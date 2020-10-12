9 Best Lounge Pants for Men in Fall 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

On a chilly fall weekend, there is nothing better than sitting at home doing absolutely nothing. And while you’re sitting there (enjoying a roaring fire or a steamy mug of hot tea), you’d better be decked out in some fantastic loungewear.

Though no relaxation uniform is complete without a fluffy robe, snug sweater, and pair of cloud-like slippers, this roundup is focusing on one cuddly accessory in particular: The lounge pant. In fact, we’re going to introduce you to some of our favorites, all of which are designed with cozy comfort in mind.

Falconeri Cashmere Trousers

If we could live forever in these 100% cashmere (!!!) trousers, we would.

Public Rec Stadium Joggers

It’s been difficult these days to wear anything but sweatpants while working from home. But if you want to upgrade your nine-to-five bottoms, we suggest these joggers from one of our favorite athleisure brands. They feel formal enough to motivate you to work, and they’re also insanely comfortable, thanks to the elastic waistband and breathable fabric.

Ably Leisure Sweatpants

We love that these sweats are insanely comfortable (which is a prerequisite for sweats, after all), but they’re also presentable enough to be worn outside the house. While they come in plenty of colors, the electric blue is our fave.

Patagonia Mahnya Fleece Pants

Patagonia, one of our favorite outdoor brands, makes apparel that’s perfect for far-flung excursions, as well as lounging around the house for days on end (perfect for quarantine). Case in point: These soft-as-a-feather fleece pants.

Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant

Featuring a refined fit, the Ace Sweatpant is meant to evoke a casual, grownup aesthetic. Knit with French terry, these pants are as comfortable as they are elegant, making an excellent addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

Vuori Ponto Performance Pant

If you’re on the prowl for performance-grade loungewear, look no further than the Ponto Pant from Vuori. Moisture-wicking and quick-drying, these lounge pants are as functional as they are comfy, making them a great pick for indoor and outdoor activities.

Gihuo Winter Fleece Pants

You know those mornings when you wake up and quickly realize that you’re not going to be leaving your bed all day? Well, on those days, we suggest throwing on a pair of these fleece-lined pants from Gihuo. They’re soft, warm, cozy, and guaranteed to seriously up your hibernation game.

Bombas Cotton Sweatpants

Yes, Bombas makes fantastic socks, but did you know the brand also makes lounge pants? If not, allow me to introduce you to these awesome sweats. They’re built with 100% cotton, making them breathable, comfortable, and oh-so-soft. But perhaps the coolest feature of these pants is that for every pair purchased, one is donated to someone in need!

FourLaps Rush Jogger 2.0

Active fellas might be particularly compatible with the Rush Jogger from FourLaps. This pant features an athletic cut with plenty of interior pockets, spandex for stretch, and an elastic waistband, making them great for the home and the gym. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also built with super soft French Terry.

