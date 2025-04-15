New Tissot PR 100 honors the Alps with two dial colors

Tissot reaches for the sky with two new watches that draw inspiration from the earth’s upper atmosphere. Lately, the brand has been working on timepieces that align with nature, such as the PRC Solar 100. The newest addition, PR 100, is inspired by the Jungfrau summit located in the Alps region and is offered in two dial colors.

While the first option features a striking silver dial, the second option is more subtle and laid-back, thanks to the blue dial. Both have an interesting imprint spanning from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock, designed to pay tribute to the Alps mountain and add depth to the dial. The silver option breathes some life into the dial with blue hour markers, and the blue option adds some color on the front face with yellow hour markers.

Featuring a titanium case available in two sizes (36mm and 40 mm), this model can perfectly sit on different wrist sizes and fits the modern description of ergonomic watches, which are now getting smaller by the day.

Given that this watch is developed for various environments, it easily links with Strava to provide insight into the user’s performance. The PR 100 Jungfrau also draws energy from the sun.

As a watch that draws inspiration from outdoor scenes, it features multiple navigational tools, such as a compass, altimeter, and barometer. Apart from recreating beautiful scenes, Tissot will immerse the owners in an adventurous experience that explores the mountains.

The new PR 100 Jungfrau will be capped at 10,000 pieces. Every size, from 40 mm to 34 mm, has a $345 price tag.