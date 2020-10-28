The 10 Best Watches Under $500 for Men At Amazon Right Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re a savvy shopper or a newfound enthusiast looking to get great deals on wardrobe upgrades, you should assuredly shop the best men’s clothing on Amazon, and that’s just the way it is. As it were, it’s a one-stop shop for darn near anything you can think of, and of course, that also extends to men’s watches. That’s right: The online marketplace is a great place to go if you want to buy, for instance, one of the best men’s watches under $1,000 or, to save some hard-earned cash, if you want to snag one of the best men’s watches under $200.

And if you want to hit that sweet spot in between without completely breaking the bank, well, that’s where we come in. We’re here today to tell you all about the best men’s watches under $500 at Amazon, and we think you’re going to love the results when it comes to style, durability, and of course, affordability. Shop away, then be amazed at how easy it is to find your new favorite watch.

Shinola Runwell Green Dial Leather Watch

Maybe it’s just us, but we can’t help but covet the classic and rugged style you get from Shinola watches, and this distinctive green dial timepiece really is no different.

MVMT Slim Minimalist Vintage Watch

If we’re being honest, the kind of sharp style and excellent price you get from MVMT is unheard of these days in the watch world, so if you want a timepiece well under $500, you really can’t go wrong.

Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch

The Timex + Todd Snyder collaboration has become the stuff of affordable watch lore over the years, and it doesn’t hurt that pieces like the Beekman Watch check all the right boxes in your pursuit of a new timepiece. Plus, it’s served up on a sleek stainless steel bracelet.

Victorinox Swiss Army Men’s I.N.O.X. Watch

If it’s a durable, rugged stainless steel watch you seek, you can’t go wrong with a brand that knows a thing or two about making ’em.

Alpina Blue Quartz Watch

The thing about shopping for a great watch under $500 is that you find some standout deals close to that threshold, like this handsome and sporty Alpina watch.

Orient Bambino Leather Automatic Watch

You know exactly where to go to get one of the best watches under $500, and that’s via Amazon and this handsome number from Orient.

Jack Mason Field Watch

Get a terrific deal on this handsome field watch, featuring a refined-yet-rugged dial and a classic suede leather strap.

Luminox Navy SEAL Chronograph Watch

Yes indeed, you can get a seriously rugged and tough-as-nails watch, like this one, for under $500.

Marathon General Purpose Field Watch

Amazon really is a great resource for the best men’s watches under $500, with the sort of rugged good looks readily available via pieces like this Marathon field watch.

Spinnaker Japanese Automatic Watch

The best watches in the world use precise movements to dial everything in, and this affordable everyday watch is exactly what the (watch) doctor ordered.

