Snowboarding can be a lot of fun; whether you like dealing with fresh powder or cross-country, it can be enjoyable for pretty much everybody. Of course, it does tend to get quite expensive, and if you’ve been thinking of buying a new board or dipping your toes into snowboarding, it can be a significant and off-putting investment. That’s why we’ve collected some of the best deals for snowboarding that you’ll find, and there’s a little bit here for everybody. Also, don’t forget to check out our guide on the best snowboard bindings you can buy.

Burton Cartographer Snowboard — $329, was $470

The Burton Cartographer Snowboard is an excellent snowboard for free riders, featuring a Dualzone EGD that provides excellent hold and response while remaining strong. It’s a great daily driver and good if you enjoy getting some air, with the 5mm taper making it great for turning. As for weight, it’s a medium board, and for price and features, it’s a pretty nice deal, all things considered.

Rossignol XF Sushi LF Snowboard — $350, was $500

A directional snowboard for freeriding, the fish shape is an interesting throwback and great for those who might want to experience how rides were in the past. With a polyurethane strip around the board to provide some dampening, the reverse side-cut profiles help with maneuverability at low speeds and all-mountain runs. It excels at powder too, so if you love plowing through snow, this will serve you pretty well.

Rossignol XV Sushi Snowboard — $400, was $500

Xavier De Le Rue is an impressive and pretty well-known snowboarder, and this board is made to his specifications, being an intersection between Japanese surf and overall snow culture, which is pretty cool. The Sushi XV works well in powder, sinking in just enough to give you both power and control while still providing a smooth ride. If you’re looking for a top-end snowboard for aggressive style with a bit of playful flair, this pro board is the one.

