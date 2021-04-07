Best Cheap Bicycle Deals for April 2021



Now’s the time to find a super-cheap bicycle deal. If you’re looking for a new mountain bike, a fitness ride, a bike for commuting, a casual beach cruiser, or a touring bicycle, there are plenty of cheap bicycles for sale. We listed the best cheap bicycle deals today — check back as we’ll update this list frequently. Below, we also explain significant factors to consider when you are ready to choose a new bicycle.

Today’s Best Cheap Bicycle Deals

How To Choose A Bicycle

If you’re not sure what to look for, choosing the right bicycle can be difficult. With even a quick look you’ll wide a wide selection of brands and prices from under $100 to multiple thousands of dollars. If you’re an experienced bike rider and you’re ready to upgrade your bicycle or looking to buy an additional two-wheeler, you can hone in on the specifics on merchant sites. The selection considerations below are a brief introduction for new riders.

Function or Purpose

The better understanding you have of how you’ll use your new bicycle, the easier you’ll find the appropriate selection from which to choose. How will you ride your new bicycle? Are you looking for a bike to ride around town or the neighborhood for casual exercise, or are you looking for a mountain bike capable of withstanding constant thrashing and pounding on trails without burst a seam? If you want to ride on the beach, do you intend to cruise while enjoying the breeze and the sights and sounds, or will you be working out digging fat tires into loose sand to build your stamina and leg strength?

Cargo bikes can handle one or more child seats and package racks. Still, they have capacity limitations, so you’ll need to look for more durable and heavier components and high-weight manufacturers’ ratings. If you’re going to use your bike to race or commute to work, you’ll want a sturdy bike frame plus light weight — that combination can get expensive quickly.

Whether you’ll work with merchant sales support staff or online guides, the better your clarity on your new bike’s intended purpose, the more likely you’ll find the right bike for the right price. A great deal with amazing discounts won’t mean much if the bike doesn’t fit and isn’t the right type for your needs.

Size

Size matters with bicycles. Check out both wheel size and frame size to find what works best for you. You need to be able to mount up, so either the bike has to be the right size or sufficiently adjustable that you can reach the pedals comfortably for the full rotation, or you’ll never feel (or be) safe. Stepover height, upper bar to the ground height, seat height, and handlebar style and height all matter. If the bike has a sizing chart or comes in different sizes, pay this serious attention to avoid buying the wrong size just because it’s on sale.

Component Construction

Strength and weight of the bike’s frame and wheels factor in durability as well as performance and comfort. Bike frames are made from a variety of materials, including multiple grades of steel or aluminum, alloys, and composites. If you’re willing to spend more for the best, carbon fiber composites are ultralight, ultra-strong, and ultra-expensive.

Accessories

If you intend to deck out your ride with lights, reflectors, bags, and electronics holders and devices, be sure any bike you’re considering makes it possible to attach or fit what you need.

Budget

If money isn’t a question, then have at it, but if you want to get the best quality and the most function for your dollars, decide on your bicycle price range, leaving a little room for accessories. More expensive bikes have lighter and stronger structural pieces and higher-rated mechanical components, but if you’re not already an accomplished rider, you might be better off spending less until you have more experience and then trade up.

Most companies that make component devices such as derailleurs (the mechanism that allows different “speeds” or gear ratios) and shifters make multiple grades from good to professional, and “good” can be good enough if you’re just starting out.

Editors' Recommendations