Get 30% off select Burton snowboards and accessories

Victoria Garcia
By
Burton step on for kids and splitboarders
Burton

Snow bunnies everywhere will be happy to know that Burton is now having a can’t-miss sale. They are offering up to 30% off apparel, accessories, googles and even snowboards. Luckily for you, it is currently ski and snowboard season so now is the perfect time to grab all of this gear at a discounted price.

Whether you are a snowboarding beginner or a seasoned vet, you can benefit from all of the items that are on sale right now. Pick from beanies, snow pants, gloves, jackets, backpacks, helmets and the brand’s popular snow goggles. Grab as much colorful and warm snow gear as you can before time runs out. Click the button below to start browsing ASAP.

What you should buy during the Burton sale

Let’s start off with the awesome goggles that are currently at a discounted price. You can purchase the Anon Nesa Goggles for $120, the Anon Sync Goggles for $160 and the Anon M4S Goggles with a few add-ons for $256 that are available in a bunch of colorful and shiny options. You’ll find ribbed beanies for as low as $22 which are available in a ton of cool colors  such as white, purple, green, blue and pink to match all of your snow gear. You’ll want to stay on trend while shredding the slopes so be sure to check out the snowboarding trends we’re looking for in 2024.

Not shopping for yourself? Don’t worry, we have a snowboarding gear gift guide that will help you determine what is the best gift for the snowboarder in your life. This sale also includes men’s cargo pants for $157, a rain jacket for $136 and base layer pants for $96 that will complete your snowboarding outfit. Let’s not forget about waterproof gloves for $56, quilted mittens for $52 and glove liners for $25 that will give you an additional layer of warmth.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your snowboarding wardrobe or start one from scratch. Everything that you will find during this sale will help you have an even greater snowboarding experience. Don’t wait because we don’t know how long this sale will last. Head to the Burton website to get up to 30% off snowboarding essentials.

