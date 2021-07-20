In the past, it could be hard to know how well you were performing when working out. Sure, you could measure distances and try to gauge your heart rate by checking your pulse but it was a more complicated business than it is now. That’s because the latest smartwatches and wearables make it a breeze to see how well you’re performing, as well as check basic stats such as step counts, calorie intake, and even how your heart rate is doing. They’re amazing ways to ensure you get the most out of your workouts, walks, or runs, and right now, Walmart has a great deal on a Garmin Vivosmart 3 so it’ll cost you just $40 to find out. Let’s take a look into why it’s so special.

OK, so the Garmin Vivosmart 3 isn’t going to compete with the best smartwatches for men because it’s more of a Fitbit style activity tracker but it’s well worth considering if you’re new to the wearable world. Tying in neatly with the best fitness gear for runners, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 keeps things simple yet effective.

Taking minutes to set up, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is slim and inconspicuous, sliding onto your wrist in a subtle fashion so you don’t have to worry about it standing out while you’re going about your business. As you wear it all day, it keeps an eye on your heart rate 24/7 and spots any time your heart rate is suddenly elevated. That’s perfect peace of mind whether you’re pushing your limits on a run or you’re simply a little worried about feeling too stressed in the office during the day.

Alongside that, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 also tracks all your steps, the floors you’ve climbed, calories burned, and how intensely you’ve worked out. It’ll even keep an eye on how well you’re sleeping, too, so you get a well-rounded view on how well you’re looking after yourself all day long.

With a battery that lasts up to 5 days and water resistance that makes it good for showering and swimming, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is delightfully hands-off so if you’re not too crazy about the latest gadgets, you get all the benefits without constantly feeling like you need to check in with it. It even tracks your stress levels and offers a relaxation-based breathing timer which is a great bonus for those with busy lifestyles.

For excellent peace of mind at a great price, you can’t really go wrong with the Garmin Vivosmart 3. Simple to use, inexpensive yet practical, it’s down to just $40 right now at Walmart. A saving of $20, this is a great time to see how an activity tracker can change your life for the better.

More Garmin Watch Deals

If you’re keen on a new activity tracker or smartwatch but you’re not sure if the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is for you, we also have plenty of other great Garmin watch deals to check out. With plenty of options to cover every budget and requirement, there should be something to delight you here.

Editors' Recommendations