In the past few months, Tag Heuer has been focusing on motorsports-inspired chronographs, and we are more than happy to welcome these lovely watches to the scene. Given that the 2025 Formula 1 season is slowly gaining momentum, Tag Heuer rolled out a new stylish piece that aligns with the racing spirit, the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph F1.

Every element on the watch, from the white ceramic casing to the red color accents, draws inspiration from the brand’s racing campaign—designed to win. Featuring a 41 mm ceramic casing, the White-and-Red TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds easily stands out thanks to the rectangular shape, accentuated by brushed and polished surfaces.

The domed sapphire also adds to the look and blends smoothly with the red dial sitting beneath the crystal. To offer beautiful views into the mechanism, this watch is equipped with a translucent dial with a red tint to give the front face that signature Tag Heuer aesthetic.

It features two subdials, one at 3 o’clock and another at 9 o’clock, highlighted by an asphalt texture and the most popular words in Formula 1 racing—lights out and away we go. Tag Heuer basically gave David Croft his flowers with this watch.

At the heart of the watch is the caliber TH81-00, a movement designed to offer 55 to 65 hour power reserve. While the Tag Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph F1 was introduced to the world in the 2025 Watches and Wonders, it will be officially launched in the last quarter of 2025 with a $181,150 price tag—only 10 pieces will be rolled out.