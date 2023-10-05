Amazon Sale: Up to 58% off Citizen, Diesel, Tissot, Timex watches

As Amazon gears up for yet another big sales event, we’ve noticed some cool deals are here already. Watches from some of the best watch brands are on sale right now. This includes Citizen, Fossil, Timex, and Diesel watches, with both digital and analog styles being represented. Read on for our analysis, or tap the button below to start saving up to 58% off a watch now.

Why you should buy a watch now

If you don’t have time to browse the sale yourself, here’s our analysis of what’s worth looking at:

Recommended Videos

Biggest discount: The largest percent off, 58% at the time of this writing, is on the which takes it from $325 to $136, saving you $189. Its got analog hands with a digital display.

Lowest price: If you want a watch on the cheap, grab the from Timex. As the name implies, it has big numbers and thick hands so it can be read at a glance. It’s only $33 while this deal lasts.

Most saved dollars: Do you want to save ~$290 on a great watch? With the you can. Usually $725, this watch is only $435 today. But fair warning, this is a complex watch. As odd as the phrase might sound, this is not a beginner’s watch. Check it out yourself to see if you can handle it.

Unique look: Now that we have smartphones handy at nearly every moment, a watch should make a statement. The unique look of the will make you stand out. It’s got a unique crown guard that literally points to itself. And, if you look close, you’ll see the words “ONLY THE BRAVE” emblazoned under the ’12’. It’s a look that only the right kind of man can handle.

No matter which watch you choose, be sure to do so soon if you want to lock these deals in. It’s highly likely that some of these items will sell out or be rotated out of the sale page as this heated deals season unfolds. Just tap the button below to check out all of the watches. Still don’t find anything you like? No problem. We have a consistently updated collection of the best watches under $500 that you should check out as well.

Editors' Recommendations