These are 5 of our favorite $10K-plus watches that debuted this week

Our favorite investments from Geneva

Mark McKee
By
Watches and Wonders Ambiance
Watches and Wonders

It is that time of year again when the best of the best watchmakers from around the world show up in Geneva to show out. The biggest and brightest of the industry get an opportunity to unveil their newest creations as each luxury watch name does its best to outdo the competition. Of course, when you have the names of some of the biggest luxury brands in the business, some of these watches will outshine the rest and become some of the best watch investments on the planet. Here are some of our favorite watches unveiled at Watches and Wonders that cost $10,000 or more.

Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph

Zenith Defy Skyline
Zenith

Robust at 41mm, the Defy Skyline collection sees its newest iteration keep the same look it always has with its octagonal bezel. The minimalist look, masculine shape, and lines make this the most rugged on our list. But while it looks to be ready for play, that doesn’t mean you should bang it around, as it will cost you a cool $13,400.

Hublot Big Bang Integrated Time Only

Hublot Big Bang
Hublot

Originally released in the 80s, Hublot’s original design featured a port-hole-inspired design and a silicone band that made the watch successful among its competitors. When the brand brought on a new CEO to revitalize the company in the early 2000s, he did so by launching the Big Bang, an homage to the original with updated designs and features. The newest version scales down to a 38mm model and comes in a beautiful ceramic that will keep you watch lovers happy. As long as you can swing the $15K it costs,

Grand Seiko Sport Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary

Grand Seiko Sport 9R 20th Anniversary
Grand Seiko

It’s been 20 years since Grand Seiko began powering its watches with the 9R Spring Drive movement. To celebrate the milestone, they launched this new sports watch that embodies Japanese craftsmanship and pays homage to its home in multiple ways. Of course, it carries with it the 9R Spring Drive, but it also features a dial that changes colors depending on the angle at which you look at it. Meant to represent the beautiful landscape of the Hotaka mountain range in Central Japan, this gorgeous piece of Japanese wonder will run you $13,400.

Chopard L.U.C XPS Forest Green

Chopard L.U.C XPS Forest Green
Chopard

Chopard believes in three things when it comes to its products: technical performance, aesthetic refinement, and a commitment to certified watchmaking. This new forest green addition to the brand’s storied Swiss collection boasts all three, all while keeping the 80% recycle rate alive. Not only will you look amazing with this $12,000 achievement, but you can feel good saving the world at the same time.

TAG HEUER Carrera Chronograph Skipper

TAG HEUER CARRERA CHRONOGRAPH SKIPPER
TAG HEUER

An homage to the maritime heritage of TAG with a modern splash of sophistication, this is the pinnacle of watchmaking by one of the premiere games in watches. The colorway screams ocean voyages and the regatta timing keeps you on time down to the millisecond. When it comes to the kind of timepieces you can pick up that will keep you on the right heading and look fantastic while you do, this is the cream of the crop. The suggested retail price is a bit more than the others on this list — about 21,500 —but we think it’s worth it.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
