Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces Polaris Chronograph in signature ocean grey lacquer

Jaeger-LeCoultre adds a new chronograph to its Polaris collection, featuring the brand’s Ocean Grey lacquer dial. This dial is built with impressive complexity: 35 layers of lacquer are applied by hand, with three different finishes giving it depth and character. The 42mm sports watch continues the approach the collection began in 2018, redefining what a modern, sporty, and chic timepiece can be.

The Polaris collection pays tribute to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s diving watches from the 1960s, taking their athletic spirit and translating it into a refined, contemporary design. The Ocean Grey version keeps the line’s signature elements—straight lines, curved lugs, a thin bezel, a glass box crystal, and a mix of brushed and polished surfaces. The large crown and pushers are inspired by the original 1960s model, making them practical and easy to use.

The Ocean Grey dial itself is a showcase of craftsmanship, with a central disc, a middle ring for the hour markers, and an outer ring displaying a tachymeter scale. Sunray brushing on the central disc subtly contrasts with the polished hour ring, while the gradual color shift from light to dark adds visual depth across the dial.

Creating the dial requires meticulous handwork. It starts with a clear varnish base coat, followed by four layers of color and a black layer to create the gradient. Achieving a consistent gradient across the dial’s two main sections is a challenge, and then 30 more transparent lacquer layers are added to create the final sense of depth and richness.

The chronograph’s layout is designed for clarity. A central seconds hand provides precise measurement, with a 30-minute counter at three o’clock and a running seconds subdial at nine o’clock. Circular graining adds visual texture, contrasting with the polished central disc and the textured hour ring. Orange accents highlight key indicators and add a dynamic touch to the overall look.

Inside, the automatic Caliber 761 is Jaeger-LeCoultre’s in-house chronograph movement, combining technical performance with mechanical elegance. Two barrels power the column wheel chronograph with a vertical clutch, offering a 65-hour power reserve. The movement is finely finished, with blued screws, Côtes de Genève decoration, and an open-worked rotor bearing the ‘JL’ logo.

The entire movement is designed, produced, and assembled in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Manufactory in Switzerland’s Vallée de Joux, making it a true in-house creation. The sapphire crystal case back reveals the movement and maintains 10-bar water resistance, ready for adventure.

The watch offers versatility with two strap options: a blue-grey canvas and a textured black rubber strap. An interchangeable folding buckle system makes it easy to switch straps, allowing the watch to adapt from casual elegance to active sports use.