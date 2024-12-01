 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Bulgari unveils Octo Finissimo with stunning cloud-inspired dial by Laurent Grasso

You'll love the new Octo Finissimo watch

By
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition watch
Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition watch Bulgari / Bulgari

As a brand that collaborates with artists and designers, Bulgari has been introducing iconic pieces into the market. Some artists who have worked on Bulgari timepieces include Mo Coppoletta, Kazuyo Sejima, and Tadao Ando. After partnering up with Laurent Grasso, the brand rolled out a new timepiece with a very stylish dial featuring cloud-like and intriguing cosmos art.

For starters, Bulgari’s Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani had a vision of a watch that could explain the concept of time from a different perspective, a metaphysical point of view. Laurent Gasso, who is quite popular for his cosmos art, was the perfect artist for such a project, and the two creators partnered up to create something magical.

Recommended Videos

According to Laurent Grasso, “The particles in suspension and myriad frozen water droplets diffract light, rendering the cloud iridescent with multiple colors. I find this phenomenon fascinating, and the dialogue with Fabrizio began with looking for ways of recreating it on the dial.”

The dial’s detailing is out of this world. Thanks to the serigraphy technique, the cloud-like art has a very deep texture similar to that featured in canvas paintings.

Related

This timepiece has a blue PVD coating to accentuate everything on the dial, creating a beautiful contrast between the cosmos art and the other plain parts.

Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition watch
The caseback of Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition watch Bulgari / Bulgari

The case back is manufactured from sapphire glass and has an artistic cloud-like art, making the watch look stylish. Apart from that, Laurent Grasso’s signature is on the case back—a souvenir of his creativity.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition retails at $19,900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new Bulova Racer Chronograph: an adrenaline-inspired watch
You'll love the new Bulova Racer Chronograph, which is defined as an adrenaline-inspired piece
Bulova Racer Chronograph

As a brand that’s been in the racing industry since the mid-'40s, Bulova knows auto-inspired watches. And now the brand has introduced a watch that represents the efforts it has put into motorsports, incorporating various aspects into the timepiece that align with its main principles.

The new timepiece has a 44 mm casing characterized by smooth curves and bends similar to those featured on high-end racing cars. To provide multiple styling options, the main case is available in two different finishes: black IP and stainless steel.

Read more
Ollech & Wajs has a new military-inspired timepiece, the C-1000 FAGN
Check out this watch by Ollech & Wajs, which was designed for the air force
C-1000 FAGN

Ollech & Wajs is planning to launch a custom-made watch into the market that was designed for the National Gendarmerie Air Force earlier in 2023. From time to time, Zurich unveils a special project to the public. This new watch resembles the one used in tactical expeditions by the Air Force, but with different features and functionalities.

The original C-1000 was built by Zurich’s dedicated projects division, and then it was taken out into the field for various tests. The Air Force team had this watch in La Réunion for one and a half years while executing various missions to check whether it could withstand tough conditions.

Read more
TAG Heuer, Porsche unveil the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon
Check out the first ever TAG Heuer Tourbillion watch to draw inspiration from Porsche 550 Spyder
tag heuer carrera chronograph tourbillon 42 mm 1

TAG Heuer collaborated with Porsche while developing the 42mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, and it has just unveiled the new watch.

For starters, this new TAG Heuer Carrera piece was launched into the market in early October to honor an extremely challenging and terrifying race — Carrera Panamericana. Porsche was one of the top contenders in the 1954 race, and it plans to pass down its unwavering spirit to other generations with a watch inspired by the car that was used in the 1954 Carrera Panamericana — the Porsche 550 Spyder.

Read more