rain as well as protection from mosquitos. Essentially, it's an outdoor room that you can tack onto the exterior of any SUV. It's a particularly great option for van-lifers who want to expand their housing when parked.

Slumberjack SJK Roadhouse Tarp Shade and shelter wherever you go

Harry's Starter Shave Set

The best subscription shaving service there is

We tried a bunch of different subscription shaving services and declared Harry's the best overall. With their sharp blades and handsome, well-balanced grips, these razors work as great on your face as they look by the sink. This starter kit is the perfect gift for a man who needs to up his razor game.

Harry's Starter Shave Set The best subscription shaving service there is

Hello Core Meditation Trainer

A buzzing ball of focus

We could all use a little more focus, and this meditation trainer from Hello Core delivers. When held in your hands, it reads your body's stress levels and then buzzes fast or slow depending on how well you're maintaining a sense of focus and calm. It's surprisingly effective at training you to quiet your mind within just a handful of sessions.

Hello Core Meditation Trainer A buzzing ball of focus

If you're tired of shopping for gifts for men who have everything, we hope our list has been helpful. It's never easy to find the perfect gift, but the suggestions above are sure to make him smile.

Editors' Recommendations