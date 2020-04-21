Quarantine living has thrown a wrench into our everyday routines, especially when it comes to our grooming habits. What’s the point of learning how to shape a beard or trimming your wild whiskers when there’s nobody around to see them? Well, there’s still plenty of reason to keep looking your best. Whether you’re dressing to impress your partner at home, putting forth your professional face for your work-related Zoom meetings, or simply trying to make sure your appearance doesn’t fall off the deep end of presentability, the best shaving subscriptions give us an accessible, affordable, and worry-free way for taming our facial hair without leaving the house.

If you haven’t experienced the benefits of a shaving subscription yet, then now is the perfect opportunity. Aside from making it easier for you to obtain high-quality shaving products, the best shaving subscriptions were designed to save you money and effort on the front lines of facial hair defense.

Instead of running to the grocery store to fill-up on disposable blades and shaving creams, we recommend you join a shave club so you can start receiving premium grooming products at the comfort of your own home.

When rounding up the best shaving subscriptions, you have to include the Dollar Shave Club, which helped pioneer the grooming subscription model in 2011. The California-based brand will ask you a few questions about your skin type and routine, and will then provide multiple blade and product options to cover all your bases. This box is great for the frequent shaver who wants to make sure they always have reliable blades at the helm, at a price point that can’t be beaten. After your first box, Dollar Shave Club lets you add and remove products at any time to make sure you always get what you need, and nothing more.

Cost: $5 starter trial kit — $40 for every restock box

Delivery: Two to four-month subscriptions available

Harry’s is like Dollar Shave Club but if the latter let its hair down and copped a new fit, yet still managed to keep things simple and refined. Harry’s costs a little more to become a member, but with that comes a handsome, weighted, and rubberized handle that feels fantastic in the hand and will help the razor’s sharp blades glide effortlessly across the skin without having to apply much force. The starter kit is equipped with a five-blade razor cartridge, a foaming shave gel, and a travel blade cover.

Cost: $8 starter kit — $15 to $35 for ongoing refills depending on size

Delivery: Two, three, and five-month membership options

Wet Shave Club’s Ditch The Monthly Shave Club encourages you to toss your monthly payment memberships and opt for its $35 kit packed with everything you need for a year’s worth of shaving. Plus, it comes with a double-edged safety razor for shavers who like to keep their baby face front and center.

The set also include a year’s worth of safety razor blades, shave soap, a shave brush, pre-shave oil, aftershave, and cologne wipes. So, it’s not exactly a subscription, per say, but it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin who desire the irritation-free shave offered by safety razors, and are still looking to save money and effort when it comes to restocking their shaving goods.

Cost: $35

Delivery: One time purchase (one-year supply)

Other Shave Clubs We Love

Gillette Shave Club is a fantastic option for those who already use Gillette razors, but don’t want to keep running to the store every few weeks to replace their dull blades. Begin your trial for free, and two weeks later you’ll obtain a refill of new blades and the brand’s soothing Pure shave cream. After that, refills will arrive based on your subscription type, with Gillette comping every fourth delivery.

Cost: Free starter kit — $21 for recurring refills and personal additions

Delivery: One, three, and six-month subscriptions available

The name says it all: It’s for men with beards, and specifically those who don’t plan on shaving them off while cooped up in the house, but also don’t want their whiskers to get completely out of control. It’s not exactly a membership, rather it’s a program that has evolved from its monthly subscription options to a points-based rewards program that is streamlined with a ton of perks, including access to new products, free gifts, and partnership deals. Simply choose your desired kit, add or remove any products, and it will be delivered to your doorstep every month. Its two most popular kits are great for those looking to maintain an already lavish, healthy beard, as well as those attempting to grow a thicker, fuller set of facial hair.

Cost: Varies based on kit selection

Delivery: One-time purchase — monthly deliveries

Bevel is another shave club that has moved towards a rewards program for discounts on future purchases, and it’s still a serviceable program for those looking to save money on grooming products and obtain the hassle-free benefits of recurring deliveries. Its shave kit is packed with a sturdy safety razor, a pre-shave oil, a quality shave cream, and a restoring aftershave balm to help you in your shaving process from beginning to end. Then, once you start racking up reward points, you can use those for a discount on your next kit purchase or discounts on other shaving and grooming products.

Cost: $90 for starter kit minus future discounts from reward points

Delivery: O ne-time purchase

