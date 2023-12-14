 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This Bulgari and Gran Turismo watch collab is an all-aluminum masterpiece

Gran Turismo and Bulgari team up for innovative collab

Sarah Veldman
By
Bulgari x Gran Turismo Aluminium Limited Edition on wrist
Bulgari

In the ever-evolving world of luxury watches, where innovation meets style, a groundbreaking collaboration has emerged, fusing the elegance of Bulgari watches with the adrenaline of the PlayStation series Gran Turismo. The result? An all-aluminum masterpiece that not only defies traditional norms but redefines the concept of a wrist companion.

Bulgari, synonymous with sophistication, has joined forces with the iconic Gran Turismo, creating a digital concept car turned timepiece marvel. This collaboration, born from the marriage of horology and gaming, has birthed the BVLGARI Aluminium Vision Gran Turismo, a watch that stands at the intersection of cutting-edge design and gaming nostalgia.

Recommended Videos

The playful provocation: A watch for men who dare

This timepiece isn’t just for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship; it’s for the daring, the ones who live life in the fast lane. It’s a nod to the men who seek a wrist companion that transcends the ordinary, mirroring the spirit of Gran Turismo itself.

Related

For anyone who grew up with a PlayStation controller in hand, this collaboration is a nostalgic journey. The watch seamlessly bridges the gap between watch enthusiasts and gaming aficionados, marrying two worlds that share a passion for precision and excitement.

Bulgari x Gran Turismo Aluminium Limited Edition
Image used with permission by copyright holder

A closer look: Bulgari Aluminium Gran Turismo Special Edition

Crafted from aluminum, the case of this watch exhibits a blend of robustness and lightness, embodying the spirit of Gran Turismo’s speed and agility. The grey dial, coupled with Super-LumiNova luminescence, ensures legibility in any adventure.

Under the hood lies the B381 caliber, a Swiss automatic movement made by Sellita. This movement powers a range of functions, including hours, minutes, central seconds, a date at 4:30, and a chronograph with a 12-hour counter at six o’clock and a 30-minute counter at nine o’clock. With a power reserve of approximately 42 hours, the watch combines precision with performance.

The exhibition caseback provides a glimpse into the mechanical marvel, inviting wearers to appreciate the artistry that lies beneath the surface. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, its 41mm aluminum case, paired with a black rubber bezel, exudes a modern and dynamic aesthetic. The Anthracite or yellow dial options, adorned with bar indexes and Arabic numerals at 12 o’clock, add a touch of high-end to an otherwise sporty watch.

The watch boasts a robust water resistance of 100 meters, making it not just a stylish accessory but a reliable companion if you feel like going for a dive. The integration of a tachymeter scale and a black rubber strap with aluminum links and a pin buckle further enhances its functionality and comfort.

Bulgari x Gran Turismo Aluminium Limited Edition
Bulgari

Priceless innovation: A watch beyond trends

The Bulgari Aluminium Gran Turismo Limited Edition isn’t just a trendsetter; it’s a timeless piece of ingenuity. Its aluminum construction and rubber elements not only defy convention but also ensure a watch that stands the test of time, both in terms of style and durability.

In an industry where collaborations between timepieces and automobiles are not uncommon, the synergy between Bulgari and Gran Turismo transcends the norm. This isn’t just a mere partnership; it’s a genuine fusion of wristwatch and automotive aesthetics, blurring the lines between the digital and tangible realms. An avant-garde masterpiece, it represents an unparalleled foray into creative exploration, pushing the boundaries of conventional collaborations and setting a new benchmark for technological advancement.

This exclusive collection boasts a mere 1,200 pieces of the anthracite dial Ref. 103893, and a limited run of 500 pieces featuring the vibrant yellow dial Ref. 103893. They’re priced at $4,800 each.

Learn more

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
These Ball watches are tough enough for one of the U.S. Navy’s most elite units
If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for us
Ball engineer hydrocarbon watch

Ball has produced excellent dive watches, alongside other innovative timepieces, since the late 1800s -- but their latest effort has come courtesy of a little extra help from one of the U.S. Navy’s most elite units. The Engineer Hydrocarbon EOD is endorsed by The United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit -- which has been clearing explosive objects from land and sea since 1942.

Ball watches aren’t the most fragile of things, but this latest effort really goes above and beyond. Ball claims it is the “most robust mechanical watch” it has ever developed. That’s one of the reasons why an elite naval unit is happy to say Ball’s latest watch is tough enough for them.

Read more
Mondaine brings back its stop2go watch, which is inspired by Swiss railway clocks
The Mondaine stop2go watch returns
Mondaine stop2go watch face

If watches for men were superheroes, the Mondaine stop2go would undoubtedly wear the cape. This timepiece, inspired by the precision of Swiss railway clocks, has made a triumphant return, complete with its signature 2-second pause that's as intriguing as a plot twist in a classic movie. At the heart of this horological marvel beats a quartz movement, orchestrating a Swiss ballet of timekeeping precision. The stop2go mechanism, akin to a dramatic pause in a gripping conversation, adds a distinctive touch that sets this watch apart from the mundane tick-tock.

Should you find yourself at a Swiss railway station, the platforms unfold a spectacle of expansive timepieces. These clocks boast faces as pristine as freshly fallen snow, adorned with assertive black indicators and a vibrant seconds hand. Crafted in 1944 by the visionary Hans Hilfiker expressly for the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), these iconic timekeepers transcend mere functionality. Fast forward to 1986, and Mondaine ingeniously translated this unassuming yet impactful clock design into a wristwatch.

Read more
Seiko teams up with Japanese skater Yuto Horigome for new limited-edition watch
Maybe don't wear it while skating, though
Skateboarder Yuto Horigome

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watchmaker, has once again showcased its commitment to innovation and collaboration by teaming up with the talented Japanese skateboarder, Yuto Horigome. The result? A limited-edition timepiece that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and the rebellious spirit of skate culture.

In the world of watches, Seiko has consistently set the bar high, and its collaboration with Yuto Horigome is no exception. The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition is a testament to the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and pushing the boundaries.

Read more