Bulgari unveils Octo Finissimo with stunning cloud-inspired dial by Laurent Grasso

As a brand that collaborates with artists and designers, Bulgari has been introducing iconic pieces into the market. Some artists who have worked on Bulgari timepieces include Mo Coppoletta, Kazuyo Sejima, and Tadao Ando. After partnering up with Laurent Grasso, the brand rolled out a new timepiece with a very stylish dial featuring cloud-like and intriguing cosmos art.

For starters, Bulgari’s Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani had a vision of a watch that could explain the concept of time from a different perspective, a metaphysical point of view. Laurent Gasso, who is quite popular for his cosmos art, was the perfect artist for such a project, and the two creators partnered up to create something magical.

According to Laurent Grasso, “The particles in suspension and myriad frozen water droplets diffract light, rendering the cloud iridescent with multiple colors. I find this phenomenon fascinating, and the dialogue with Fabrizio began with looking for ways of recreating it on the dial.”

The dial’s detailing is out of this world. Thanks to the serigraphy technique, the cloud-like art has a very deep texture similar to that featured in canvas paintings.

This timepiece has a blue PVD coating to accentuate everything on the dial, creating a beautiful contrast between the cosmos art and the other plain parts.

The case back is manufactured from sapphire glass and has an artistic cloud-like art, making the watch look stylish. Apart from that, Laurent Grasso’s signature is on the case back—a souvenir of his creativity.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition retails at $19,900.