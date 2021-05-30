The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Memorial Day sales are here, and that means plenty of fantastic offers for whatever you’re looking for. With an almost overwhelming array of options out there, we thought we’d take a close look at the Memorial Day grill deals going on right now so that you can find the right grill for your needs. That could be anything from a huge family grill for your yard or a camping or portable grill to take hiking with you. Whatever your need, we’ve got the best Memorial Day grill sales for you along with some insight into whether now is the right time to buy.

Best Memorial Day Grill Deals

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Grill Sales?

Knowing which sales are worth paying attention to can be tricky. This is particularly the case this year as the Prime Day deals have moved back to their traditional late June slot. Wondering if you should hold out until then? We think it might be a smart idea — if you can, that is.

Memorial Day grill deals are still pretty good, but it’s likely that Prime Day will surpass them. The main issue here is how badly you need a new grill. If you’re desperate to head outdoors and grill up a storm and you either don’t already have one or your existing grill has failed, then we don’t blame you for diving straight into the Memorial Day grill sales.

However, if you can wait just a few more weeks, we think you might be pleasantly surprised by what happens during Prime Day. It’s highly likely that Prime Day deals will be even better and save you some more cash. Waiting it out also gives you plenty of time to read up on the subject if you’re new to barbecue. Check out our guide to the best charcoal grills along with a look at the best camping grills and the best portable grills if you’re looking to cook while out and about.

Of course, if you simply just can’t wait, then these Memorial Day grill sales should still keep you happy. It all depends on how much reaping the biggest benefits matters to you.

