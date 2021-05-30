  1. Food & Drink
Best Memorial Day Grill Deals for 2021

By

The Memorial Day sales are here, and that means plenty of fantastic offers for whatever you’re looking for. With an almost overwhelming array of options out there, we thought we’d take a close look at the Memorial Day grill deals going on right now so that you can find the right grill for your needs. That could be anything from a huge family grill for your yard or a camping or portable grill to take hiking with you. Whatever your need, we’ve got the best Memorial Day grill sales for you along with some insight into whether now is the right time to buy.

Best Memorial Day Grill Deals
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet Deluxe 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$432 $446
Can't handle the heat? Take the kitchen outside with the Royal Gourmet Deluxe propane gas grill, ready to cook up to 23 burgers with four burners and an extra side burner and table within arm's reach.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Outsunny 19.5" Outdoor Camping Barrel Charcoal Grill

$48 $65
You can easily carry this charcoal grill, making it perfect for picnics, camping, and more. It's built with wooden handles, so no worries of burning your hands.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

$70 $80
The Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill spans an enormous 18 inches, allowing it to cook up to eight burgers at the same time while still managing to stay portable enough to take anywhere on the go.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Monument Grills 48" Wood Pellet Grill

$359 $399
Enjoy restaurant-style smoky meat flavor with this wood pellet grill. You can clean this hassle-free with its easy ash removal feature. Enjoy your grilled food and indulge in every bite.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

$25 $40
This charcoal grill by Cuisinart has a 150-square-inch cooking area measuring 14 inches across for a balanced mix between portability and functionality, complete with a firebox and ash catcher.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill

$156 $200
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277 square inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. At 22 pounds, it is sized right for tailgating. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Outsunny 38" Portable Outdoor Backyard BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill

$80 $86
This Outsunny charcoal grill can cater to all your barbecue needs. It's designed with storage shelves, so you can easily reach utensils, food, and other accessories.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$379 $480
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet GB8000 8-Burner Gas Grill

$390 $460
With a 950-square-inch cooking surface, you can grill several food items all at once without affecting the heat. It also has built-in folding side tables for extra prep space.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill

$165 $180
This grill holds up to 13 burgers and has a built-in lid thermometer. One-touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides easy cleanup.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$207 $250
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side keep your food prep close at hand.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

$170 $210
Master Cook 3-burner propane grill with 30,000 BTU. 472-square -inch total cooking and warming surface with porcelain-enameled wire cooking grates.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill

$259 $300
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Meco 21" Americana Portable Charcoal/Electric Grill

$81 $90
Get a heavy-duty and lightweight grill from Meco, such as the Americana Portable Grill. There's no hassle in bringing it anywhere you hold a party or other outdoor events.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

$205 $279
This grill has 568 square inches of cooking area and includes cast iron grates enameled in porcelain, which makes them durable option that conduct and retain heat better than stainless steel.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Weber Q1400 Electric Grill

$269 $330
If you want to grill while saving space and gas, this Weber Q1400 electric grill has a cooking area of 180 square inches with a 6-foot-long grounded cord and a stylish aesthetic.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

$65 $97
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. A generous 118-square inches of cooking surface will feed a family. Easy to clean with a large drip pan.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

$330 $400
Make your house party perfect by serving dishes cooked in this five-burner liquid propane grill. There's no need to preheat because of its quick start-up feature.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$190 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet 24" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf

$158 $190
This grill has a built-in thermometer to control the temperature and make the best out of your favorite grilled meat. It is designed with extra space for easy storage.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Outsunny 19.5" Outdoor BBQ Portable Charcoal Grill

$72 $88
Get this perfect outdoor grill and cook your choice of food at the same time. Designed with side and bottom wood shelves, you can put utensils for easy access while grilling.
Buy at Wayfair
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill

$359 $399
Large 606-square-inch cooking surface with this 3-burner, 36,000 BTU propane grill with side burner. Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates for easy-release cooking of your favorite foods.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill

$1,249
Turn your backyard into a five-star kitchen with this Weber Genesis II S-435 natural gas grill, equipped with four burners, a side burner, a warming rack, a built-in thermostat, and a side table.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$256 $340
Char-Broil's two-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill has a 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and a 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Fold-away sides lend compact convenience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Outsunny 23.5" Portable Folding Outdoor Tabletop BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill

$52 $65
This space-saving grill makes food good for three to four people at a time. It is very convenient as you can bring it to any family grill party.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Cuisinart One-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$133 $180
This propane grill is portable as it can be adjusted into three height levels. You can save gas compared to a full-sized grill. Bring it anywhere and have a perfect grill party.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

$55 $60
A portable charcoal grill for any occasion, the Weber Go-Anywhere is always ready to cook up to six burgers and with temperature retention inside for total heat coverage. You won't even need any gas.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

PantherGrill 19" Kettle Charcoal Grill

$30 $40
Looking for a convenient grill? Buy this kettle charcoal grill and bring it anywhere easily with its built-in wheels. This is perfect for small families.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill

$400
With 600 square inches of available grilling space, this Royal Gourmet grill can cook with both propane gas and charcoal, so you're always ready to cook. It also has two side tables for both grills.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Weber 46502001 Spirit S-315 LP Gas Grill

$569 $700
With 424 square inches of grilling space, this Weber grill allows you to cook multiple food items on its porcelain-enameled cast iron grates. It also comes with a warming rack to let meats rest.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Grill Sales?

Knowing which sales are worth paying attention to can be tricky. This is particularly the case this year as the Prime Day deals have moved back to their traditional late June slot. Wondering if you should hold out until then? We think it might be a smart idea — if you can, that is.

Memorial Day grill deals are still pretty good, but it’s likely that Prime Day will surpass them. The main issue here is how badly you need a new grill. If you’re desperate to head outdoors and grill up a storm and you either don’t already have one or your existing grill has failed, then we don’t blame you for diving straight into the Memorial Day grill sales.

However, if you can wait just a few more weeks, we think you might be pleasantly surprised by what happens during Prime Day. It’s highly likely that Prime Day deals will be even better and save you some more cash. Waiting it out also gives you plenty of time to read up on the subject if you’re new to barbecue. Check out our guide to the best charcoal grills along with a look at the best camping grills and the best portable grills if you’re looking to cook while out and about.

Of course, if you simply just can’t wait, then these Memorial Day grill sales should still keep you happy. It all depends on how much reaping the biggest benefits matters to you.

