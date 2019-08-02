Share

Though men’s watches do tend toward the flashy and expensive, not all timepieces are astronomically priced. In fact, there are plenty of time-telling gizmos that are both well-made and affordable. We’ve previously shared our favorite watches under $500 but we’re taking it one step further with our guide to the absolute best men’s watches under $200.

That’s right, all the timepieces you’re about to see range in price from $75-$200. While they may run the gamut from whimsical to traditional, they do share one thing in common: They’re not likely to break the bank.

One Eleven x Slowtide Solar Powered Watch

If the idea of a colorful, eco-friendly watch gets you excited, consider this solar-powered device from One Eleven and Slowtide. A bold band holds together the straightforward face, which features a handsome, easy-to-read display. And, as the name suggests, all you have to do to keep this watch a-ticking is let it soak in the sun.

Swatch Elementary Watch

Another refreshingly simple design is found in this affordable option from Swatch. Though the brand has a wide selection of lower-priced timepieces, the Elementary model is a particularly fetching one. Quirky without going overboard, this watch could be especially great for guys looking to show off a little personality.

Skagen Kristofer Woven Strap Watch

For those who like having a conversation starter as a watch, this bright option from Skagen could be the ticket. Featuring a vibrant orange face, knit band, and crisp geometric construction, the timepiece is as stylish as it is functional.

MVMT Astro Blue Watch

The Astro Blue Watch from MVMT puts a modern spin on a classic silhouette with its polished silver strap and spare, navy blue dial. The effect reads masculine yet fashion-forward, making it a fun pick for trendy guys who lean toward a more traditional vibe. We especially like the two subdials: one for time-keeping and one for running seconds.

Braun BN0024BKBRG Watch

This Braun watch is a no-frills option for the guy who doesn’t want (or need) a flashy accessory. Here, simplicity reigns supreme in the form of a sleek leather band and user-friendly dial, both of which are designed to blend in seamlessly with whatever you’re wearing.

Void PKG01 Classic Date Watch

If you’re an artsy fella who wants a watch that evokes your flair for creativity and play, check out the Classic Date Watch from Void. Taking a cue from the timepieces of yore, the dial here is beautifully uncrowded, with thin hands and plenty of open space. Fun details like a red dot on the second hand and a tapered gold crown make the accessory really pop.

Casio EF539D-2AV Chronograph

However, if you are into the look of a busy face, take a peek at this Casio Chronograph. Done up in a striking blue, the dial is loaded with intriguing features, including a date display, one press elapsed time measurement, a 1/1 second chronograph, and a tachymeter. Basically, this gizmo’s about as futuristic and efficient as it gets, especially for the under $200 market.

