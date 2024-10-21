 Skip to main content
What to know about Patek Philippe’s first new watch collection in 25 years

Here's a new watch collection from Patek Philippe

patek philippe cubitus collection 1
Patek Philippe / Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe unveils another watch collection based on the elegant sporty style known as Cubitus. For starters, every watch in this collection has a square casing with round corners, complemented by an exclusive dial, giving each timepiece a modern and appealing touch.

To redefine the elegant sporty style, this brand opted for a new shape—something squarish and accentuated with round cuts. While Patek Philippe could have used other geometric shapes from the Art Deco period (from 1919 to 1939), it preferred a new geometric design to an old one.

The new collection comprises three different timepieces—Cubitus Instantaneous Grand Date, Cubitus Ref. 5821/1AR-001, and Cubitus Ref. 5821/1A001.

The Cubitus Instantaneous Grand Date has more sophisticated technical features than the other two timepieces, thanks to its high-performing calibre (the 240 PS CI J LU self-winding movement). Apart from that, it has grand date, weekday, and moon phase displays for efficient timekeeping. The Cubitus Ref. 5822P-001 retails at $88,500.

The Cubitus 5822P-001 Patek Philippe / Patek Philippe

The second timepiece, Cubitus Ref. 5821/1AR-001, is fitted with a blue sunburst dial and is available in two different hues; gold and steel. In terms of design, the second timepiece has a retro two-tone hue that’s inspired by classical pieces.

The Cubitus Ref. 5821/1AR-001
The Cubitus Ref. 5821/1AR-001 Patek Philippe / Patek Philippe

Lastly, the Ref. 5821/1A001 is a real representation of sporting elegance due to the olive green sunburst dial and steel finish. It also has a vertical-satin-brushed finish for a modern allure.

The Cubitus Ref. 5821/1A001
The Cubitus Ref. 5821/1A001 Patek Philippe / Patek Philippe

And while the Cubitus Ref. 5821/1AR-001 goes for $61,280.00, the Cubitus Ref. 5821/1A001 is $41,240.

The new cubitus collection is available at the official Patek Philippe store and other authorized retailers.

