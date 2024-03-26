Bulgari launches Octo Finissimo with sketch dial for brand anniversary

 Skip to main content
Bulgari releases Octo Finissimo Sketch watch with a literal drawing on the dial

Sarah Veldman
By
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch rose gold
Bulgari

Bulgari watches has once again captivated watch enthusiasts with its latest release: the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch watch. This masterpiece combines innovation, artistry, and precision engineering, elevating the concept of luxury watches to new heights.

In 1884, Sotirio Bulgari, a Greek silversmith, established Bulgari in Rome, where the brand’s headquarters still reside. Renowned for its audacious designs, Bulgari watches have become a prominent figure in both watchmaking and jewelry. Among its notable creations, the Octo Finissimo stands out as an iconic masterpiece that has propelled the brand to prominence in the world of watches for men and women.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch limited edition

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch rose gold dial
Bulgari

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo has transcended mere timekeeping to become a cultural icon since its debut in 2012. Among its illustrious history of limited releases, one standout was the “Sketch” edition of 2022, marking the collection’s 10th anniversary. Recognizing the fervor it ignited, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, has revisited his drawing board for a fresh interpretation in honor of the brand’s 140th anniversary.

A sketched dial

In this iteration, the sketches on the dial unveil a glimpse of the intricate movement, eliminating the need to flip the watch over. The dial showcases the BVL138 movement, adding a playful touch to the watch’s otherwise serious demeanor. Set against a sandblasted base dial, color-matched to the case, Stigliani’s handiwork brings a human element to the timepiece.

Bulgari’s dial manufacturer has meticulously perfected the color and texture of the brass dial to mimic the appearance of paper with astonishing accuracy. It’s as if you’ve delicately cut out one of Buonamassa’s sketches and glued it onto your watch dial like a toddler in preschool. However, despite its artistry, the Sketch dial lacks the refined polish and luxurious radiance found in the sunburst-finished, colored dials offered elsewhere in the collection.

In essence, Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Sketch dial offers a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart, although it may not possess the same opulent allure as other variations in the collection

Technical specifications

While this design may not appeal to everyone, it undeniably adds character and charm. The black PVD-coated and satin-finished hands provide contrast, although the sub-seconds hand at 7 o’clock remains subtly elusive. Retaining the brand’s hallmark precision and elegance, the timepieces are available in 40mm 18K rose gold or steel cases for the Automatic version and a polished 43mm steel case for the Chronograph GMT.

Buonamassa Stigliani’s design ingeniously captures the essence of the movement, adding textual annotations for Bulgari watch fans who want to understand the detailed mechanics within. The BVL138 movement, a marvel of engineering at a mere 2.23mm thickness, ensures the watch maintains a slender profile despite its added water resistance, now boasting an impressive 100m.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch dial steel
Bulgari

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch: What’s the price tag?

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch edition exemplifies the brand’s blend of playfulness and sophistication, setting it apart in the luxury segment. With prices starting at $16,200 USD for stainless steel and $48,800 USD for 18K rose gold, these timepieces offer a rare fusion of artistry and horology.

Tissot’s T-Race MotoGP Chronograph is a watch racing fans will love
Tissot debuts new Chronograph for MotoGP anniversary
Tissot MotoGP Chronograph on model

Tissot revs up the excitement in the world of watches for men with its latest release, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph, marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary MotoGP competition. As the official timekeeper of MotoGP for a quarter-century, Tissot brings forth a timepiece that not only pays homage to this remarkable partnership but also celebrates the adrenaline-fueled legacy of MotoGP.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph: A 75th-anniversary celebration
In a blend of mechanical prowess and aesthetic finesse, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph embodies the spirit of the race track with its dynamic design cues. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this watch is a true reflection of the thrill and passion that define both MotoGP and Tissot watches.

Read more
Louis Vuitton’s latest watch features an intricate design and a cool stained glass effect
Louis Vuitton debuts Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour
Voyager Flying Tourbillon "Poinçon de Genève" Plique-à-jour

Louis Vuitton, truly the definition of luxury and a wealthy aesthetic, continues to push the boundaries of haute horlogerie with its latest masterpiece, the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour. Amidst Louis Vuitton's move towards the luxury segment, there was apprehension regarding a potential departure from its innovative and whimsical designs. However, recent developments have dispelled such concerns.
Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour

Demonstrating its ability to captivate with vibrant hues, avant-garde design, and exceptional watchmaking expertise, the esteemed Parisian maison's remarkable new timepiece features a translucent dial adorned with intricate enamel work, harking back to a historic enameling tradition.
Technical specifications
Movement: At the heart of the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon lies the LV 104 Calibre, a mechanical marvel developed and assembled by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. This movement boasts the prestigious “Poinçon de Genève” certification, a hallmark of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Read more
The best Tudor watches for men: Our top picks
These are the best of the best from the Swiss brand
Man wearing Tudor

When you think about shopping for the best watches for men, many different brands come to mind. You can shop for anything from an everyday watch like a field watch from Hamilton or a luxury watch for special occasions like a Rolex or an Omega. However, a brand that gets lost behind Rolex is its little brother, Tudor. Tudor watches are some of the most iconic watches on the market and should not only be on your list but also at the very top.

Originally founded by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf, his watches offer the high quality and the notoriety of Rolex without the price tag. While Tudor watches will still fetch a price in the thousands, they will be about a third of the price and still be just as striking. Instead of letting you run off blind into the long list of available timepieces, we put together a list of our favorites so you can pick out the best Tudor watch for yourself.

Read more