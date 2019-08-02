Fashion & Style

The Best Men’s Watches Under $200 Prove Style Can Be Affordable

Cody Gohl
By

Though men’s watches do tend toward the flashy and expensive, not all timepieces are astronomically priced. In fact, there are plenty of time-telling gizmos that are both well-made and affordable. We’ve previously shared our favorite watches under $500 but we’re taking it one step further with our guide to the absolute best men’s watches under $200.

That’s right, all the timepieces you’re about to see range in price from $75-$200. While they may run the gamut from whimsical to traditional, they do share one thing in common: They’re not likely to break the bank.

One Eleven x Slowtide Solar Powered Watch

One Eleven x Slowtide Solar Powered Watch

If the idea of a colorful, eco-friendly watch gets you excited, consider this solar-powered device from One Eleven and Slowtide. A bold band holds together the straightforward face, which features a handsome, easy-to-read display. And, as the name suggests, all you have to do to keep this watch a-ticking is let it soak in the sun.

Swatch Elementary Watch

best mens watches under 200 elementary swatch watch

Another refreshingly simple design is found in this affordable option from Swatch. Though the brand has a wide selection of lower-priced timepieces, the Elementary model is a particularly fetching one. Quirky without going overboard, this watch could be especially great for guys looking to show off a little personality.

Skagen Kristofer Woven Strap Watch

Kristofer Woven Strap Watch from Skagen

For those who like having a conversation starter as a watch, this bright option from Skagen could be the ticket. Featuring a vibrant orange face, knit band, and crisp geometric construction, the timepiece is as stylish as it is functional.

MVMT Astro Blue Watch

MVMT Astro Blue Watch

The Astro Blue Watch from MVMT puts a modern spin on a classic silhouette with its polished silver strap and spare, navy blue dial. The effect reads masculine yet fashion-forward, making it a fun pick for trendy guys who lean toward a more traditional vibe. We especially like the two subdials: one for time-keeping and one for running seconds.

Braun BN0024BKBRG Watch

best mens watches under 200 braun watch

This Braun watch is a no-frills option for the guy who doesn’t want (or need) a flashy accessory. Here, simplicity reigns supreme in the form of a sleek leather band and user-friendly dial, both of which are designed to blend in seamlessly with whatever you’re wearing.

Void PKG01 Classic Date Watch

Void Classic Date Watch

If you’re an artsy fella who wants a watch that evokes your flair for creativity and play, check out the Classic Date Watch from Void. Taking a cue from the timepieces of yore, the dial here is beautifully uncrowded, with thin hands and plenty of open space. Fun details like a red dot on the second hand and a tapered gold crown make the accessory really pop.

Casio EF539D-2AV Chronograph

Casio Chronograph

However, if you are into the look of a busy face, take a peek at this Casio Chronograph. Done up in a striking blue, the dial is loaded with intriguing features, including a date display, one press elapsed time measurement, a 1/1 second chronograph, and a tachymeter. Basically, this gizmo’s about as futuristic and efficient as it gets, especially for the under $200 market.

If you don’t see what you like, check out our guide to the best watches under $500 and under $1,000. We’ve also got picks for the best smartwatches, dive watches, field watches, tactical watches, and skeleton watches, as well as the best luxury watches under $1,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Weekend Sales on Menswear and Gear: Huckberry, Allen Edmonds, J. Crew, and More
Up Next

The Best Camping Grills for Adventuring and Backpacking on a Budget
best big and tall mens clothing man wearing a suit buttoning up
Fashion & Style

The Best Best Big and Tall Men’s Clothing and Brands

A growing faction of the men’s apparel industry is churning out clothes that look good on larger frames while still keeping up with current trends. In the past few years, it’s even recognized that there’s a difference between…
Posted By John Jones
most expensive shoes for men
Fashion & Style

You Won’t Believe the Price Tags on 10 of the Most Expensive Shoes For Men

From stouthearted alligator shoes and boots to ridiculously priced custom designs, here are some of the most expensive shoes money can buy.
Posted By Bryan Holt
best mens skeleton watches
Fashion & Style

The Best Men’s Skeleton Watches — No Bones About It

Skeleton watches offer a mechanical timepiece that will have friends and foes alike asking for the time just to grab a glimpse of your exposed gears.
Posted By Ben Hitch
stutterheim
Fashion & Style

Look Dapper, Not Drenched, in Head-to-Toe Stutterheim Rainwear

With these five staple pieces, you’ll never need an umbrella or bucket hat, although Stutterheim makes both if you want to be extra. Dry.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best mens no show socks feat
Fashion & Style

The Best Men’s No-Show Socks to Keep Your Feet Happy and Stink-Free

With our fetid feet, stinky sneakers, noxious oxfords, and loathsome loafers, wearing a pair of no-show socks can not only dramatically extend the life of shoes, but they can also offer a bit of pampering to our soft soles.
Posted By John Jones
Garrett Leight Co Brooks 47 Sunglasses Huckberry
Fashion & Style

The Best Sunglasses for Men this Season

Searching for the best men’s sunglasses needn’t be a chore or too much of a hassle -- it’s all about finding the pair that works for you, whether they be more adventure-minded and rugged or sleek and dressy.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
lucky brand tencel
Fashion & Style

The Future of Jeans is Here with these Alternative Fabrics to Cotton Denim

Today’s most forward-thinking fashion brands are focusing on jeans made from sustainable fabrics than cotton. It’s time for a jean revolution.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
best aviator sunglasses for men
Fashion & Style

A Brief History of Aviator Sunglasses and Our 5 Favorite Pairs Right Now

It’s no stretch to say that aviator sunglasses confer an entire history of cultural iconography to anyone smart enough to wear them.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Shouthouse Le Brea
Fashion & Style

The Best Men’s Short-Sleeve Button-Downs Shirts Raise the Bar

Wear your short-sleeve button-down to the office, the park, on the trail, and even to the ball. Wear it up, wear it down, wear it through spring, summer, and fall.
Posted By Ben Hitch
nike air jordan 1
Fashion & Style

8 Pairs of Sneakers to Keep Clean and Crispy for Special Occasions

You should have a go-to pair of sneakers to lace-up -- pair that only comes out once in a Thunder Moon with the intent to dress the part and impress the masses.
Posted By Ben Hitch
Timex Todd Snyder American Documents Watch
Fashion & Style

The Best Watches Under $1,000, From Classic to Sporty

Besides fitting our price and value equation, these watches also reflect retro-styling, a trend that is definitely having its moment.
Posted By John Jones
Wellend Boardshort
Fashion & Style

Huckberry’s New Clothing Line, Wellen, Is All About Sustainable Style

The surf-inspired collection includes hoodies, tees, chinos, and more crafted for the modern man.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
hiking sunrise silhouette
Fashion & Style

A Quick Overview of the Adidas Five Ten Line’s Sustainable Outdoor Essentials

From recycled plastic shoes to reused polyester apparel, the Adidas Five Ten collection offers not only gear built for the outdoors, but goods made with eco-friendly practices, too.
Posted By Bryan Holt
Sand Cloud
Fashion & Style

Look Good and Feel Better By Supporting Brands that Support Ocean Conservation

Saving our seas won't be easy, but with the backing of brands that support the oceans, anything is possible.
Posted By Bryan Holt