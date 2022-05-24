Where To Find the Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales in 2022

Summer’s coming fast, which kicks off the outdoor entertaining season for many of us. If this is the year you’re going to create or upgrade your apartment patio into an urban oasis, the Memorial Day patio furniture sales are your chance to save money when you spiff up your outdoor living space. When you save on the best patio furniture for your home, you can amplify the effect by investing your savings in the best backyard gear to complement your new outdoor arrangement. Speaking of which, be sure to check out the best Memorial Day grill deals. Memorial Day sales traditionally emphasize goods for your home, such as Memorial Day mattress sales as well as the best patio furniture sales of the year. We saved you time by tracking down seven retailers with ample patio furniture sales so you can browse the deals yourself to find exactly what you need, whether you want to convert your patio into a summer party scene or a serene spot for quiet outdoor conversations.

Target — From $66

Target calls its Memorial Day sale a summer savings event with up to 30% off women’s swimwear, 40% off patio furniture and decor, and up to 50% off on toys and outdoor recreation equipment. You’ll likely find a subset of its Memorial Day patio furniture sale items in stores, but online Target offers a deep selection of patio including conversation sets, dining sets, patio tables and chairs, outdoor rugs, umbrellas, and replacement cushions and pillows. Even though summer days are longer, it still can get cool in the evening and dark every night, so take advantage of this sale to score savings on outdoor lighting, fire pits, and patio heaters. Target also has a selection of patio furniture for small spaces. Target’s summer savings event ends Monday, May 30, so don’t miss out.

Overstock — From $66

Overstock’s Memorial Day Clearance Sale features discounts up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything the retailer sells. The company also has one- to two-day delivery on many items. Overstock also lets you stack discounts with an extra 15% off select garden and patio items and 50% off select Memorial Day deals. You’ll find exceptional savings on wicker and rattan patio furniture sets at Overstock as well as other seating and dining pieces for every purpose. In addition to patio furniture, Overstock’s Memorial Day Clearance Sale also includes deals on outdoor decor, patio umbrellas and shade, gardening tools and supplies, grills and outdoor cooking, and outdoor lighting.

Bed Bath and Beyond — From $67

You are definitely going to want to check out Bed Bath and Beyond’s 2022 Memorial Day sale. The sale continues though May 30, with discounts up to 50% on select outdoor products. Patio furniture sales at Bed Bath and Beyond include outdoor chat sets, larger conversations sets with multiple seating options and tables, bistro and dining sets, plus individual and lounge chairs galore so everyone gets a seat on your patio. Subject to product availability and delivery cutoff times, Bed Bath and Beyond is also offering free same-day delivery on orders over $39, so don’t miss this added change to save big and get out on your newly furnished patio quickly.

Walmart — From $89

Walmart has tons of Memorial Day savings on patio furniture, accessories, and supplies. In addition to aggressive discounts on patio furniture, Walmart is also discounting outdoor cooking, storage, and yard care products. Walmart used this sale as an opportunity for patio and garden rollbacks, pushing prices back to earlier levels on select bistro sets, dinging sets, outdoor grills, griddles, and smokers, as well as multipiece seating and dining pieces constructed of wicker and other materials. You’ll find tons of single chair deals as well as bundled conversation groupings. Walmart’s Memorial Day patio furniture sales also include fire pits, outdoor patio heaters, swings, replacement cushions, and area rugs. You can even save on LED landscape lights to add extra illumination or even a bit of drama to your outdoor entertainment area.

Lowe’s — From $96

During Lowe’s Memorial Day patio furniture sale, you can save up to 50% off select patio furniture and accessories. Look for jaw-dropping savings on sets of dining and conversation chairs, multipiece conversation sets, chaise lounges, patio umbrellas, fire pits and fire pit tables, and more. Delivery is free on most products. Lowe’s also has aggressive pricing during the Memorial Day sale on lawn and garden supplies, tools, outdoor power equipment, sheds, gazebos, pergolas, and outdoor storage. Lowe’s carries some patio furniture in stores and offers free store pickup at local stores when available. Delivery is free on most products during this sale, so save the gas and buy online.

Home Depot — From $119

Home Depot’s Memorial Day patio furniture sale has deals on a wide range of patio and outdoor furniture, equipment, and supplies. The Home Depot offers up to $200 off select patio furniture and free delivery. Among the many deals, you’ll find chairs, conversation sets, and dining combinations made of traditional wicker, wood, metal, fabric, and plastic. In addition to multipiece conversation, lounging and dining sets, you can also save on individual patio chairs, tables, bars, umbrellas, hammocks, and cushions and covers for just about anything you might think of using on your patio. If relaxing is your featured patio activity, Home Depot’s Memorial Day patio furniture sale includes deals on chaise lounges, gliders, swings, outdoor daybeds, and a vast selection of rockers. In addition, you can save on select outdoor power equipment, generators, tools, yard tools, and storage options during Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale.

Wayfair — From $150

It’s likely no surprise that Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale features a nearly infinite selection of patio furniture deals. In addition to discounts of up to 70% off select start-of-summer deals, Wayfair is running a warehouse clear-out sale with limited supplies of clearance products. Wayfair’s Memorial Day patio furniture sale includes seating groups and sectionals, outdoor area rugs, outdoor seating and patio chairs sold individually and in sets, patio bar furniture, outdoor tables and umbrellas, and a selection of small-space patio furniture. Wayfair’s patio furniture sets include patio conversation sets, dining sets, bar dining sets, and bistro sets. For most categories, you can search by style, size, color, finish, and materials. Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale also extends to outdoor shades, outdoor heating, outdoor recreation, plus fencing, gardening, and storage and organization. The selections are nearly endless, so it helps to know what you want when you shop at Wayfair.

