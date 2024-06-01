 Skip to main content
Rafael Nadal sports new Richard Mille watch worth $1.1M at the French Open

Rafael Nadal sports newest Richard Mille at French Open

By
Rafael Nadal at French Open with Richard Mille watch
Janet McIntyre / Shutterstock

When one of the world’s best tennis players and one of the world’s best watch brands come together it’s not only a perfect tango between two partners, but something akin to the Big Bang. Rafael Nadal’s long relationship with Richard Mille has yielded some truly impeccable watches, including the RM 027 Tourbillon that came out in 2010.

Nadal is seriously happy with the partnership, having said, “My relationship with Richard Mille, the company, as well as Richard as a person, has undoubtedly been a pillar of my sports career since 2010. They have supported me in all circumstances, and I hope that this bond will continue for many more years.”

The Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon

Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon
Richard Mille

Now, the latest model, the Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon appeared on Rafa’s wrist during the 2024 French Open, and despite the fact that he was eliminated early on, his watch shifted attention away from the early exit. It weighs just 11.5 grams as it’s built from a new composite and can handle up to 14,000 Gs. So, it can certainly withstand Nadal’s swinging arm that hits with the force of an Oppenheimer.

Made in collaboration with North Thin Ply Technology, this new Richard Mille watch took an astounding 4,000 hours of design work, but as Rafael Nadal knows, true greatness takes patience and time. The case is made from Carbon TPT B.4, making it even stronger than previous models.

Insanely complicated technical specifications

The Richard Mille 27-05 is a hand-wound watch featuring a flying tourbillon which is a complication you wouldn’t normally find in a watch used on tennis courts. The calibre RM 27-05 movement, which includes a 55-hour power reserve, is built on a PVD-coated titanium baseplate that has been skeletonized, as several of the best Richard Mille watches are. Rather than being fixed on the watch case, it hovers 0.05 millimeters above the caseback with the flange and bezel securing it from the top.

The Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon features an open design with just a slim outer ring for the hour markers and minutes, while the time is shown by two hands placed in the middle. A V-shaped Carbon TPT bridge goes across the entire watch face, culminating at the 5N PVD-coated Flying Tourbillon. The skeletonized flying barrel on the top part of the watch is also finished with 5N PVD.

What do we think?

Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon on Rafael Nadal
Richard Mille

The goal of the Richard Mille 27-05 is certainly not accessibility, it’s about creating a watch fit for one of the world’s best athletes. Go big or go home right? Each iteration of the RM27 series has only gotten lighter, meaning Rafa can wear it on his wrist while he plays and he won’t find it to be a hindrance.

Richard Mille watches are not designed for mass appeal, and that’s okay. For us peasants on the internet, we’ll simply enjoy admiring it from afar on Rafael Nadal’s wrist and live vicariously through him.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
This is how much Gen Z spends on a new watch (spoiler: it’s a lot)
Watchfinder report reveals surprising Gen Z spending habits
Person picking out a watch

While Millennials are still smearing avocado on toast, tearing up at grocery prices, and moving back in with their parents, Gen Z has quietly been purchasing luxury watches, and their purchasing power will have you absolutely fainting. As if they don't make Millennials feel old enough already, this younger generation doesn't just go out and buy a new watch; they check out TikTok for inspiration and wear their timepieces as a total status symbol.
Generation Z has major economic potential

Generation Z encompasses people born between 1997 and 2012, and they represent one-fifth of the total U.S. population. As they enter adulthood, this group has some incredible economic potential, and on top of that, they've got a penchant for luxury, especially when it comes to high-end watches.

Read more
Jay-Z’s incredible watch collection includes a Hublot worth $5 million
The Jay-Z watch collection is incredibly expensive
Jay-Z performing

When most people think of Jay-Z, they think of, well, Beyoncé first and foremost, but they then think of his chart-topping hits and, lastly, his blinding watch collection. The man is not just a fan of watches; he's a collector of some of the most expensive and complicated timepieces in existence that are quite literally worth more than all of our houses, cars, and dogs collectively.

Jay-Z's watch collection is comprised of brands like Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe, but the one brand that sits at the very top of his shelf, like the sock that is a toddler's most prized possession, is Hublot. He's made it quite clear that Hublot holds the biggest space in his heart, and made sure to proclaim it to the world in his 2011 song Otis, in which he sang, "New watch alert: Hublot."
Jay-Z watch collection: The Hublot Big Bang for $5 million

Read more
These 4 new watches put a modern twist on Jeep, Marathon’s WWII history
The Jeep x Marathon watch collection salutes 80 years of military history
Jeep and Marathon Watch collection launch image with a watch in the center and a Jeep driving on a muddy dirt road.

The Stellantis Jeep brand and Marathon Watch introduced four watches, the Jeep x Marathon collection, to commemorate the companies' shared history of supplying the Allied Forces military. Each company delivered military specification products as early as 1941.
Why the Jeep x Marathon Watch collection matters

Founded in 1904 and originally called Weinsturm Watch and later Wein Brothers until changing to its current name in 1939, Marathon Watch is a fourth-generation family-owned business. In 1939, Marathon Watch began supplying timepieces for the infantry of the Allied Forces.

Read more