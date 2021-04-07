  1. Outdoors

Best Cheap Bicycle Deals for April 2021

Now’s the time to find a super-cheap bicycle deal. If you’re looking for a new mountain bike, a fitness ride, a bike for commuting, a casual beach cruiser, or a touring bicycle, there are plenty of cheap bicycles for sale. We listed the best cheap bicycle deals today — check back as we’ll update this list frequently. Below, we also explain significant factors to consider when you are ready to choose a new bicycle.

Today’s Best Cheap Bicycle Deals
Schwinn Signature Largo 7 26-Inch Cruiser Bike

$400 $450
Made with a twist shifter system to switch between 7 speeds for uphill rides, this bike is great for everyday adventures—be it on the road or a mountain pass.
Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26-inch Mountain Bike

$280 $330
The Nishiki men's Pueblo 26-inch mountain bike has a heat-treated steel frame and 60mm fork travel, allowing it to handle the hills and trails with a Shimano drivetrain and aluminum wheels.
Kent Step Through Electric Bike

$698 $998
Pedal to your heart’s content while getting where you need to go in no time with the Kent 700C 8-Speed 36V Step Through Electric Bicycle. It's perfect for ages 14 and up.
Hiboy P10 Folding Electric Bike

$419 $469
Save yourself from the tiring traffic jams by ordering this portable, foldable electric bike by Hiboy, capable of driving at 15.5 mph and last for up to 18.6 miles with its 7.5 AH battery.
Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher 24-inch Mountain Bike

$350 $400
With its aluminum frame and 24-inch tires, the Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher mountain bike is ready for any kind of adventure.
Folding Electric Mountain Bike

$884 $2,712
Fall in love with the outdoors again with this foldable, durable and fast electric mountain bike. Ride at speeds of up to 22-24 mph thanks to its 500W motor!
Ancheer 26-Inch Folding Electric Bike

$830 $3,000
Whether its for a leisurely ride in the suburbs or a commute to the big city, this ANCHEER electric bike is adaptable to any purpose with its 3 working modes that can adjust to your prefered speed.
Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike, 36 Volt Battery, 20+ Mile Range, 700C Wheels, Black

$648 $798
If you are on the hunt for electric bike deals, check out Walmart’s discount on the 700C Hyper E-Ride for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
GT Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike

$480 $670
Navigate rocky terrain quickly with this GT bicycle. This offers optimal durability and handling so you can ride without worrying about toppling over.
Cannondale Canvas Neo 2 Remixte Electric Bike - 2020

$2,720 $3,200
Do you want to get home fast while avoiding rush hour traffic? Ride this Cannondale bike which has a 250-watt motor and Class 1 pedal assist.
Top Brands and Gear Sale on Evo

Up to 50% off
Equip yourself for your next bike ride with the best brands of mountain bike gear like Dakine, Devinci, Pearl Izumi and more in this sale!
Schwinn Men's GTX 3 Hybrid Bike

$400 $480
The Schwinn GTX 3 rides on 700C tires and comes in an aluminum frame, Suntour fork, and Shimano drive.
Nishiki Men's Manitoba Hybrid Bike

$400 $570
Use the Nishiki Manitoba men's road bike for all types of riding. This bike has an aluminum frame, a Shimano drivetrain, and a smooth ride.
Nishiki Anasazi Hybrid Bike

$430 $600
You can depend on the Anasazi's stable 700C wheels whether you are biking in the street or in rough terrain— indeed, a versatile bicycle for any adventurous individual.
GT Men's Avalanche 29-inch Mountain Bike

$750 $1,070
Take the 29-inch GT Avalanche mountain bike on different trails with its aluminum frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27-speeds.
How To Choose A Bicycle

If you’re not sure what to look for, choosing the right bicycle can be difficult. With even a quick look you’ll wide a wide selection of brands and prices from under $100 to multiple thousands of dollars.  If you’re an experienced bike rider and you’re ready to upgrade your bicycle or looking to buy an additional two-wheeler, you can hone in on the specifics on merchant sites. The selection considerations below are a brief introduction for new riders.

Function or Purpose

The better understanding you have of how you’ll use your new bicycle, the easier you’ll find the appropriate selection from which to choose. How will you ride your new bicycle? Are you looking for a bike to ride around town or the neighborhood for casual exercise, or are you looking for a mountain bike capable of withstanding constant thrashing and pounding on trails without burst a seam? If you want to ride on the beach, do you intend to cruise while enjoying the breeze and the sights and sounds, or will you be working out digging fat tires into loose sand to build your stamina and leg strength?

Cargo bikes can handle one or more child seats and package racks. Still, they have capacity limitations, so you’ll need to look for more durable and heavier components and high-weight manufacturers’ ratings. If you’re going to use your bike to race or commute to work, you’ll want a sturdy bike frame plus light weight — that combination can get expensive quickly.

Whether you’ll work with merchant sales support staff or online guides, the better your clarity on your new bike’s intended purpose, the more likely you’ll find the right bike for the right price. A great deal with amazing discounts won’t mean much if the bike doesn’t fit and isn’t the right type for your needs.

Size

Size matters with bicycles. Check out both wheel size and frame size to find what works best for you. You need to be able to mount up, so either the bike has to be the right size or sufficiently adjustable that you can reach the pedals comfortably for the full rotation, or you’ll never feel (or be) safe. Stepover height, upper bar to the ground height, seat height, and handlebar style and height all matter. If the bike has a sizing chart or comes in different sizes, pay this serious attention to avoid buying the wrong size just because it’s on sale.

Component Construction

Strength and weight of the bike’s frame and wheels factor in durability as well as performance and comfort. Bike frames are made from a variety of materials, including multiple grades of steel or aluminum, alloys, and composites. If you’re willing to spend more for the best, carbon fiber composites are ultralight, ultra-strong, and ultra-expensive.

Accessories

If you intend to deck out your ride with lights, reflectors, bags, and electronics holders and devices, be sure any bike you’re considering makes it possible to attach or fit what you need.

Budget

If money isn’t a question, then have at it, but if you want to get the best quality and the most function for your dollars, decide on your bicycle price range, leaving a little room for accessories. More expensive bikes have lighter and stronger structural pieces and higher-rated mechanical components, but if you’re not already an accomplished rider, you might be better off spending less until you have more experience and then trade up.

Most companies that make component devices such as derailleurs (the mechanism that allows different “speeds” or gear ratios) and shifters make multiple grades from good to professional, and “good” can be good enough if you’re just starting out.

