 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tissot introduces 4 incredible new chronograph watches to its lineup

Tissot revives the PR 516 with a lineup of 4 new chronographs

Sarah Veldman
By
Tissot PR516 on model in red car
Tissot

Originating in 1965, the Tissot PR 516 is a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy. Originally labeled as “Particularly Robust,” this Tissot watch initially nestled into the Seastar lineup, boasting water-resistant capabilities and a versatile design.

Fast forward to the present day, and Tissot pays homage to this legendary heritage with the unveiling of four captivating renditions inspired by the original PR 516. Embracing the spirit of the past while embracing the technology of today, Tissot presents three quartz versions and one hand-wound execution of the PR516 chronograph. Each variation exudes its own unique charm, offering fans a diverse range of options to suit their individual preferences and lifestyles.

Tissot PR516 lineup
Tissot

Tissot PR516 Chronograph Mechanical and Quartz lineup: A modern aesthetic

While the mechanical rendition stays true to its heritage, the quartz iterations embrace a modern aesthetic characterized by a sleek color scheme and a unique dial configuration influenced by the quartz movement within. The stainless steel case, measuring 40mm in width, 47mm in length, and 12.5mm in thickness, not only ensures durability with its 100m water resistance but also boasts a sophisticated sapphire crystal covering.

Recommended Videos

Beneath the surface, the quartz caliber G10.212 Power Drive powers the timepiece, guaranteeing accurate timekeeping for a substantial 38 months. On the other hand, the hand-wound variant, sized 41mm across, 49mm long, and 14mm thick, hosts the Valjoux 7753-based A05.291 caliber, delivering an impressive power reserve of 68 hours and enhanced precision of ±5 seconds per day. The quartz models cater to a broad audience with their contemporary flair, while aficionados may find themselves drawn to the timeless charm of the hand-wound version.

Related

The Tissot PR516 collection represents a fusion of classic design elements with cutting-edge technology, resulting in watches that are as elegant as they are practical. Whether you’re a motorsport enthusiast, a fashion connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates watches for men, there’s a Tissot chronograph in this lineup that will surely capture your imagination.

The verdict

Crafting a top-notch chronograph in the modern era is no easy feat. Yet, Tissot rises to the challenge, breathing new life into a cherished automotive timepiece from yesteryears with a contemporary twist that resonates with today’s enthusiasts. The PR516 collection embodies the essence of a sports chronograph: dependable performance, exquisite aesthetics, and the assurance of a companion that accompanies you on all the roads you may take in life.

However, criticisms linger, notably concerning the bracelets’ solidity and the clasp of the hand-wound variant. Additionally, while converted automatic chronograph calibers may lack the open architecture of their hand-wound counterparts, Tissot’s offering remains commendable within its price range, considering what else is available on the market.

Tissot PR516 mechanical chronograph
Tissot

Tissot PR516 Chronograph Mechanical and Quartz: Where to buy them, and how much do they cost?

Priced at $1,850.00, the stainless steel mechanical chronograph commands the highest tag among its counterparts. With the quartz models retailing at $550 for all-steel and $495 for two-tone variants, one might anticipate substantial upgrades in the mechanical version. However, considering the current landscape of the watch market, the pricing aligns appropriately with the value offered. These models can all be bought on the Tissot website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Hublot adds a bright green SAXEM watch to its lineup
Hublot uses SAXEM in their new bright green watch
Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch black background

Hublot continuously pushes the boundaries of watches for men and has once again captivated enthusiasts with its latest creation: the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch. This timepiece represents a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless aesthetics, offering a bold statement for discerning individuals who appreciate the finer things in life.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM
At the heart of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM beats the HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement, known for its precision and reliability. Boasting a power reserve of approximately 72 hours, this watch ensures uninterrupted performance for the modern gentleman who is always on the go, whether it's traveling on business trips or chasing after his kids. Measuring 45mm in diameter, the case strikes the perfect balance between presence and wearability, making it an ideal companion for any occasion.

Read more
G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser partner up for a rugged watch inspired by the Dakar Rally
G-shock and Team Land Cruiser partner for new watch
G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch face

In a dynamic collaboration bridging the worlds of automotive prowess and horological innovation, G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser have joined forces to create a watch that embodies the spirit of adventure and resilience. Inspired by the legendary Dakar Rally, renowned for its grueling terrain and relentless challenges, this watch stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between G-SHOCK and Toyota, paying homage to the iconic Land Cruiser legacy while embracing the cutting-edge technology synonymous with G-SHOCK.

The G-Shock and Toyota Land Cruiser collaboration
While one timepiece is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and accompany you on any adventure, the other is a vehicle meticulously crafted for the same rugged purpose. With dedicated followings for both G-Shock and Land Cruiser enthusiasts, it's no surprise that the collaborative watch from these iconic brands will undoubtedly attract fervent interest from admirers of both these watches for men and cars.

Read more
Piaget revives its iconic yellow-gold Polo 79 watch, offering a modern twist on a glitzy throwback
Piaget celebrates 150th anniversary with Polo 79 watch revival
Piaget Polo 79 watch

In the realm of horology, where timepieces serve as both functional accessories and status symbols, few names command as much reverence and admiration as Piaget. With a legacy spanning over a century and a half, Piaget has continually pushed the boundaries of luxury watchmaking, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde design. Now, to commemorate its illustrious 150th anniversary, Piaget is resurrecting one of its most iconic creations: the Polo 79 watch, reimagined in resplendent yellow gold.

The Piaget Polo 79: A 150th anniversary revival
The revival of the Piaget Polo 79 holds profound significance within the community of watches for men. Originally introduced in the 1980s, the Polo 79 swiftly garnered acclaim for its bold aesthetic and technical prowess. Its distinctive integrated bracelet, sleek profile, and sophisticated dial design epitomized the spirit of luxury sports watches of that era. Now, with its triumphant return, the Polo 79 pays homage to Piaget's rich heritage while embracing the ethos of contemporary watchmaking.

Read more