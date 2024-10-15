 Skip to main content
TAG Heuer, Porsche unveil the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

Check out the first ever TAG Heuer Tourbillion watch to draw inspiration from Porsche 550 Spyder

By
tag heuer carrera chronograph tourbillon 42 mm 1
TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer collaborated with Porsche while developing the 42mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, and it has just unveiled the new watch.

For starters, this new TAG Heuer Carrera piece was launched into the market in early October to honor an extremely challenging and terrifying race — Carrera Panamericana. Porsche was one of the top contenders in the 1954 race, and it plans to pass down its unwavering spirit to other generations with a watch inspired by the car that was used in the 1954 Carrera Panamericana — the Porsche 550 Spyder.

According to a statement by Tag Heuer, the watch is “infused with the spirit of the Porsche 550 Spyder.”

Since TAG Heuer‘s new timepiece pays tribute to an iconic and historic race from the ‘50s, it has a mark that reads ‘Panamericana.’ The inscription is on top of the 6 o’clock denotation to remind everyone of Porsche’s performance in the 1954 Carrera Panamericana, which saw it finish in positions one and two.

As a watch that draws inspiration from the Porsche 550 Spyder, this 42 mm piece also comes with black chronograph counters and each resembles the car’s wheels. The silver Tourbillon has the same design as the Porsche Sypder steering wheel and contrasts silver and black chronograph elements.

Thanks to the clear sapphire back cover, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph offers unobstructed views of its mechanical movement, accentuating gears and wheels in a stylish manner. It’s also worthwhile to note that the cover smoothly blends with the fine-brushed casing to give the watch a shiny lustre and modern allure.

To establish dominance in motorsports, the brand has been actively involved in multiple racing partnerships as an official timekeeper and a major watch manufacturer. We expect the same thing to unfold as the partnership with Porsche evolves.

Only 255 pieces were rolled out into the market. Due to its exclusive and high-end features, this TAG Heuer watch is a rare timepiece that retails at $40,000. While it was launched in early October, the demand is still high.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon can be found at TAG Heuer’s online store and a few authorized shops.

