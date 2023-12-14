Gran Turismo and Bulgari team up for innovative collab

In the ever-evolving world of luxury watches, where innovation meets style, a groundbreaking collaboration has emerged, fusing the elegance of Bulgari watches with the adrenaline of the PlayStation series Gran Turismo. The result? An all-aluminum masterpiece that not only defies traditional norms but redefines the concept of a wrist companion.

Bulgari, synonymous with sophistication, has joined forces with the iconic Gran Turismo, creating a digital concept car turned timepiece marvel. This collaboration, born from the marriage of horology and gaming, has birthed the BVLGARI Aluminium Vision Gran Turismo, a watch that stands at the intersection of cutting-edge design and gaming nostalgia.

The playful provocation: A watch for men who dare

This timepiece isn’t just for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship; it’s for the daring, the ones who live life in the fast lane. It’s a nod to the men who seek a wrist companion that transcends the ordinary, mirroring the spirit of Gran Turismo itself.

For anyone who grew up with a PlayStation controller in hand, this collaboration is a nostalgic journey. The watch seamlessly bridges the gap between watch enthusiasts and gaming aficionados, marrying two worlds that share a passion for precision and excitement.

A closer look: Bulgari Aluminium Gran Turismo Special Edition

Crafted from aluminum, the case of this watch exhibits a blend of robustness and lightness, embodying the spirit of Gran Turismo’s speed and agility. The grey dial, coupled with Super-LumiNova luminescence, ensures legibility in any adventure.

Under the hood lies the B381 caliber, a Swiss automatic movement made by Sellita. This movement powers a range of functions, including hours, minutes, central seconds, a date at 4:30, and a chronograph with a 12-hour counter at six o’clock and a 30-minute counter at nine o’clock. With a power reserve of approximately 42 hours, the watch combines precision with performance.

The exhibition caseback provides a glimpse into the mechanical marvel, inviting wearers to appreciate the artistry that lies beneath the surface. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, its 41mm aluminum case, paired with a black rubber bezel, exudes a modern and dynamic aesthetic. The Anthracite or yellow dial options, adorned with bar indexes and Arabic numerals at 12 o’clock, add a touch of high-end to an otherwise sporty watch.

The watch boasts a robust water resistance of 100 meters, making it not just a stylish accessory but a reliable companion if you feel like going for a dive. The integration of a tachymeter scale and a black rubber strap with aluminum links and a pin buckle further enhances its functionality and comfort.

Priceless innovation: A watch beyond trends

The Bulgari Aluminium Gran Turismo Limited Edition isn’t just a trendsetter; it’s a timeless piece of ingenuity. Its aluminum construction and rubber elements not only defy convention but also ensure a watch that stands the test of time, both in terms of style and durability.

In an industry where collaborations between timepieces and automobiles are not uncommon, the synergy between Bulgari and Gran Turismo transcends the norm. This isn’t just a mere partnership; it’s a genuine fusion of wristwatch and automotive aesthetics, blurring the lines between the digital and tangible realms. An avant-garde masterpiece, it represents an unparalleled foray into creative exploration, pushing the boundaries of conventional collaborations and setting a new benchmark for technological advancement.

This exclusive collection boasts a mere 1,200 pieces of the anthracite dial Ref. 103893, and a limited run of 500 pieces featuring the vibrant yellow dial Ref. 103893. They’re priced at $4,800 each.

