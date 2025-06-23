 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

These 8 watch trends might look cool now — but real collectors steer clear

Watch collector’s guide: The overhyped and overpriced styles to steer clear of

By
man with suit wearing a watch
Andrea Natali/Unsplash / Unsplash

Serious watch collectors are invested in purchasing quality timepieces that embody the heritage, craftsmanship, and aesthetics that align with their lifestyle. In today’s marketplace, however, trends can potentially become a priority over true horological excellence, confusing many who are committed to quality watches. Styles that may catch your eye initially may lose their luster over time, as they may lack authenticity and simply don’t possess qualities that are likely to stand the test of time. For those looking to curate a collection that is truly refined, the following edicts are watch styles to avoid if you’re a serious connoisseur. 

1. Fake patina

Rustic military-inspired wristwatch on a wooden surface with vintage tools and cloth, capturing an old-world charm and rugged masculinity.
Jrobnik

Distressed or ‘aged’ watches have an enormous amount of appeal for certain collectors, and this is one of the central reasons why many brands have been known to artificially distress lumes and dials to resemble vintage watches. This artificially aged look has its fans, but a genuine patina takes decades to naturally age, and a fake patina watch is a marketing ploy that sometimes looks forced and adds no true value.

Recommended Videos

Instead of artificially aged versions, opt for designs that are inspired by a vintage aesthetic or seek out vintage timepieces that possess an authentic patina. Alternatively, some premium microbrands produce modern watches with a classic aesthetic that also make the grade.  

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

2. Oversized cases

Expensive luxury classic gold watch. Case in steel and gold, dial with Roman numerals, steel strap. Front view isolated on a white background.
Smirnof

Oversized watch cases not only look unrealistic on most wrists, but they also tend to be uncomfortable and lack the elegant aesthetic typically associated with luxury timepieces. During the early 2000s, oversized designs larger than 42mm were a trend, but today, it’s a dated look that has significantly lower resale value.  

Instead of larger versions, choose between classic sizes ranging from 36mm to 40mm, which are more proportionate to wrists and allow for greater versatility. The Rolex Explorer is a classic example of a timepiece with sizing featuring a vintage aesthetic. 

3. Homage watches

closeup fashion image of luxury watch on wrist of man.body detail of a business man.Man's hand in a grey shirt with cuffinks in a pants pocket closeup.
Claudia K

Another marketing ploy being used by some brands offering near-identical replicas from brands like Audemars Piguet, or Rolex at lower prices. They may look similar, but they hold no originality and thus, long-term retail value. 

Instead of overpaying for fake luxury homage watches, look for brands that produce premium entry-point luxury watches that offer unique designs and technical excellence. Another option to consider is purchasing a pre-owned classic in mint condition. 

4. Overcomplicated movements

Watchmaker's workshop. Mechanical watch repair.
Rudenkois

Watches that feature unnecessary complications (tourbillons, moon phases) simply for show can not only cheapen the aesthetic of the timepiece, but they can also compromise the execution of the watch and increase servicing costs. Instead, opt for trusted brands that are known for impressively constructed complications that offer simple, yet robust movements. Also, check for purpose-built features like GMT for travel and chronographs for timing. 

5. Overbranding and ‘busy’ designs

Adorn your wall with a large Omega wall clock, blending style and functionality in an elegant design.
RidhamSupriyanto

Excessive usage of logos and slogans on watches reduces the retail value as this brief trend quickly lost its appeal over time. Subtle branding like Patek Philippe’s offers clean dials and customizable options to personalize your timepiece. For an understated yet elegant look, this is the way to elevate a look.

6. Poorly produced ‘limited editions’ 

Men's wrist watch on gray background
Shyamalamuralinath

Limited edition releases that are not truly limited bring no value to watches over time and serve as a marketing gimmick that does nothing to enhance the exclusivity of a watch. Instead of fashion brands releasing limited-edition watches that offer no real heritage, consider researching brand collaborations with horological significance and serial-numbered series from trusted watchmakers. 

7. Gold-plated watches

gold watch on wood with black background
Billion Photos / Shutterstock

They may look amazing at first, but over time, gold-plated watches lose their luster and begin to expose the metal underneath. Instead of choosing a watch with an expiration date on its look, opt for solid 18K gold editions or even vintage gold pieces. Two-tone options are also visually appealing and an affordable option for watch collectors.

8. ‘On trend’ watches

Close-up Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-Black bezel Steel Ceramic men's watch
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

‘On trend’ or hyped watches owe much of their value to social media platforms that superficially elevate their prominence in the watch industry. These celebrity edition models typically lose much of their retail value once the hype subsides, and it is a better approach to invest in timeless designs from trusted brands like Rolex or Omega that offer an understated luxury and have proven track records as investment pieces. 

Invest with care

The primary elements that make a watch truly excellent are a combination of heritage, craftsmanship, and longevity. Avoiding overly hyped new releases and trendy styles will ensure that the collection you assemble will last a lifetime – and possibly for generations, thanks to its mechanical excellence and higher resale value. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Timex now makes Apple Watch bands, and these are our favorites
Timex Apple Watch bracelet in blue and gold on table

Timex knows what it takes to make a quality, elegant timepiece that accentuates your wrist. And while they’ll continue making strides in creating some of the most elegant analog pieces, they're also looking to make a name for themselves in the digital world. With new Apple Watch bands that help elevate your digital watch, these new bands are a must-have to bridge the gap between the sleekness of an analog piece and the functionality of a digital timepiece. Since Timex has begun to make Apple Watch bands, it’s the perfect time to add some personalization to the everyday Apple Watch you wear daily. Just as you would expect from Timex, these bands are all sophisticated and offer various designs, making it easy to find one that fits best with your style, whether it’s a sleeker option or a sportier band. 
Timex’s IRONMAN Apple Watch band

Inspired by Timex’s Ironman watches, the Ironman Apple Watch band is a synthetic rubber band with the imprinted Ironman logo. This strap is available in both red and black hues, making it a fun pop of color or a sleek addition to any look. Available in sizes from 42 mm-49 mm, it works for a series of Apple Watch devices. The strap has a total width of 22mm and is a buckle strap. At $50, this option is a great way of adding a sporty feel to your watch while maintaining the sleekness of the Timex brand. A classic choice for Timex fans, this Ironman bracelet is a unique addition to your Apple Watch.
Timex’s stainless steel bracelet

Read more
This Urwerk watch might be the stealthiest watch ever made
This watch was made with pieces of an aircraft
Urwerk EMC SR-71 watch.

Enthusiasts love the unique, the bold, and the absolutely insane things watchmakers come up with. This release from Urwerk ticks all the boxes, with the EMC SR-71 its crowning achievement. Using pieces from one of the most famed aircraft to touch the sky, this EMC model is embedded with parts from the SR-71 Blackbird. This is how Dr. Roman Sperl and Jason Sarkoyan came up with the idea to put these together to create what might be known as the most phenomenal watch ever made.
Urwerk EMC-SR71 specs

Talk about a watch to make a statement — this Urwerk masterpiece soars with details that have already made it legendary in the horological world. Meaning Electronic Mechanical Control, the EMC SR-71 is a revamp of the original EMC Urwerk released in 2014. Commemorating 10 years of this gorgeous vision, only 10 pieces were crafted, making this an exclusive club.

Read more
You can now get the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic ‘Blue’ watch made for the VCARB F1 team
Round the last lap with this watch worn by Formula 1 drivers
tudor black bay

Sports teams and watch brand deals have a love affair akin to the Midwest and ranch. It's a whole thing, but we promise it's real. Race fans get it. The latest matchup between the two is the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team and luxury watch brand Tudor, with the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic "Blue" timepiece coming in hot on the final lap for fans to wear just like the team's lead drivers.
Tudor watches and racing

Tudor has been there for drivers on the track for almost 60 years, when the Tudor Watch Racing Team was established in the 1960s, including the IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship. You can't stay on top if you don't try to outdo yourself, and Tudor is racing to just that in 2024 with a new sponsorship and updated spin on an old favorite.
The racers wearing the gear
If you haven't heard of the VCARB F1 team, it's because it's new, so don't worry. But don't count them out for being novices. Yuki Tsunoda might only be 24 years old, but his exciting driving is holding our attention. For veteran presence, Daniel Ricciardo is there with his 32 Formula 1 podiums and 8 Grand Prix wins to back up Yuki.
Tudor Black Bay Ceramic watch

Read more