Bulgari launches Octo Finissimo with sketch dial for brand anniversary

Bulgari watches has once again captivated watch enthusiasts with its latest release: the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch watch. This masterpiece combines innovation, artistry, and precision engineering, elevating the concept of luxury watches to new heights.

In 1884, Sotirio Bulgari, a Greek silversmith, established Bulgari in Rome, where the brand’s headquarters still reside. Renowned for its audacious designs, Bulgari watches have become a prominent figure in both watchmaking and jewelry. Among its notable creations, the Octo Finissimo stands out as an iconic masterpiece that has propelled the brand to prominence in the world of watches for men and women.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch limited edition

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo has transcended mere timekeeping to become a cultural icon since its debut in 2012. Among its illustrious history of limited releases, one standout was the “Sketch” edition of 2022, marking the collection’s 10th anniversary. Recognizing the fervor it ignited, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, has revisited his drawing board for a fresh interpretation in honor of the brand’s 140th anniversary.

A sketched dial

In this iteration, the sketches on the dial unveil a glimpse of the intricate movement, eliminating the need to flip the watch over. The dial showcases the BVL138 movement, adding a playful touch to the watch’s otherwise serious demeanor. Set against a sandblasted base dial, color-matched to the case, Stigliani’s handiwork brings a human element to the timepiece.

Bulgari’s dial manufacturer has meticulously perfected the color and texture of the brass dial to mimic the appearance of paper with astonishing accuracy. It’s as if you’ve delicately cut out one of Buonamassa’s sketches and glued it onto your watch dial like a toddler in preschool. However, despite its artistry, the Sketch dial lacks the refined polish and luxurious radiance found in the sunburst-finished, colored dials offered elsewhere in the collection.

In essence, Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Sketch dial offers a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart, although it may not possess the same opulent allure as other variations in the collection

Technical specifications

While this design may not appeal to everyone, it undeniably adds character and charm. The black PVD-coated and satin-finished hands provide contrast, although the sub-seconds hand at 7 o’clock remains subtly elusive. Retaining the brand’s hallmark precision and elegance, the timepieces are available in 40mm 18K rose gold or steel cases for the Automatic version and a polished 43mm steel case for the Chronograph GMT.

Buonamassa Stigliani’s design ingeniously captures the essence of the movement, adding textual annotations for Bulgari watch fans who want to understand the detailed mechanics within. The BVL138 movement, a marvel of engineering at a mere 2.23mm thickness, ensures the watch maintains a slender profile despite its added water resistance, now boasting an impressive 100m.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch: What’s the price tag?

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch edition exemplifies the brand’s blend of playfulness and sophistication, setting it apart in the luxury segment. With prices starting at $16,200 USD for stainless steel and $48,800 USD for 18K rose gold, these timepieces offer a rare fusion of artistry and horology.

