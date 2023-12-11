 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TAG Heuer watches: The Carrera Plasma may be the timepiece to change minds about lab-grown diamonds

The latest chronograph has an insane 15.5 carats

Sarah Veldman
By
Tag Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde Chronographe Tourbillon 44mm
Tag Heuer

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2022 and meticulously revamped for 2023, the Carrera Plasma series boasts an extravagant 40 percent increase in diamonds, totaling an impressive 15.5 carats. Departing from conventional gem-setting norms, this design adopts a futuristic, unrefined approach, creating an illusion as if the stones organically sprout from the case itself. The TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant D’Avant-Garde Chronograph Tourbillon 44mm is not just a timepiece; it’s a manifestation of ingenuity.

In recent times, the horology landscape has witnessed a surge in imaginative gem-set creations, marking a parallel surge in the domain of lab-grown gemstones. While some watchmakers leverage cutting-edge lab-growing techniques to fashion entire cases from materials like synthetic sapphire, others embark on a daring journey to seamlessly fuse these advancements with the art of gem-setting, pushing the boundaries of traditional watch design. At the forefront of this avant-garde movement stands TAG Heuer, presenting the Carrera Plasma series as a testament to their commitment to redefining the essence of gem-set watches.

Recommended Videos

In the ever-evolving world of luxury timepieces, TAG Heuer emerges as a trailblazer with its Carrera Plasma collection, particularly the Diamant d’Avant-Garde. This watch challenges perceptions with its innovative use of lab-grown diamonds.

Related

Lab-grown diamonds redefined

Lab-grown diamonds, once relegated to the sidelines, take center stage, showcasing their brilliance and eco-conscious allure. TAG Heuer propels these diamonds into the limelight, reshaping the narrative around them. The Carrera Plasma, with its 44mm chronograph tourbillon, isn’t your conventional timepiece. It’s a fusion of art and engineering, a wrist companion that not only tells time but sparks conversations.

Diving into the avant-garde universe of the TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant D’Avant-Garde Chronograph Tourbillon 44mm, the ingenuity extends beyond the case to the captivating black-coated aluminum bracelet. Here, TAG Heuer’s approach to lab-grown diamond setting takes center stage, but with a twist that sets it apart. Unlike the uniform diamond concentration on the case, the bracelet unveils a mesmerizing journey as the sharp and attention-grabbing stones gracefully taper along the wrist’s circumference.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant D’Avant-Garde Chronograph Tourbillon 44mm
Tag Heuer

Shattering preconceptions

For those skeptical about lab-grown diamonds, the Carrera Plasma challenges preconceptions. It’s a declaration that luxury can be sustainable without compromising on beauty. The watch opens a dialogue, questioning the norms of the industry. Why not embrace diamonds that are ethically sourced and environmentally conscious? TAG Heuer, through the Carrera Plasma, sends a powerful message that luxury can be both opulent and responsible.

TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma is a paradigm shift in the world of luxury watches. It’s not just about TAG Heuer watches for men; it’s about a brand redefining the boundaries of what a watch can be. The use of lab-grown diamonds isn’t a compromise; it’s a bold choice, signaling a new era of conscientious luxury. The Carrera Plasma may just be the timepiece to change minds about lab-grown diamonds, making them not just a choice but a statement.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Watch theft is a big deal, and Rolex is stolen more than any other timepiece: Report
Keep your valuables safe, please
A brown Rolex watch.

Reselling stolen items has always been a huge market, with certain goods favored for their solid returns. The pandemic pushed criminals to go after bigger ticket items, and watches became the main attraction. While not any brand will do, luxury timepieces are the most sought-after to snag, and the one and only Rolex is leading the others as the most stolen watch of choice. If you were planning on investing in a Rolex anytime soon, maybe wait until you know the details, as reported by The Watch Register Index about the skyrocketing theft of these luxurious watches.

Rolex thefts aren't slowing down any time soon

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch 9: Everything you need to know about the new Apple wearables
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more powerful than the sun
The Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch 9 is powered by a new chip, which makes a whole host of new features possible. Between the new silicon, improved voice capability, and added gestures -- the new Apple Watch 9, and premium Apple Watch Ultra 2, could arguably be described as two of the company’s bigger generational leaps.

At the core of both watches is a piece of Apple’s own silicon. The S9 SiP chip has 5.6 billion transistors packed into it -- 60% more than its predecessor. This means Apple’s new wearable is capable of outperforming the Apple Watch S8 by 30%.

Read more
The best Tag Heuer watches you can get right now
Our top Tag Heuer watch recommendations
Ryan Gosling in a red car wearing a Tag Heuer watch

In the world of luxury watchmaking, Tag Heuer watches stand as an emblem of precision, innovation, and timeless elegance. The iconic brand continues to capture the hearts of watch enthusiasts with its exquisite collection of timepieces. From the sleek Carrera Chronograph to the adventurous Aquaracer Professional 300 and the technologically advanced Connected Calibre E4, Tag Heuer consistently redefines the standards of Swiss horology.

These watches embody both heritage and innovation, ensuring that each piece is not just a timekeeping instrument, but a work of art and engineering excellence. Join us on a journey through several timepieces from the brand in which tradition meets innovation and luxury meets functionality. We'll delve into the best Tag Heuer watches you can acquire right now, exploring a mix of iconic models that showcase the brand's commitment to crafting masterpieces that adorn the wrists of discerning gentlemen worldwide.

Read more