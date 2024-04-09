 Skip to main content
These are the best new Rolex watches from Watches And Wonders 2024

Here is what to expect from the premiere Swiss brand

Mark McKee
By
Perpetual 1908
Rolex

Want to know what the watch industry has in store for you in the next year? Then, book a flight to Geneva to attend Watches and Wonders, which is put on by the Geneva Foundation. Every year, watchmakers from around the world show up to show out with all their best timepieces to take the coming year by storm. Of course, every year, chonophiles from around the world eagerly await what Rolex has in store.

If you are lucky enough to make it out to Geneva, you can be treated with a two-story display of some of the best watches in the world, but if you can’t, we have you covered and will keep you up to date on everything watch-related. As a leader in the world of telling time with class and luxury, the Rolex booth at Watches and Wonders is always the talk of the event. Here is what Rolex unveiled that we can look forward to this year.

GMT Master II

Rolex GMT Master II
Rolex

Few watches are more iconic and impressive than the Rolex GMT-Master. Introduced originally in 1955 with its red and blue bezel and timeless look, it has been a favorite among collectors and consumers. Last year, Rolex reintroduced it with a brand new black bezel, and this year, they do it again in a more casual look. It is designed for all of us globe-trotting wanderlusters who want to know the time here and also keep an eye on home.

Perpetual 1908

Rolex 1908
Rolex

When you think of Rolex, you typically think of sports watches and tool watches. There is a reason that Rolex was the original watch worn by James Bond. The Rolex Submariner and the GMT are masterclasses in tool watches. So when the Swiss master drops a dress watch, it can cause people to do a double take. They did that last year with the 1908. The 2024 version sports an ice-blue dial with a striking texture using engine turning. The effect is that of literal waves across your wrist when you are dressed to the nines. It is simple, elegant, and beautiful, everything you want in a Rolex dress watch.

Sky-Dweller

Rolex Sky-Dweller
Rolex

One of the hardest things to do as a storied watch brand is to find a way to branch out away from the many iconic lines and do something truly new and different. The brand did that in 2012 when it launched the Sky-Dweller. The unique and complex dial was ultimately easy to use and intuitive, but it nevertheless became a favorite of the last decade. Twelve years later, the posh creation gets an all-gold upgrade to give the luxury piece a little more glam for the dual-time masterpiece.

Day-Date

Rolex Day-Date
Rolex

It can’t be a Rolex list without a Day-Date entry, can it? As perhaps the most iconic of the Rolex brand, the Day-Date showed up in 1955 and quickly picked up the distinction of being nicknamed the “President’s Watch” or the “Presidential Watch,” thanks to the many powerful wearers. Heroes of World War II, Winston Churchill, and Dwight Eisenhower loved the piece, which means you probably would too. The 2024 version adds a striking rose-gold band and sky-blue dial that makes this one of the best.

Cosmograph Daytona

Rolex Cosmo Daytona
Rolex

While the line has been called the Daytona since 1965, the two years before the name stuck saw the piece named the Cosmograph. Six decades later, the Daytona is still one of the most popular and sought-after watches on the market. The 2024 model sports 36 diamonds on the bezel and eight more at the hour points. Elect the option with the silicone band and you have a striking contrast between sport and luxury.

Deepsea

Rolex Deepsea
Rolex

If you are a fan of James Bond, you know that he preferred the Rolex Submariner. But that may be because he didn’t have a Deepsea. After 80 years of dive watch excellence, Rolex replaced its Sea-Dweller model with the Deepsea and has continued to be the industry leader among divers ever since. The 2024 version is perhaps the most striking of the bunch, thanks to its ocean blue bezel and dial encased in gold, making the depth of the ocean light up.

Rolex may not need to do a whole lot of work to stay at the top of the game in the Swiss watch industry, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t pulling out all of the stops anyway. Every year, they hold prime real estate in the Watches and Wonders convention and it isn’t hard to see why. Watch lovers everywhere flock to Geneva annually to see what the company plans to send their way during the year. And 2024 looks to be one of the best yet.

