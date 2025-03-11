Tissot PRC 100 Solar combines solar tech and classic design in a modern upgrade

Tissot just released a timepiece with superb technological capabilities. The latest addition to the PRX collection, the PRC 100 Solar, is inspired by an old model but has been given a makeover.

The Tissot PRC 100 won many hearts when it was unveiled in 2005, thanks to its striking dodecagonal shape. With this new release, the brand preserved the overall design but upgraded its features to keep up with the changing times.

Recommended Videos

Like the previous model, the PRC 100 Solar has a casing with beautiful geometrical cuts. It comes with a 39 mm casing, but the brand plans to downsize it to 34 mm and expand the collection. The first 39 mm variant features a stainless steel dial, while the second option has a dark blue dial.

While the first two options are quite unique due to the striking colors, the last option is subtle with a black dial.

Thanks to the advanced Lightmaster technology, this timepiece can draw solar energy from multiple spaces—from lots of sunlight and limited sunlight, too. The watch absorbs both natural and artificial light. Tissot came up with a clever design that conceals the solar cells.

Just beneath the dial, there’s a mechanism with advanced technology that converts solar energy into rechargeable energy that the watch can use. As a result, the high-quality movement, ETA F06.615, keeps everything running for a year.

At night, the Super-LumiNova-coated hands and indexes provide visibility.

While the Tissot PRC 100 is paired with a stainless steel bracelet, it can be swapped for a black or brown leather strap.

The price ranges from $450 to $595, depending on the options chosen.