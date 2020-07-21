The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sneakers are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and function that almost everyone incorporates into their shoe lineup. Despite being classified as an athletic shoe, sneakers have evolved into something much more stylish and essential.

Case in point: Active wear brands like adidas, Nike, and Jordans have teamed up with heritage labels including Saaci and Dior to create luxe iterations of the footwear staple.

While a great pair of sneakers look great on its own, the best ones can add an extra flair to your suits and easily elevate any outfit. With so many great footwear options available and limited-edition releases on the market, the perfect kicks can be tough to identify.

That’s why we’ve done our research and compiled a list of the top trending brands available right now. Ahead, we’ve outlined six styles of sneakers every man should have in his arsenal for almost any occasion, from gym-ready trainers to luxury white kicks that add flair and polish to any casual fit.

Best Dad Shoe: New Balance Made in US 990v5

For a long time, Dad shoes, also known as chunky sneakers, were distinguished by their ultra thick, plush silhouettes that prioritized comfort over style. These days, Dad shoes are just as fashionable as they are practical.

Best Luxury Sneakers: Prada Cloudbust Thunder Technical Fabric Sneakers

Star Wars meet couture with these futuristic sneakers from the House of Prada, which provide ample cushion, flair, and height — thanks to their stocky rubber soles.

Best Skate Shoes: Vans Old Skool

You can’t go wrong with a classic, particularly Vans’ versatile skater shoes that pair perfectly with almost any outfit, from suits to jeans, which make them a staple for every man.

Best Leather Sneakers: Common Projects Original Achilles Full-Grain Leather Sneakers

If you’re looking for a pair of soft shoes that can be worn with more formal looks, opt for leather sneakers like these from Common Projects. They’re ideal for Silicon Valley-types who want to upgrade their nine-to-five tennis shoes.

Best Classic Sneakers: Nike Air Tailwind 79

Since its first iteration as a marathon shoe in 1978, the Nike Air Tailwind has been a go-to for professional athletes. The brand’s latest version looks just as great off the field, and they come in bold collegiate colors. We especially love these shoes in blue and yellow.

Best White Sneakers: Wolf and Shepherd Glider Sneaker

Yes, they’re a pain to clean, but we’d argue that every man should own at least one pair of white sneakers. We recommend these fresh kicks from Wolf and Shepherd, a Florida upstart that specializes in Italian leather footwear sold at a more affordable price point compared to other legacy brands. Plus, if properly maintained, these pearly whites hold up for years to come.

