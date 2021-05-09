If there’s one watch you need on your wrist on the daily this season, it might just be one of the best field watches for men. How so? Why a field watch? The humble and rugged field watch, with military origins and plenty of functionality, has evolved over the years into the type of watch you can wear for casual days at home, plus urban exploration and adventures afoot off the grid.

It’s got the specs you need, it’s got the style you want, and oftentimes, it’s got plenty of bang for your buck, too. The best men’s field watches are often humble and understated, with crisp numeral markings and details like a fabric or hard-wearing leather strap. And these watches come from plenty of brands both recognizable and heritage-worthy, not to mention modern and dependable. We’ve rounded up our favorite field watches, with both luxury-minded and highly affordable options up for grabs. You’re going to love your new go-to watch for spring and summer.

Best Overall Field Watch: Hamilton Khaki Field Watch

What makes a watch one of the best field watches on the market? Is it heritage and history? Is it an unyielding commitment to quality construction, plus designs that stand the test of time? Is it all of the above? In short, when it comes to the standout Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, it’s all of the above, and then some. It’s billed as the “original soldier’s watch” for a reason, and it holds up in every way possible these days.

Best Luxury Field Watch: Montblanc 1858 Stainless Steel and Leather Field Watch

Montblanc’s reputation precedes itself as a maker of some of the finest luxury goods on the planet, yet these are the kind of pieces you can use every single day (especially the brand’s precisely made writing tools). This handsome leather strap field watch is no different. This Swiss-made watch is so sharp, you could even wear it with a classic navy suit in a pinch. We think it’d wear especially well with a rugged canvas jacket in the field, too.

Best Affordable Field Watch: MVMT Range Field Watch

Quality construction and standout pricing is the name of the game when it comes to MVMT watches. The brand’s dress watches are excellent in their own right, but you can’t go wrong with this sub-$100 field watch on a tough canvas strap. We also love the brushed black stainless steel dial. And again, hey, it’s under $100.

Best Field Watch for the Tech-Savvy: Garmin MARQ Adventure Watch

Even the field watch has some tricks up its sleeve, as evidenced by Garmin’s durable and plugged-in take on the classic style. Pair up your compatible device to access texts, alerts and music streaming, as with a smartwatch, but know that this field watch can also be used as a topographical tool for hiking excursions, and it can even monitor your blood oxygen saturation levels. How cool is that? Very cool indeed.

Best Field Watch for Standout Style: Laco 1925 Pilot Leather Watch

The best field watches are watches you can wear on land or in the air, all without missing a beat. It’s in the DNA of this highly stylish Laco 1925 Leather Field Watch, with a highly unique dial for the man who appreciates the finer things in life.

Best Leather Field Watch: Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch

The traditional Hamilton field watch, the one you know and love, gets an upgrade via a crisp and seriously cool black leather strap. We love the way the dial markings pop on the black dial, as well as the innovative hands. It’s a distinctive watch you can make all your own, and it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters.

Best Nylon Field Watch: Bertucci A-2T Vintage Watch

This hard-wearing Bertucci field watch has a lot going for it, from the solid titanium case (with a unique crown placement so as not to impede wrist movement) to the classic dial design. Of course, the adventure-ready nylon strap is a must if you need a go-anywhere, casual field watch, and this one is a major winner on all fronts.

Best Chronograph Field Watch: Airain Type 20 Field Watch

Built on a handsome leather strap, this double-chronograph field watch is clean and understated. It helps that it’s built with a precise meca-quartz movement and that handy dial design to keep you on time and moving with purpose, no matter what.

Not feeling the field watch? Our round-up of the best watches under $500 offers plenty of other options to make sure your wrist doesn’t go naked this spring.

