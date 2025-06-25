 Skip to main content
Tissot celebrates swiss heritage with Jungfraubahn Alpine railway collaboration

Alpine tribute: Tissot's jungfraubahn partnership celebrates swiss railway heritage

By
Tissot PR 100 Jungfraubahn
Tissot

Tissot shows respect for Switzerland’s mountain past by working with Jungfraubahn, a well-known cogwheel railway that takes people to the highest train station in the Bernese Alps. The partnership makes five special watches that show the blend of Swiss exact building, mountain grandeur, and watch skill.

The group of watches focuses on two models: the Tissot PR 100 Jungfraubahn and the T-Touch Connect Sport Jungfraubahn. Each watch shows different parts of the mountain railway trip. Snow-covered peaks, trains that run on time, and well-made watches show what Switzerland offers. This cooperation feels right for showing national identity.

The PR 100 Jungfraubahn comes in two sizes, with 40mm and 34mm cases—this makes them good for many wrist sizes while keeping the watch’s usual shape. Two different color choices offer looks that show different mountain moods and train design elements.

One version has a dark blue face with nickel minute and hour hands, plus a yellow second hand that points to the Jungfraubahn train’s distinct colors. That color mix makes a clear link to the railway trip while keeping the face easy to read—this is important for Swiss exact timekeeping.

The other design has a silver sun-ray face with blue hands. These colors aim to show the clear difference between clean mountain snow and bright mountain sky. This color scheme catches the look of high places and also makes sure you can read the watch in different light.

Both versions have fine Jungfrau mountain carvings right on the watch face. These turn mountain places into art on the watch. Such details add interesting textures and honor the specific mountain area that led to the teamwork.

The words “Jungfrau – Top of Europe” on the back of the case make the watches special. They connect the watches to this respected Swiss place. This writing changes each watch into a real tribute, not just a usual special edition.

The T-Touch Connect Sport Jungfraubahn extends the cooperation into smartwatches, though specific facts about it remain unclear. That addition shows that Tissot wants to respect old railway history through both classic and new watch styles.

The partnership shows how Swiss brands can work together well to celebrate shared culture. They also make products that sell and appeal to people in Switzerland and other countries. The railway is known for being exact and dependable, which fits well with Tissot’s Swiss-made quality rules.

These special watches show the charm of mountain travel and respect the building success that makes Switzerland’s mountain railways possible. This makes watches that show both nature’s beauty and human cleverness.

