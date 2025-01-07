The new Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 watch redefines heritage

To pass down the brand’s heritage to new generations, Tissot re-designed an old retro watch after revisiting its history and analyzing its growth: the Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80.

Inspired by the original Tissot Le Locle, this new watch is a solid representation of the brand’s heritage, progress, and history. The original model was first rolled out into the market in 2003 on Tissot’s 150th anniversary, with stick hour markers, a minimalistic white dial, a stainless steel casing, and a brown strap. Everyone loved it, so Tissot introduced more Le Locle watches.

The latest model is based on Le Locle’s 2003 design, but it has a modern and unique front, accentuated by Roman hour markers, a guilloche pattern, and a stainless steel bracelet. This stylish look is quite different from the minimalistic appearance of the original watch.

Recommended Videos

While this new watch was launched 20 years after the first piece, it still paints a clear picture of how things went down before Tissot blew up. The brand has roots in a small town popularly known as Le Locle—this is where everything started in the 19th century.

Elements featured on the Le Locle model, from the inscriptions to the engravings, are designed to honor Tissot’s hometown. Think of this new watch as a miniature version of Le Locle town, downsized into a tiny profile to preserve Tissot’s heritage.

Just below the 12 O’clock denotation, there’s a beautiful inscription—1853, which is the year the brand was established. Hour markers and hands are quite similar to components fitted on church clocks and monuments in Le Locle.

From the 19th to the 21st century, Tissot was the go-to brand for stylish, innovative, and contemporary collections. But everything changed when the Le Locle line was launched in the early 2000s. It’s backed by a rich history and heritage. Turns out this was the missing piece in the puzzle, a complementary aspect that boosts innovation and style.

The brand still rolls out different versions of the Le Locle every few years in varying sizes and colors, the latest one being the Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80.