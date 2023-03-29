 Skip to main content
Arnold & Son unveils rare watches at Watches and Wonders 2023

Take a look at these rare pieces from Arnold & Son

Mark D. McKee
By

From the cradle of the Swiss watchmaking industry in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Arnold & Son has brought some of the most beautiful and unique watches on the market. They introduced the HM Perpetual Moon, giving us the most significant moon phase on the market. Let’s also not forget the beautiful Globtrotter Platinum, which gave us the watch face with a deep blue globe in the center and a 24-hour clock.

Now, the watchmaking house that has come to define the classics has dropped new Double Tourbillion options at Watches and Wonders. While every watchmaker looks to make a splash with a new piece sent to the market, Arnold & Son did so with rare style with this piece of brilliance. These are unique novelty pieces — which means for the vast majority of watch enthusiasts, they’re only something to look at.

Arnold and Son Double Tourbillion

The Double Tourbillon is one of Arnold & Son’s most complicated watches and is categorized under the brand’s Grand Complications lineup. The dual-time watch face contains two watch dials, one in Roman Numerals and one in Arabic Numerals, both of which are independent of each other. That means you can set them separately from each other without affecting the other. So if you are the jet-setting type who is always on the run, you can keep one dial on home and the other on your destination.

The face is adorned with expressive and rare stones to make this the newest in a long line of high-quality and attractive timepieces that put this group on the map. The Double Tourbillion complication was introduced in 2014 and quickly became one of the most unique updates to a classic for the company, and it changed the way we look at dual-time watch faces. While traditionally available in jade, the new novelty timepieces are a little different: the Double Tourbillion White Gold Malachite features a malachite dial and sub-dials made with opals, while the Double Tourbillion White Gold Aventurine features a dial in blue aventurine glass and white opal sub-dials.

Like most elegant watches, the most eye-catching and attractive part of this piece is the face. With the dual time features sporting a beautiful white opal and giving you the two numerical variations at twelve o’clock and six o’clock, it leaves room at three and six. Of course, this is where Arnold & Son placed the twin tourbillions. With two separate time complications in the same watch, a tourbillion to counteract Earth’s gravity is needed for each one, and these watch geniuses put them both in plain view so all of us watch nerds can enjoy them.

The size of the casing is more extensive than most classic pieces at 43.5 mm, most likely to accommodate the dual tourbillions that sit high above the face. This also causes a high set dome over the face that is also higher than normal. All said, fewer watches on the market will be more striking than this stellar piece by Arnold & Son.

