Whether you’re a newbie, a weekend resort warrior, or an old-school ripper looking to shred the backcountry gnar, the one thing that binds veterans and novices alike is the allure of new gear. While we all have that signature piece that remains a part of our seasonal kit, no boarder can help shopping the latest and best snowboards, jackets, bibs, goggles — the list goes on.

Here are the world’s best snowboarding brands for shredding fresh pow or groomed slopes in style this season.

Best Snowboards, Bindings, and Essentials

Burton

Thanks to founder Jake Burton’s passion for snowsports dating back more than 40 years, his namesake brand has largely defined modern snowboarding. Today, the Burton name is synonymous with innovative tech, forward-thinking design, and sustainability. It’s also the rare snowboarding brand that can outfit a rider heat-to-tie, from helmet to ski tip.

Weston Backcountry

Colorado’s Weston Backcountry is no stranger to award-winning boards. Founded in 2012, it’s a relative newcomer to the industry. But, the brand is committed to creating unique designs that have racked up numerous accolades in recent years.

Mervin Manufacturing

Pro snowboarders Mike Olson and Pete Saari founded Mervin Manufacturing back in 1977. In the mainstream, it’s better known for its umbrella brands like Roxy Snowboards (for women) and Bent Metal Binding Works. Today, the source brand is highly regarded among hardcore riders as its attention to design, craftsmanship, and sustainability continue to rank it among the world’s best snowboarding brands.

Ride Snowboards

Ride Snowboards emerged on the scene in 1992 with just four models. Fast-forward nearly three decades, and the company has expanded into everything from boots and bindings to bags and snowsport apparel. With a headquarters relocation to Seattle, a recent expansion facility in Asia, and a clear innovative vision of its future line-up, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Best Snowboarding Apparel

Spyder

In 1978, former Canadian National Ski Team member David Jacobs began a small mail-order business in his Colorado home. Fast forward more than 40 years, and the Spyder brand is one of the most iconic logos on the slopes. What began as a ski sweater company has evolved to include all forms of snowsport apparel and accessories, including legit race suits.

The North Face

For more than 50 years, The North Face has been a staple in the expedition and lifestyle space. Named after the coldest and most unforgiving side of a mountain, the brand began adding skiwear to its offerings in the early 1980s. The “Never Stop Exploring” slogan personifies the company’s commitment to pushing the limits of innovation, design, and, well, exploration.

Dakine

Founded in 1979 in Hawaii and now located at the base of Mount Hood in Oregon, Dakine provides a diverse catalog that includes backpacks, travel bags, outerwear, apparel, and accessories. While it has enjoyed success as an alternative sporting brand, Dakine caters to a wide range of activities, including surfing, skateboarding, skiing, and of course, snowboarding.

Saga

Saga is a leader in durable, versatile, and stylish snowsport gear. Almost every piece in its catalog boasts essential features like 100% seam taping, plush insulation, and fabric that’s breathable and waterproof. Plus, the brand embraces big, bold colors and patterns that look unlike anything else on the slopes. Flamingo, anyone?

Best Snowboarding Protection

Bern

With a 15-year heritage of crafting some of the world’s best sports helmets, Bern delivers on the slopes as well. The brand remains at the forefront of helmet protection technology and design. New for 2021, it’s teasing the world’s most advanced consumer snowboarding helmet with a carbon fiber construction.

Smith Optics

In 1965, orthodontist Dr. Bob Smith created the first sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam goggles. For more than 50 years, his namesake brand has pushed the envelope of innovation in eyewear and helmets. With other innovative firsts, like interchangeable lenses and improved helmet technology, the company remains committed to creating the best snowboarding and ski products available.

Spy Optic

Founded in Southern California in 1994, Spy Optic is one of the world’s oldest independent action sports eyewear manufacturers. The brand celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 and continues to lead the market in producing high-quality ski goggles, sports sunglasses, and prescription frames.

Best Snowboarding Tech

GoPro

Without proof that you nailed that rail or pushed your limits on a new backcountry run, did it really happen? The GoPro HERO9 features HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, incredible HD resolution, live streaming capabilities, and a whole lot more. Don’t miss a second of the action this season, whether it’s mounted to your helmet, board, wrist, or chest.

DJI

The other big name in the action sports camera game, DJI gives GoPro a solid run for its money. The camera maker’s Osmo Action boasts a slew of industry-leading features, including dual screens, 4K HDR video recording, 8x slow motion, UHD image quality, and RockSteady electronic image stabilization — all wrapped in a durable, waterproof housing. Remember: Pics — er, video — or didn’t happen.

To learn more about the best snowboarding gear, make sure to check out our roundups for the best snowboards, bindings, goggles, apparel, action cameras, and everything in-between.

