  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 8 Best-Looking Field Watches for Men this Season

By

If there’s one watch you need on your wrist on the daily this season, it might just be one of the best field watches for men. How so? Why a field watch? The humble and rugged field watch, with military origins and plenty of functionality, has evolved over the years into the type of watch you can wear for casual days at home, plus urban exploration and adventures afoot off the grid.

It’s got the specs you need, it’s got the style you want, and oftentimes, it’s got plenty of bang for your buck, too. The best men’s field watches are often humble and understated, with crisp numeral markings and details like a fabric or hard-wearing leather strap. And these watches come from plenty of brands both recognizable and heritage-worthy, not to mention modern and dependable. We’ve rounded up our favorite field watches, with both luxury-minded and highly affordable options up for grabs. You’re going to love your new go-to watch for spring and summer.

Best Overall Field Watch: Hamilton Khaki Field Watch

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch
Hamilton

What makes a watch one of the best field watches on the market? Is it heritage and history? Is it an unyielding commitment to quality construction, plus designs that stand the test of time? Is it all of the above? In short, when it comes to the standout Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, it’s all of the above, and then some. It’s billed as the “original soldier’s watch” for a reason, and it holds up in every way possible these days.

Best Luxury Field Watch: Montblanc 1858 Stainless Steel and Leather Field Watch

Montblanc 1858 Field Watch
Saks Fifth Avenue

Montblanc’s reputation precedes itself as a maker of some of the finest luxury goods on the planet, yet these are the kind of pieces you can use every single day (especially the brand’s precisely made writing tools). This handsome leather strap field watch is no different. This Swiss-made watch is so sharp, you could even wear it with a classic navy suit in a pinch. We think it’d wear especially well with a rugged canvas jacket in the field, too.

Best Affordable Field Watch: MVMT Range Field Watch

MVMT Watches Range Field Watch
MVMT Watches

Quality construction and standout pricing is the name of the game when it comes to MVMT watches. The brand’s dress watches are excellent in their own right, but you can’t go wrong with this sub-$100 field watch on a tough canvas strap. We also love the brushed black stainless steel dial. And again, hey, it’s under $100.

Best Field Watch for the Tech-Savvy: Garmin MARQ Adventure Watch

Garmin MARQ Adventure Watch
REI

Even the field watch has some tricks up its sleeve, as evidenced by Garmin’s durable and plugged-in take on the classic style. Pair up your compatible device to access texts, alerts and music streaming, as with a smartwatch, but know that this field watch can also be used as a topographical tool for hiking excursions, and it can even monitor your blood oxygen saturation levels. How cool is that? Very cool indeed.

Best Field Watch for Standout Style: Laco 1925 Pilot Leather Watch

Laco 1925 Leather Pilot Watch
Amazon

The best field watches are watches you can wear on land or in the air, all without missing a beat. It’s in the DNA of this highly stylish Laco 1925 Leather Field Watch, with a highly unique dial for the man who appreciates the finer things in life.

Best Leather Field Watch: Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch

Hamilton Khaki Leather Field Watch
Nordstrom

The traditional Hamilton field watch, the one you know and love, gets an upgrade via a crisp and seriously cool black leather strap. We love the way the dial markings pop on the black dial, as well as the innovative hands. It’s a distinctive watch you can make all your own, and it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters.

Best Nylon Field Watch: Bertucci A-2T Vintage Watch

Bertucci A-2T Vintage Watch
Amazon

This hard-wearing Bertucci field watch has a lot going for it, from the solid titanium case (with a unique crown placement so as not to impede wrist movement) to the classic dial design. Of course, the adventure-ready nylon strap is a must if you need a go-anywhere, casual field watch, and this one is a major winner on all fronts.

Best Chronograph Field Watch: Airain Type 20 Field Watch

Airain Type 20 Field Watch
Watch Gang

Built on a handsome leather strap, this double-chronograph field watch is clean and understated. It helps that it’s built with a precise meca-quartz movement and that handy dial design to keep you on time and moving with purpose, no matter what.

Not feeling the field watch? Our round-up of the best watches under $500 offers plenty of other options to make sure your wrist doesn’t go naked this spring.

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies, Ranked

best brad pitt movies bradpitt

The 14 Best Men’s White Sneakers for Punctuating Any Outfit

best mens white sneakers greats the royale for men

Watch MLB: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream

watch mlb padres vs giants online live stream san diego francisco

The Best Anime on Netflix to Watch Right Now

best anime series on netflix gurren lagann

VRST Is the Best Alternative to Lululemon’s Athleisure We’ve Seen So Far

vrst athleisure line 2021 q1

The Best Motorcycle Helmets in 2021

Quin Motorcycle Helmets (lifestyle)

Ultimate Denim Guide: How to Wear Jeans Based on Style and Wash in 2021

The 22 Best Merino Wool Socks Reviewed and Tested for 2021

Neverquit Apparel Merino Wool Sock

Your New Spring Jacket Should Be Lightweight, Versatile and Stylish

best lightweight jackets for men 2021

The 10 Best Waterproof Jackets to Help You Brave the Weather

Best Waterproof Men's Jackets

8 Fool-Proof Ways To Wear a Bandana (Yes, You Can Pull It Off)

how to wear a bandana 0 hanks

Leave It to Todd Snyder To Dream Up a Winning Menswear Collection For Golfers

footjoy todd snyder collaboration cover tsfj

The 13 Best Polo Shirts for Men this Spring 2021

best polo shirts for men 2021