Eton and Tretorn’s latest collaboration brings the ultimate tennis sneaker

Eton, Tretorn release a new tennis-inspired collection

When it comes to high-quality Scandinavian brands, there’s no better option than Eton and Tretorn. Known for their chic heritage style, both brands are a safe bet if you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe. Just in time for the French Open’s start, both brands offer fans the ultimate collection that combines style and the tennis prep aesthetic. Brands lean into the style with full force whenever tennis season comes around, and the pairing of Eton and Tretorn doesn’t disappoint. With this new collaborative collection, Eton and Treton bring their best in terms of apparel and footwear. While the collection’s numerous apparel options are worth a look, the new footwear option is as timeless as possible.

Eton and Tretorn’s new ace tennis sneaker

Made to be worn on and off the court, the new sneaker from Eton and Tretorn is nothing less than the perfect everyday casual sneaker. Available in two colorways, white and brown, the E/T-1 takes the form of Tretorn’s Nylite silhouette from 1969. Crafted with soft chrome-free suede and an off-white rubber outsole, the shoe’s exterior is a traditional shoe that works for any season or look. Inside, the design comes lined with chrome-free leather. Included is Coolite foam technology, which provides shock-absorbing qualities that offer all-day comfort. Co-branding heritage logos are on the tongue, and Tretorn’s logo is on the perforated side. Both colorways have additional green laces and a dust bag to keep your shoes clean and stylish. The entire Eton and Tretorn collection, including the E/T-1, is available via Eton’s webstore and retails for $280.

