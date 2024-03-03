Tissot revives the PR 516 with a lineup of 4 new chronographs

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Originating in 1965, the Tissot PR 516 is a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy. Originally labeled as “Particularly Robust,” this Tissot watch initially nestled into the Seastar lineup, boasting water-resistant capabilities and a versatile design.

Fast forward to the present day, and Tissot pays homage to this legendary heritage with the unveiling of four captivating renditions inspired by the original PR 516. Embracing the spirit of the past while embracing the technology of today, Tissot presents three quartz versions and one hand-wound execution of the PR516 chronograph. Each variation exudes its own unique charm, offering fans a diverse range of options to suit their individual preferences and lifestyles.

Tissot PR516 Chronograph Mechanical and Quartz lineup: A modern aesthetic

While the mechanical rendition stays true to its heritage, the quartz iterations embrace a modern aesthetic characterized by a sleek color scheme and a unique dial configuration influenced by the quartz movement within. The stainless steel case, measuring 40mm in width, 47mm in length, and 12.5mm in thickness, not only ensures durability with its 100m water resistance but also boasts a sophisticated sapphire crystal covering.

Beneath the surface, the quartz caliber G10.212 Power Drive powers the timepiece, guaranteeing accurate timekeeping for a substantial 38 months. On the other hand, the hand-wound variant, sized 41mm across, 49mm long, and 14mm thick, hosts the Valjoux 7753-based A05.291 caliber, delivering an impressive power reserve of 68 hours and enhanced precision of ±5 seconds per day. The quartz models cater to a broad audience with their contemporary flair, while aficionados may find themselves drawn to the timeless charm of the hand-wound version.

The Tissot PR516 collection represents a fusion of classic design elements with cutting-edge technology, resulting in watches that are as elegant as they are practical. Whether you’re a motorsport enthusiast, a fashion connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates watches for men, there’s a Tissot chronograph in this lineup that will surely capture your imagination.

The verdict

Crafting a top-notch chronograph in the modern era is no easy feat. Yet, Tissot rises to the challenge, breathing new life into a cherished automotive timepiece from yesteryears with a contemporary twist that resonates with today’s enthusiasts. The PR516 collection embodies the essence of a sports chronograph: dependable performance, exquisite aesthetics, and the assurance of a companion that accompanies you on all the roads you may take in life.

However, criticisms linger, notably concerning the bracelets’ solidity and the clasp of the hand-wound variant. Additionally, while converted automatic chronograph calibers may lack the open architecture of their hand-wound counterparts, Tissot’s offering remains commendable within its price range, considering what else is available on the market.

Tissot PR516 Chronograph Mechanical and Quartz: Where to buy them, and how much do they cost?

Priced at $1,850.00, the stainless steel mechanical chronograph commands the highest tag among its counterparts. With the quartz models retailing at $550 for all-steel and $495 for two-tone variants, one might anticipate substantial upgrades in the mechanical version. However, considering the current landscape of the watch market, the pricing aligns appropriately with the value offered. These models can all be bought on the Tissot website.

