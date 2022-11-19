These are our picks for the best men's shoes by category this year

Taking care of your feet is the best way to ensure you're at your best every day, whether you're in the office, at the gym, or relaxing around the house. There are seemingly endless options for men to choose from when shopping for the right pair of shoes or boots, and it can get overwhelming quickly. Lucky for you, The Manual has scoured the options and picked the very best shoes for you to choose from, depending on the category you're in the market for.

Here are the 2022 Men's Shoe Awards.

Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe

Best dress shoes

Surprise, surprise. The most extraordinary American shoemaker has the best dress shoe for 2022. When Albert W. Allen developed his trailblazing dress shoe 100 years ago in Wisconsin, he knew he was on to something. He developed a new cork sole so innovative that the United States military elected to have him outfit its soldiers through WWII.

A century later, his legacy continues with the Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe. It's simple, luxurious, and the kind of staple you'll want to use as a rite of passage with your son by having him get fitted for his own. The broguing on the cap gives a slight hint of detail to keep this shoe sharp yet classy.

Hari Mari Hacienda LX

Best daily comfort shoes

Sometimes the most important thing you can do in a day is to stay home. Just because you're not going out in the world doesn't mean your feet don't deserve a little love. The Hari Mari Hacienda LX is made with genuine leather and lined with authentic Texas shearling lining, meaning you'll hardly feel a thing when your cozy feet take steps in the memory foam footbeds.

Adidas Disney Scar Stan Smith

Best sneakers

Another anniversary on the list. This time it's Adidas' 50th year of Stan Smith sneakers. Smith was considered the greatest tennis player in the world in 1972, when Adidas developed this shoe. With two Singles Grand Slam championships and five Doubles, Smith was someone who only accepted the best.

The newest iteration of the shoe designed in his honor takes its inspiration from another timeless champion of industry: Disney. I know what you're thinking; why would a grown man wear a shoe designed after an animated lion? Trust us — the color is the only thing resembling a lion on the shoe. The rich tan and dark accents are the perfect color palette for most outfits.

Thursday Boots Captain

Best rugged boots

Thursday Boots is one of the youngest companies on our list to receive an award. Co-founders Nolan Walsh and Connor Wilson created the company in 2014 out of sheer frustration; they hated choosing between cheap shoes that fell apart or ridiculously overpriced footwear. They live by the philosophy that if you don't like your options, create new ones.

The result is the rugged and resilient promise offered by The Captain. This durable boot is made with leather from only the finest Tier 1 cattle hides in the US and Kevlar-infused laces. You heard that right — the same material that stops bullets is woven into your laces. Imagine how hard you'll have to pull to break these babies. These boots are built to last a lifetime.

Taft Havana Boot

Best Chelsea boots

Just a year older than Thursday Boots, Taft is another relative newcomer to the industry and was a shoo-in (the pun had to happen, so give us this one) for the shoe awards. The company is known for its bold designs; co-founders and co-parents Kory and Mal believe boldness is the key to a vibrant life. Despite that, its best shoe this year is one of the simplest.

The Havana Boot is an excellent option for the next Chelsea boot in your closet. While it's available in honey, the charcoal option is truly unique and a great marriage between bold and traditional. While throwing these into your cart, don't forget to look at the rest of their shoes and boots. This won't be the last time you see them on this awards list. This company will be around for years to come.

Frye Bowery Chukka

Best chukka boots

One hundred and fifty years is a long time to do business, and Frye has been selling boots from their base in the Big Apple since the time of Wyatt Earp and Billy the Kid. While they shut down their brick-and-mortar storefronts back in 2020, it hasn't slowed them down any. They went all-in on their digital business, and one of the results is the Bowery Chukka.

With a five-inch shaft height, there's plenty of support for the ankle. Plus, the genuine leather will last you long enough to pass these boots down to your kids or grandkids. We bet Mr. Earp and Mr. the Kid have descendants still wearing their old Frye boots too.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12

Best running shoes

Reaching your destination is all about pace and commitment. Whether in running or in life, going the extra mile can get you all the accolades you desire. For New Balance, they decided to help you out. NB built the 880 to the goal of helping you run comfortably for longer and designed it to provide consistent performance for the neutral runner.

The shoe sports a dual-layer midsole and top-bed foam cushioning to give you a comfortable and soft heel landing zone. New Balance calls it their hardest-working shoe yet, making it a perfect addition to the shoe awards.

NoBull Oat Fallen Rock Trainer

Best trainers

Want to know what the best CrossFit shoes are? How about the brand that was born in the CrossFit community? A couple of veterans at Reebok struck out on their own in 2015 to create NoBull, the youngest company on our list. They designed the company around their biggest passion: CrossFit.

If you've ever done CrossFit, you know that training doesn't end in the gym, so you need a shoe that can do it all. These are designed for you to run, climb, slide, lift — and do anything else you need to do.

No matter what your shoe situation is and what you're looking for, this list has you covered. As 2022 comes to a close, step into 2023 in style with one or all of these selections and elevate your shoe game for years to come.

