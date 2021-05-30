The Memorial Day sales are here, and that means plenty of fantastic offers for whatever you’re looking for. With an almost overwhelming array of options out there, we thought we’d take a close look at the Memorial Day grill deals going on right now so that you can find the right grill for your needs. That could be anything from a huge family grill for your yard or a camping or portable grill to take hiking with you. Whatever your need, we’ve got the best Memorial Day grill sales for you along with some insight into whether now is the right time to buy.
Best Memorial Day Grill Deals
Royal Gourmet Deluxe 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill$432
Outsunny 19.5" Outdoor Camping Barrel Charcoal Grill$48
Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill$70
Monument Grills 48" Wood Pellet Grill$359
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill$25
Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill$156
Outsunny 38" Portable Outdoor Backyard BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill$80
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill$379
Royal Gourmet GB8000 8-Burner Gas Grill$390
Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill$165
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$207
MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill$170
Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill$259
Meco 21" Americana Portable Charcoal/Electric Grill$81
Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves$205
Weber Q1400 Electric Grill$269
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill$65
Royal Gourmet 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill$330
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill$190
Royal Gourmet 24" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf$158
Outsunny 19.5" Outdoor BBQ Portable Charcoal Grill$72
RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill$359
Weber Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill$1,249
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$256
Outsunny 23.5" Portable Folding Outdoor Tabletop BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill$52
Cuisinart One-Burner Propane Gas Grill$133
Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill$55
PantherGrill 19" Kettle Charcoal Grill$30
Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill$400
Weber 46502001 Spirit S-315 LP Gas Grill$569
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Grill Sales?
Knowing which sales are worth paying attention to can be tricky. This is particularly the case this year as the Prime Day deals have moved back to their traditional late June slot. Wondering if you should hold out until then? We think it might be a smart idea — if you can, that is.
Memorial Day grill deals are still pretty good, but it’s likely that Prime Day will surpass them. The main issue here is how badly you need a new grill. If you’re desperate to head outdoors and grill up a storm and you either don’t already have one or your existing grill has failed, then we don’t blame you for diving straight into the Memorial Day grill sales.
However, if you can wait just a few more weeks, we think you might be pleasantly surprised by what happens during Prime Day. It’s highly likely that Prime Day deals will be even better and save you some more cash. Waiting it out also gives you plenty of time to read up on the subject if you’re new to barbecue. Check out our guide to the best charcoal grills along with a look at the best camping grills and the best portable grills if you’re looking to cook while out and about.
Of course, if you simply just can’t wait, then these Memorial Day grill sales should still keep you happy. It all depends on how much reaping the biggest benefits matters to you.
