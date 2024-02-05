 Skip to main content
Snowboarding and skiing news: Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin resort has a new owner

A-Basin has a new owner: Alterra

Nate Swanner
By
Arapahoe Basin resort in Colorado
Arapahoe Basin resort in Colorado

Alterra Mountain Company is acquiring Arapahoe Basin, expanding its total resort ownership to 18 properties. A-Basin, as it is often referred to, will remain on the IKON Pass for skiers and snowboarders.

It’s important to note Alterra Mountain Company lists the Ikon Pass in its holdings portfolio, which it introduced in 2018. We expect A-Basin to be part of the Ikon Pass indefinitely. The only “official” word is that Arapahoe Basin will remain on the Ikon pass for the 2023/2024 season.

“Arapahoe Basin is considered legendary for a reason. From its unparalleled terrain to its commitment to sustainability, A-Basin has a team that has a passion and commitment for this unique place and its traditions, making it an ideal fit for the Alterra Mountain Company family,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “A-Basin was a key addition to the Ikon Pass in 2019 and we have since then worked alongside their dedicated team and look forward to continuing our shared goals and values.”

Arapahoe’s long-standing COO, Alan Henceroth, will continue to serve Arapahoe Basin staff and customers with this transition of ownership. “A-Basin has a long-time and loyal following among skiers and riders in Colorado, and we care deeply about the culture of A-Basin that brings them back. We have worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019 when we joined the Ikon Pass community, and we have every faith that Alterra is committed to helping us maintain A-Basin’s authenticity.”

Arapahoe Basin Apres
Arapahoe Basin Apres

What this means for skiers and snowboarders

Arapahoe Basin’s former owner, Dream Unlimited Corporation, is a Candian real estate holdings group. It owns or has interests in residential, commercial, land, and other types of real estate.

Alterra Mountain Company is dedicated to mountain resorts. The upside is obvious: Being owned by a company that lives and breathes skiing and snowboarding resorts is better.

Keeping Henceroth in his position will safeguard the community and overall “vibe” of A-Basin.

On its face, it’s hard to see how this is negative. While resort corporations are often derided by the skiing and snowboarding communities, they do provide the structure modern resorts are desperate for. As skiing and snowboarding grow in popularity, so do the demands skiers and snowboarders place on resorts.

It’s not simply crowd control. Resorts are increasingly met with demands for better features, opening more terrain, and other demands. It may not be “cool” to be part of a company, but it will provide benefits for users.

On the other hand, companies like Vail Resorts have made fairly unpopular decisions for business purposes, so it might not be all positive. Still, we think this is a great move that only aligns A-Basin with a strong company that will be more dedicated to its success.

Nate Swanner
Nate Swanner
General Manager
Nate is General Manager for all not-Digital-Trends properties at DTMG, including The Manual, Digital Trends en Espanol…
