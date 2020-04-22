There’s a case to be made for shopping the best sustainable brands all the time — not just when Earth Day rolls around. And yet, there’s perhaps no better time to recognize how to upgrade your wardrobe in an eco-conscious way, and we’ve got some even better news on that front. There’s a whole crop of new sustainable brands that are changing the way stylish consumers (like yourself) shop, wear, and think about clothing, and they’ve got plenty of different categories covered in that regard. From eco-friendly sneakers made with repurposed materials to low-impact and organic cotton menswear you can rock all spring, the best new sustainable brands for Earth Day are here to flip your wardrobe on its head (in the best way possible). Educate yourself here, then get ready to feel great about what you’re wearing for Earth Day — and beyond.

Here’s the scoop when it comes to Nothing New. The difference really is right in the name — this brand, launched in 2019, repurposes nearly six plastic water bottles in the construction of each of its super-stylish high-top and low-top sneakers, which also means the brand uses substantially less water in crafting said sneakers than competitors use. The results are seriously cool, too: Think classic cap toe sneakers, yet made from materials like recycled cotton and virgin plastic. Even the way these sneakers are put together — using stitch construction versus chemical glue — makes a huge difference. Right down to the laces, which are made from post-consumer recycled plastic. These could just be the most sustainable sneakers we’ve seen this year, so we’re saying you should go all-in on getting a pair or two this season.

For every brand that makes comfortable, stylish basics, there are very few that do it quite like UpWest. Another brand that debuted in 2019, UpWest is great for guys who want to upgrade their work-from-home wardrobe. From cozy basics like thermal long-sleeve shirts and tapered sweats to easygoing sleepwear, slippers, and even a durable anorak, UpWest is of the mind that what you wear impacts how you feel. That’s why the company uses recycled shipping materials and look to minimize packaging waste, while at the same time using organic materials like Tencel for an eco-conscious design approach.

Whenever we’re on the hunt for the best new menswear, it seems our attention always turns toward Huckberry. The San Francisco gear purveyor has a knack for curating the ultimate men’s style essentials, and lately, the firm has been expanding on that approach with a series of in-house brands that blend maximum style and minimal environmental impact. Take Wellen — this surf-inspired label debuted just in time to wow us all through summer 2019, thanks to its breezy fits and of course, its commitment to sustainability. The brand makes its stellar basics out of fabrics like hemp, which strengthens the soil as it grows, and also uses plenty of 100% organic cotton in its stylish slub polos and chinos. In short: This is a brand you’re going to be wearing long past Earth Day, and you’re going to look great while doing so.

