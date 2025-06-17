Oris Hölstein edition 2025: A timepiece redefining luxury

Oris unveils its Hölstein Edition 2025, a masterpiece blending Swiss precision with avant-garde design. This year’s release is just 250 pieces, an exclusive offering celebrating the brand’s heritage while pushing horological boundaries. The 40mm stainless steel case features a sleek, polished finish, while the gradient green dial—inspired by the dense forests of Hölstein—captures light with mesmerizing depth.

Celebrating the marvel of movement

Collectors will instantly be drawn to the state-of-the-art automatic movement in this year’s edition, which boasts 5-day power reserve and anti-magnetic properties. The timepiece features a sapphire exhibition back, an intricately decorated rotor paying homage to craftsmanship Oris has been associated with for over a century. This is a watch built with connoisseurs in mind, those that desire the very best in mechanical excellence.

Wearable sophistication offers versatility for any occasion

One of the standout features of this Oris timepiece includes its textured rubber strap that provides comfort in a stylish aesthetic, plus a quick-release system which allows wearers to customize easily. Whether worn at a black-tie affair or for a weekend jaunt, the Hölstein Edition 2025 is created to take you from the office to the weekend.

Why this release is destined to reach iconic status

Due in part to its limited edition and singular design, horologists expect this edition to reach iconic status. Each timepiece is numbered and comes with a gorgeous presentation box that makes a grand statement and asserts it as a future heirloom for collectors. AT a retail price of $5,000, and for watch aficionados demanding the very best in horological excellence, the Hölstein Edition 2025 makes a definitive statement.