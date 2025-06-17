 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Oris Hölstein edition 2025: A timepiece redefining luxury

The Oris Hölstein 2025: Where Swiss craftsmanship meets modern elegance

By
Oris Hölstein Edition 2025 with illuminated green dial
Oris

Oris unveils its Hölstein Edition 2025, a masterpiece blending Swiss precision with avant-garde design. This year’s release is just 250 pieces, an exclusive offering celebrating the brand’s heritage while pushing horological boundaries. The 40mm stainless steel case features a sleek, polished finish, while the gradient green dial—inspired by the dense forests of Hölstein—captures light with mesmerizing depth.

Celebrating the marvel of movement

The Hölstein Edition 2025 timepiece
Oris

Collectors will instantly be drawn to the state-of-the-art automatic movement in this year’s edition, which boasts 5-day power reserve and anti-magnetic properties. The timepiece features a sapphire exhibition back, an intricately decorated rotor paying homage to craftsmanship Oris has been associated with for over a century. This is a watch built with connoisseurs in mind, those that desire the very best in mechanical excellence. 

Recommended Videos

Wearable sophistication offers versatility for any occasion

The Hölstein Edition 2025 viewed from an angle.
Oris

One of the standout features of this Oris timepiece includes its textured rubber strap that provides comfort in a stylish aesthetic, plus a quick-release system which allows wearers to customize easily. Whether worn at a black-tie affair or for a weekend jaunt, the Hölstein Edition 2025 is created to take you from the office to the weekend.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Why this release is destined to reach iconic status

The Hölstein Edition 2025 timepiece with green luminescence.
Oris

Due in part to its limited edition and singular design, horologists expect this edition to reach iconic status. Each timepiece is numbered and comes with a gorgeous presentation box that makes a grand statement and asserts it as a future heirloom for collectors. AT a retail price of $5,000, and for watch aficionados demanding the very best in horological excellence, the Hölstein Edition 2025 makes a definitive statement.  

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Urban Jürgensen revival captures watch world attention with modern approach
Danish legacy reborn: Urban jürgensen's 250-year heritage meets contemporary luxury under new ownership
Urban Jürgensen revival

Urban Jürgensen became 2025’s most discussed watch revival. A 250-year-old Danish horological legacy was transformed into a contemporary luxury brand through family ownership and the technical leadership of renowned independent watchmaker Kari Voutilainen. The brand’s Los Angeles launch event was the year’s most talked-about watch presentation.
Founded in Copenhagen in 1773, Urban Jürgensen produced over 700 timepieces in the early 1800s and developed technical innovations such as ultra-precise marine chronometers. Despite several ownership changes and near disappearance over two centuries, passionate collectors preserved the brand’s reputation among watch experts.
“The biggest, most respected collectors own Urban Jürgensen watches—this brand, this name, is simply the highest level,” said watch writer Thomas Brechtel, highlighting the devoted following among serious enthusiasts, even though the brand remains little known to the general public.
The Rosenfield family acquired Urban Jürgensen in 2021, bringing a collector’s passion to the brand’s stewardship. Co-CEO Alex Rosenfield’s father had collected Urban Jürgensen pieces since the 1990s, which led to an unexpected opportunity to acquire the company when it needed investment to restart.
Kari Voutilainen, widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed independent watchmakers, leads technical development, while his 25-year-old daughter Venla serves as COO. This partnership brings authentic watchmaking credibility while modernizing the brand’s communication to appeal to younger audiences.
The launch collection includes three models showcasing Voutilainen’s craftsmanship: the UJ-1 250th Anniversary Tourbillon limited to 75 pieces (CHF 368,000), the UJ-2 three-hand watch (CHF 105,000), and the UJ-3 perpetual calendar with moonphase (CHF 168,000). Each features clean Scandinavian dial aesthetics, fine guilloché, and hand-applied numerals.
“The image contrasts modern, playful marketing with serious, traditional watchmaking—but it works because it is grounded in artisanal quality,” observed JX Su, founder of SJX Watches.
Rosenfield’s approach emphasizes accessibility rather than exclusivity, targeting a diverse audience including women and younger collectors, not just established enthusiasts. Ellen von Unwerth’s “Time Well-Spent” campaign, featuring people aged 19 to 82, reflects this inclusive vision.
This revival shows how historic watch brands can succeed today by combining genuine craftsmanship with contemporary communication strategies.

Read more
Hublot launches Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 in orange ceramic
Summer vibes: Hublot's orange ceramic big bang unico evokes sunset and ocean waves
Hublot big bang summer range

Hublot introduces the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025, a limited edition of 100 watches. It features a micro-blasted orange ceramic case and a sky-blue bezel, evoking the look of summer light on the sea. Priced at $31,300, the watch highlights Hublot’s expertise in coloring high-tech ceramics and its innovative strap systems.
The orange ceramic case represents a significant manufacturing achievement, requiring precise temperature control and material blends to achieve its deep, golden sunset-like color. Drawing on two decades of ceramic expertise, Hublot uses zirconium-based compounds baked at high temperatures to create scratch-resistant cases with vibrant colors.
Measuring 42mm across and 14.5mm thick, the watch maintains the bold yet wearable proportions typical of the Big Bang line. The micro-blasted finish gives texture to the bright orange case, while the sky-blue ceramic bezel offers a striking contrast. Six H-shaped titanium screws secure the bezel, emphasizing the watch’s structural design. Two dark blue case elements, with matching screws, complete the three-color scheme.
The open dial reveals the technical details of the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture movement. White Super-LumiNova coats the Arabic numerals and hour markers, which sit above the date wheel. A yellow central chronograph seconds hand adds a fourth color. The movement’s main plate, bridges, and date wheel are dark blue, and the 60-minute subdial at 3 o’clock is sky blue.
The column wheel chronograph is visible at 6 o’clock, showcasing Hublot’s in-house movement expertise. This movement consists of 354 parts, runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour, and offers a 72-hour power reserve. It features a silicon escapement and flyback function, allowing the chronograph to be reset and restarted with a single push. The transparent case back displays the dark blue movement against the orange case.
Hublot’s One-Click system allows users to change straps easily without tools. The watch comes with three rubber straps—orange, dark blue, and sky blue, each with a white lining—enabling quick changes to suit different moods and occasions, from beach outings to formal events.
While the color combination recalls Gulf Oil’s racing cars, Hublot states that the inspiration comes from summer, not motorsports. This mix of colors is more dynamic than the single-tone 2023 Sky Blue model, demonstrating how thoughtful color pairing can elevate a design.
The watch is water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water sports, even with the chronograph in use. Both the front and back sapphire crystals have anti-reflective coatings. Two chronograph pushers and a large crown ensure reliable operation near water.
With only 100 pieces available, the Summer 2025 edition appeals to collectors who appreciate Hublot’s mastery of materials and seasonal themes. The $31,300 price reflects the complexity of ceramic manufacturing and positions the watch among luxury sports chronographs.
This release reinforces Hublot’s commitment to bold colors and advanced materials, proving that summer inspiration can lead to serious watchmaking.

Read more
Frederique Constant unveils new Healey limited editions in pale blue
Racing heritage: Frederique constant's healey collaboration shifts to pale blue inspiration
Frederique constant's healey editions

Frederique Constant has extended its partnership with British carmaker Healey, marking two decades of collaboration. This year, two new limited editions have been introduced, departing from the traditional British Racing Green. Instead, they feature pale blue dials inspired by early 1960s Austin-Healey 3000 MKII models. Priced at €1,695 and €3,395, these timepieces continue an unusual collaboration that began in 2004.
At the heart of the partnership is a single historic vehicle: the ex-Works 1953–55 Austin-Healey 100S Special Test Car, registration NOJ393. This car competed in the World Sports Car Championship and was sold unrestored at Bonhams in 2011 for £843,000 ($1,000,000). Since then, it has been restored to its 1955 Le Mans specification.
Unlike typical automotive collaborations that focus on brand logos and color matching, Frederique Constant’s approach is different. The brand aims to capture the essence of this specific car and also supports Healey classic car rallies and community programs. Over 20 years, the partnership has produced many timepieces, most featuring the 100S’s distinctive green livery.
This year’s editions take a new aesthetic direction. The pale blue sunray dials with metallic coloring are inspired by the early 1960s Austin-Healey 3000 MKII, moving away from the traditional green to reflect the broader Austin-Healey palette while maintaining a connection to racing heritage.
The three-handed automatic variant features a curvaceous 36mm polished steel case, incorporating both Frederique Constant and Healey dial elements. Applied hour markers, including an oversized 12, are hand-polished silver with white luminous material. The bright red central seconds hand adds a sporty, dashboard-inspired touch, while the dark blue minute track flange matches the co-signing.
The chronograph edition measures 41mm and has a polished steel case with a two-counter layout. Bright red accents appear on both the central chronograph hand and the 30-minute subdial, which sits opposite the small seconds display. This color coordination visually connects to automotive instrumentation while maintaining horological function.
Both models are paired with blue leather straps and closed case backs engraved with the historic 100S. Each is limited to 1,888 pieces, emphasizing the partnership’s exclusivity while still offering reasonable availability for enthusiasts.
The automatic model costs €1,695, making it an accessible entry point into the collaboration. The chronograph is priced at €3,395, targeting collectors seeking additional complications. These price points are competitive with similar Swiss offerings and provide a sense of automotive provenance.
Frederique Constant has also reintroduced the 40mm 2023 Classics Vintage Rally Healey Automatic, featuring a steel case and British Racing Green dial. This model becomes a core collection piece, losing its limited edition status to broaden accessibility.
This partnership demonstrates how authentic collaborations can move beyond typical co-branding, emphasizing genuine community engagement and respect for automotive heritage. The result is a series of distinctive timepieces that appeal to both watch and car enthusiasts

Read more