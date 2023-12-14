The best snowboarding outerwear, goggles, helmets, and more

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Personalizing your kit is part of the fun of being a snowboarder. Whether picking from the latest goggles or upgrading your base layers, you can tailor your riding experience. It’s like being a kid in a candy store. For winter 23/24, snowboarding gear is like never before. With an ideal mix of performance and style, the latest equipment works better and looks good doing it. It’s the best of both worlds.

Whether you’re looking for snowboarding gifts or just want to treat yourself, we’ve compiled some top picks for the upcoming season. They’re from trusted brands, so you can count on them for long days on the hill. Let’s dive in.

Snowboard base layer

Base layers keep you warm and comfortable on the mountain. From trapping heat to managing moisture, they ensure you’re at the right temperature. That’s essential for a good time. This season, we like these wool-powered options from Airblaster and Burton.

Airblaster Ninja Suit

Airblaster imparts a fun mood with its Ninja Suit merino base layer ($259.95). Combining a top, bottom, and balaclava in one piece, the suit’s both cozy and convenient. No more tracking down separate pieces early in the morning — just slip on, zip up, and go. So simple.

Made from Airblaster’s proprietary 4-way stretch material, the Ninja Suit provides warmth and flexibility in a convenient package. Comprised of 55% Merino, 37% Tencel, and 8% Spandex, the fabric is 45% tougher than Merino alone, and faster drying.

Burton Power Wool base layer

Burton’s [ak] line of soft goods sets the standard for performance and design. Whether you’re ripping Alaskan peaks or taking resort laps, [ak] gear keeps you warm, dry, and unrestricted. The Baker Power Wool base layers continue that tradition.

Polartec Power Wool (69% synthetic, 31% wool) optimizes warmth and wicking, so you can focus on getting after it in epic conditions. The Crewneck top ($144.95) has thumbhole cuffs and a bicep pocket to lock in heat and store your pass. And the bottoms ($144.95) include a patch-on pocket for added convenience.

Both pieces are Bluesign-approved, denoting their environmentally friendly build. And with a lifetime warranty, they’re built for the long haul.

Crewneck

Pants

Snowboard helmet

Snowboard helmets may look similar, but underneath the shell, they’re anything but. With their innovative construction and sleek appearance, the Smith Nexus Mips and Oakley MOD5 I.C.E. lead the way.

Smith Nexus Mips

From its chiseled exterior to its advanced protection, the Smith Nexus Mips ($325) has it all. Outside, styled vents and an integrated brim add action-hero looks. Inside, KOROYD offers superior impact protection versus traditional foam. The Mips system limits rotational forces during angled impacts. And a BOA 360 fit system lets you dial in the perfect feel.

Oakley MOD5 I.C.E.

Oakley has a history of bold, innovative designs. From sculptured sunglasses to colorful lenses, the company’s products stand out. And the new MOD5 I.C.E. helmet offers features unlike anything else. Exterior-wise, a matte/polished white finish is clean and sophisticated. Edgy styling provides a function-first look. On the back, Oakley installed a twICEme® Medical ID NFC chip, with emergency contacts and medical info, to assist first responders in an emergency.

Inside, Polartec Power Grid keeps things cozy, and a BOA 360 fit system offers customized settings. Lastly, a magnetic FIDLOCK buckle lets you secure the helmet with your gloves on.

Snowboard goggles

Today’s goggles offer abundant options for on-hill style and unencumbered views. But one pair fits like no other.

Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle

With a custom-molded fit, the Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle ($450) changes the game. While regular goggles use soft foam to conform to your face, Smith’s newest creation uses digital scans for a glove-like feel. Here’s how it works. Buyers use Smith’s custom app to scan their face’s unique attributes. Smith then takes that data and generates a frame with a personalized flange. After 3D printing the frame, Smith assembles the goggles in its USA facility. That’s next-level tech.

Besides that, the Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle has magnetic interchangeable lenses via the MAG system. And a spherical lens with ChromaPop technology provides wide-open vision and sharp clarity.

Snowboard mittens

On frigid days, mittens offer cozy warmth. When side by side, fingers generate more heat, leading to toasty hands lap after lap. Here are our picks.

686 Apex

Full-featured and reasonably priced, the 686 Gore-Tex Apex Mitt ($94.95) ticks all the boxes. A Gore-Tex insert is waterproof and breathable, and a Thinsulate Supreme 100G palm and upper keep the cold out. A merino wool blend liner offers next-to-skin comfort. And with a classic under-cuff design, the Apex Mitt just looks cool.

Additional features include Gore-Tex Plus Warm technology, Soundtouch Touchscreen Technology, and DuraGrain synthetic leather.

Dakine Baron trigger mitt

While mittens are warm, they can feel restrictive. A glove’s dexterity is hard to match when you’re buckling bindings or adjusting goggles. The Dakine Baron trigger mitt ($130) solves that with its hybrid setup.

By freeing up your index finger and bundling the remaining three, the Baron trigger mitt combines finesse and heat. Need to fine-tune your bindings on the mountain? This hybrid design makes it easy. With Primaloft Gold insulation, this combo mitt/glove is as warm as anything out there. A waterproof/breathable Gore-Tex insert brings storm-proof protection. And Gore Grip technology enhances dexterity on the go.

Snowboard gloves

For flexible functionality, it’s hard to be a pair of gloves. And with today’s tech, they’re warmer than ever.

Dakine Kodiak Gore-Tex glove

Combining old-school mountain style with modern features, the Dakine Kodiak Gore-Tex glove ($160) has looks and performance to spare. Outside, a leather shell has perforated detailing and a reinforced palm. Top-of-the-line Primaloft Gold insulation traps heat like nothing else. And a Gore-Tex insert keeps your hands dry on powder days.

ThirtyTwo Lashed glove

For riders on a budget, the ThirtyTwo Lashed glove ($47.99) delivers. A REPEL waterproof/breathable membrane seals out the elements, while 100G synthetic down insulation locks in the heat. A brushed tricot liner provides softness and wicking. And a micro-suede thumb clears the snow from your lenses.

Snowboard outerwear

For a good time on the hill, top-end outerwear is a must. Not only does it keep you warm and dry, but it lets you express your individual style. These kits are worth a try.

Helly Hansen Elevation line

With its pro-level protection, the Helly Hansen Elevation outerwear line is winter-weather armor. The company collaborated with professional ski patrollers for its Elevation Infinity 3.0 jacket ($750). Using a chemical-free LIFA INFINITY PRO waterproof/breathable membrane, the coat offers responsible function. High-end YKK zippers all around have a heavy-duty feel. And articulated sleeves enhance mobility on demanding terrain.

Similarly, the Elevation Infinity Shell bib pants ($650) feature an identical LIFA INFINITY PRO membrane, along with several ventilation zippers on the front and sides. Articulated knees provide freedom of movement, and adjustable suspenders let you dial in the perfect fit.

Elevation Infinity Ski Jacket

Elevation Infinity Shell Bib Pant

686 ATV line

For the devoted shredder who rides the whole mountain, 686’s ATV outerwear line offers freeride flair and top-end tech. Designed in partnership with legendary pro Gigi Rüf, the kit is unique and functional.

The Gore-Tex 3L ATV jacket ($599.95) uses the finest materials, including a three-layer Gore-Tex shell, a merino wool mouth flap, and inner Lycra wrist gaiters. Air-Flo underarm vents keep things cool when you’re pushing the limits. And the Hood Link system lets you pack and store the jacket with ease.

The Gore-Tex 3L ATV bib pants ($549.95) follow an identical path with high-end fabric and an athlete-driven build. 686 emphasized lightweight and breathability for high-exertion skin-ups and long days in the backcountry. But the pants are equally at home shredding the local resort.

Gore-tex 3L ATV Jacket

Gore-tex 3L ATV Bib

Dakine Sender Stretch line

Whether ripping carves or throwing spins, mobility is essential while snowboarding. Dakine’s Sender Stretch outerwear provides just that, with 4-way stretch construction and an ergonomic fit. The Sender Stretch 3L jacket ($495) emphasizes flexible comfort. A 100% recycled polyester face fabric provides eco-friendly style, and a hydrophilic membrane locks out moisture. Six pockets let you store all your gear. Zippered pit vents let you dump heat on the skin up.

The Sender 3L Stretch pant ($475) is the perfect complement, with identical materials and low-key looks. Ample storage comes courtesy of six pockets, and a Recco reflector adds reassurance when you’re out exploring.

Sender Stretch 3L jacket

Sender 3L Stretch pant

That’s a lot of snowboarding gear to sift through. But it’s worth it. These options give you, your friends, or family equipment that works day after day in challenging conditions. And with appealing visuals all around, these gifts are as cool as they are useful. Happy shredding.

