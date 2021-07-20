  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If You’re Serious About Exercise, Take Advantage of This Garmin Smartwatch Deal

By

In the past, it could be hard to know how well you were performing when working out. Sure, you could measure distances and try to gauge your heart rate by checking your pulse but it was a more complicated business than it is now. That’s because the latest smartwatches and wearables make it a breeze to see how well you’re performing, as well as check basic stats such as step counts, calorie intake, and even how your heart rate is doing. They’re amazing ways to ensure you get the most out of your workouts, walks, or runs, and right now, Walmart has a great deal on a Garmin Vivosmart 3 so it’ll cost you just $40 to find out. Let’s take a look into why it’s so special.

OK, so the Garmin Vivosmart 3 isn’t going to compete with the best smartwatches for men because it’s more of a Fitbit style activity tracker but it’s well worth considering if you’re new to the wearable world. Tying in neatly with the best fitness gear for runners, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 keeps things simple yet effective.

Taking minutes to set up, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is slim and inconspicuous, sliding onto your wrist in a subtle fashion so you don’t have to worry about it standing out while you’re going about your business. As you wear it all day, it keeps an eye on your heart rate 24/7 and spots any time your heart rate is suddenly elevated. That’s perfect peace of mind whether you’re pushing your limits on a run or you’re simply a little worried about feeling too stressed in the office during the day.

Alongside that, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 also tracks all your steps, the floors you’ve climbed, calories burned, and how intensely you’ve worked out. It’ll even keep an eye on how well you’re sleeping, too, so you get a well-rounded view on how well you’re looking after yourself all day long.

With a battery that lasts up to 5 days and water resistance that makes it good for showering and swimming, the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is delightfully hands-off so if you’re not too crazy about the latest gadgets, you get all the benefits without constantly feeling like you need to check in with it. It even tracks your stress levels and offers a relaxation-based breathing timer which is a great bonus for those with busy lifestyles.

For excellent peace of mind at a great price, you can’t really go wrong with the Garmin Vivosmart 3. Simple to use, inexpensive yet practical, it’s down to just $40 right now at Walmart. A saving of $20, this is a great time to see how an activity tracker can change your life for the better.

More Garmin Watch Deals

If you’re keen on a new activity tracker or smartwatch but you’re not sure if the Garmin Vivosmart 3 is for you, we also have plenty of other great Garmin watch deals to check out. With plenty of options to cover every budget and requirement, there should be something to delight you here.

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch in Rose Gold/Navy Blue

$185 $250
Dress to impress with this hybrid smartwatch that combines analog good looks with advanced smart features and up to five days' battery life in smart mode.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

$279 $350
Get up and at 'em with this smartwatch, which features all-day health monitoring and sleep tracking plus lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

$200 $300
Looking for a quality smartwatch and GPS tracker? Designed to withstand the harshest of environments, Gramin's wristwatch features a GPS tracker to help you explore uncharted lands.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Watch

$200 $300
Garmin's GPS watch ensures that you will not get lost traversing the great outdoors. It also has a Trackback feature to help you return to your starting point.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The best swim gear for a more effective workout

http://www.blissmark.com

The best fitness apps you can use with friends

www.blissmark.com

Good, better, best: Online workout subscriptions as good as the gym

www.blissmark.com

Small and Big Smokers Are All Getting Giant Discounts at Walmart

small and big smoker deals walmart july 2021 american gourmet 1

Instant Pot Duo Minis and Blenders Are Both Super Cheap at Walmart Today

Instant Pot Duo Mini

Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Air Fryers Today

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Gigantic Air Fryer Is at Walmart Today

best choice products air fryer deal walmart july 2021

The 8 Best Resistance Bands for Every Kind of Workout This 2021

resistance bands exercise best for men 2020

How To Use a Foam Roller Like a Personal Sports Masseuse

Foam roller exercise

How To Do a Plank, a Core-Strengthening, Injury-Preventing Workout

Man doing plank exercise

The 5 Best Chest Exercises for Men in 2021

pushups 2020

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for July 2021

How To Do a Burpee, a Weight-Free Workout That Gets You Shredded Fast

how to do a burpee