Everything you need to know about Watches & Wonders 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The evolution of Watches & Wonders Event details: When, where, and how Navigating the exhibition like an insider New for 2025: Brands making their debut The VIP experience: Is the premium package worth it? Beyond the exhibition halls

With April drawing near, the watch world focuses on Geneva. The most prestigious brands in the industry will meet to show new products at Watches & Wonders 2025. This edition plans to be the biggest to date. The show will have 60 brands participate. This event offers excellent access to peak watchmaking skill and innovation.

This guide helps you navigate this leading watch event. It provides what you require, no matter if you attend or follow from afar. It helps you get the top experience and locate the exhibits that will matter most, shaping watchmaking within the coming year.

The evolution of Watches & Wonders

What started as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) — a trade show with focus on Richemont — has changed a great deal into the main global platform for luxury watchmaking. After it was rebranded to Watches & Wonders in 2019, the gathering faced interruption during the pandemic. It then came back stronger than before with a larger group of participating brands that goes beyond its Richemont roots.

The 2025 show is the biggest exhibition in the event’s history, with 60 brands ready to present their horological works. This increase shows the achievement of Watches & Wonders in meeting the need created by Baselworld’s fall. It makes a key place for the industry’s main yearly news.

Important organizational shifts also occur. Hermès and LVMH joined the Watches & Wonders Geneva Foundation Board, which adds wider luxury industry representation to the event’s leaders. After his two-year term as Chairman finished, Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour gave the role to Cyrille Vigneron, President plus CEO of Cartier.

These shifts present a new chapter for Watches & Wonders. It has a more open method that shows the varied landscape of modern luxury watchmaking better. The event’s rising effect has more proof by Bulgari’s choice to join for the very first time. This is a key move given the brand put focus on LVMH Watch Week and Geneva Watch Days before for its big news.

Event details: When, where, and how

Dates and times

Professional Days (Trade & Media): April 1-4, 2025

Public Days: April 5-7, 2025 (Saturday to Monday)

Opening Hours: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.(Monday)

Location

Palexpo Exhibition Centre, Route François-Peyrot 30 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex Geneva, Switzerland

Getting there

From Geneva Airport: A short walk from the terminal or take bus lines 5, 50, or 59 to the Grand-Saconnex, Palexpo stop

By train: Genève-Aéroport SBB station is a brief walk from Palexpo

Shuttle service: Free dedicated shuttles (WWG lines) operate from various Geneva locations

By car: Dedicated parking available (free with VIP passes, paid options for standard ticket holders)

Ticket options

Standard one-day: CHF 70 (Saturday/Sunday), CHF 50 (Monday)

Weekend pass: CHF 120

Three-day pass: CHF 160

VIP premium package: CHF 550 (approximately $620)

Discounted rates available for young visitors (12-25) and seniors (60+)

Children under 12: Free (registration required)

All tickets must be purchased in advance through the official Watches & Wonders website — no sales will be available at the venue.

Navigating the exhibition like an insider

With 60 brands present at the expansive Palexpo, proper planning aids an improved visit. The exhibit setup often places brands together by their parent firm or related style. Big names such as Rolex, Patek Philippe next to Richemont brands, usually have prime locations.

Before the event

Get the official Watches & Wonders app (usually available two to three weeks prior).

Examine the exhibition layout and note key brands.

Learn about expected product launches via media to pinpoint desired items.

If attending the public days, book tours and presentations at once when they are available.

Appointment strategy

For the first time, general admission attendees can book tours and presentations early, a perk previously for press and industry experts. These openings will not last, so organize choices based on

Popular brands (Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe) where delays may surpass two hours without bookings.

Independent creators who supply complete discussions with the people themselves.

Presentations on significant new mechanics.

Time management

Plan for 30 to 45 minutes at main booths with varied collections.

Set aside 15 to 20 minutes at smaller exhibits.

Take breaks between meetings; the size could be a bit too much.

Keep the final 60 minutes to revisit favorites or for unexpected finds

Exhibition highlights

Apart from the brand areas, see these locations:

The LAB: Spotlights advanced tech and fresh prototypes.

The auditorium: Provides talks and technical demos each day.

Watchmaking demonstrations: It provides hands-on details into the craft.

New for 2025: Brands making their debut

The 2025 show includes several additions to the Watches & Wonders list. The Bulgari initial official display is a main feature. For years, it put focus on its major releases at LVMH Watch Week and Geneva Watch Days. The choice to join Watches & Wonders points to the growing relevance of the event as a key part of the watchmaking schedule.

Bulgari: The Italian luxury brand will be a main talking point. It may showcase its Octo Finissimo watches, which broke records for being ultra-thin along with jewelry timepieces. Bulgari often has pushed boundaries. It combines Italian design with Swiss technical work and it will use this stage to show creations.

Independent Additions: The 2025 group also welcomes an array of independent brands

Christiaan van der Klaauw: The Dutch expert in astronomy complications is renowned for complex celestial timepieces. Its debut may have developments in the Real Moon Joure or Planetarium lines.

Genus: This Geneva innovator gained notice with unusual time displays, like the GNS1.2 with an orbital hour indicator. Its Watches & Wonders debut lets them display progress in their horology.

Kross Studio: This Swiss brand has fame for art-focused timepieces and works with entertainment brands. The brand gives the exhibition a current aspect. It made watches from Star Wars and Batman, next to pop culture properties. This company being there stands for the increase in the audience for watchmaking.

MeisterSinger: The German company makes single-hand watches. It gives a viewpoint to timekeeping. Its method and style add variety to the exhibition.

Additionally, HYT (famed for fluid-based time display) and Armin Strom (experts in resonance) are at the exhibition after being absent in past years. They add to the technical diversity on display.

The VIP experience: Is the premium package worth it?

New for Watches & Wonders 2025 presents a Premium Package. It is priced at CHF 550 (around $620). This offers a better experience for enthusiasts. The price is more than standard tickets. It gives benefits that may be worth the cost for collectors or those who travel to Geneva for it.

What’s included:

One-day access to the Salon

Expedited entry through a dedicated VIP entrance

Access to an exclusive VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages

Private guided small-group tours (1.5 hours)

Priority booking for exclusive product presentations

Dedicated complimentary parking

Special commemorative gift

Value analysis: For visitors attending for the first time, the guided tour has value. It gives context that helps navigate the scale of the exhibition. The booking system gives ticket holders access to time slots with brands, which can save time.

The lounge offers a break from the floor. It has seating refreshments along with chances to network with others. For those who plan a full day at the exhibition (which can extend 8+ hours), this retreat has value.

Who should consider it:

Collectors planning to make purchases

Visitors who have traveled to Geneva

Those with limited time who need to maximize efficiency

Enthusiasts who seek an in-depth experience

Visitors who want to network with insiders

For visitors or those on a budget, the standard ticket has value. You can pre-book presentations and tours. The choice relies on your needs and how much you value comfort plus access.

Beyond the exhibition halls

Palexpo Exhibition Centre

This is the main site for Watches & Wonders. The whole city of Geneva becomes a celebration of high-end watchmaking during this week. The official “In the City” program makes the experience bigger than the show walls with free events all over Geneva.

Watchmaking village

This educational place, at the Pont de la Machine in central Geneva, has workshops, demos along with exhibits that are free to enter. People can see the basics of watchmaking skill without the show’s rules, which suits families plus casual fans.

Boutique events

The fancy watch shops along Rue du Rhône and nearby streets put on shows and parties next to reveals during Watches & Wonders week. These events may have pieces not in the main show. They allow closer talks with brand staff. The evening of Thursday, April 3 has a “nocturne” with late hours and events at shops in the city center.

SwissSkills 2025

The SwissSkills for microtechnology jobs occur with Watches & Wonders for the first time. This offers a look at future watchmaking skill. From April 1-4, apprentices will compete in watchmaking areas. There will be live coverage at the Watchmaking Village.

Industry gatherings

Several places serve as meeting spots for people in the watch world:

Les Armures: This old restaurant in Geneva’s old town is a spot for watchmaking leaders plus collectors each evening.

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues: Many brand events happen here. It is a popular meeting place for industry members.

Bar du Boeuf Rouge: This is a favorite of watch writers and sellers.

Mr. Pickwick Pub: The industry goes to relax here after formal talks.

Cultural programming

The 2025 event focuses on the idea of time with art. Watches & Wonders works with Payot Bookshop to have readings and movies along with exhibits that study our link with time from thought and science along with culture views.

If you are already a collector, work in the industry, or are fresh to fine watchmaking, Watches & Wonders gives a chance to engage with top horology on a world stage. The 2025 event should be the largest one yet, showing the watch business’s energy and innovation.

For people who attend, success requires planning and prioritization along with a willingness to see new things. The updated system for public visitors marks a big change. It allows people to alter their visit and to have access to popular events. For people who follow from afar, the event’s online aspect grows. More brands see the value to reach viewers with live shows and details, in addition to virtual tours. The Watches & Wonders sites offer full reports, and watch media adds reviews and insights.

Geneva gets set to greet the watch world this April. Watches & Wonders 2025 will show the present but also the future of horology. In times of tech growth, this event reminds us why the age-old art of time-keeping will never die.