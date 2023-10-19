 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The 5 best hotels for IKON pass holders this ski and snowboarding season

Rest is important, too!

Tom Kilpatrick
Nate Swanner
By and
A man walks up a mountain in deep snow with a snowboard.
Greg Rosenke / Unsplash

The Ikon Pass is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive ski passes worldwide, giving skiers and snowboarders access to more than fifty resorts and some of the best snow on the planet. With just a single ticket, you get unlimited access to the sixteen ikon pass resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat, and Mammoth Mountain, as well as seven days each at some of the most iconic ski resorts in the US — Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole, Alta Ski Area, to name a few. You can also experience skiing in Canada, Japan, and Europe.

Although it pains us to admit it, there is more to a skiing or snowboarding holiday than just the snow. Before you open that email browser to tell us we’re wrong, think about this: what would your ski holiday be without boasting about how you had the best line of the day over some après ski? And if you don’t get proper rest, what will happen to your riding? We don’t know about you, but we’re not eighteen anymore and can’t jump up after a night on our buddy’s sofa, wade through empty cans, and hit the slopes. We need a proper hotel with proper facilities, and these are the five best hotels on offer at US Ikon Pass destinations.

snowbird utah skiing
Snowbird/Facebook Snowbird / Facebook

The Cliff Lodge – Snowbird

One of North America’s most iconic ski lodges, The Cliff Lodge is positioned to give you unparalleled views of Snowbird’s ski runs or down the majestic glacial valley carved into the landscape. This ski-in/ski-out accommodation is a short walk from Snowbird’s pedestrian village, where you will find bars, restaurants, and ski stores. But perhaps the best part of The Cliff Lodge is The Cliff Spa, with a heated swimming pool, hot tubs, salon services, yoga studios, and a fitness center. In the west wing of The Cliff Lodge is The Cliff Club. These luxury condominiums step it up a notch and are available for groups ranging from two to ten people.

The Westin Resort in Mammoth Mountain
Westin Resort Mammoth Mountain / Westin Resort Mammoth Mountain

The Westin Monache Resort – Mammoth Mountain

This rustic, elegant hotel is just five miles from the Mammoth Mountain ski area, close enough that the heated outdoor swimming pool overlooks the mountain. The stunning alpine views inside your room will have you planning your turns from the balcony or warming yourself by the fire. There’s a fitness center for you to get your sweat on in the evenings or to stretch out aching muscles if you’ve been shredding hard, as well as an in-resort restaurant. Fancy dining in? Your suite has a fully fitted kitchen for post-ski fuelling.

The village at Palisades Tahoe.
Palisades Tahoe / Palisades Tahoe

The Village – Palisades Tahoe

With a choice of standard or premium rooms, you can guarantee comfort and relaxation after skiing in The Village at Palisades Tahoe. Each unit is privately owned, giving them their own feel, decorations, and furnishings; it’s a home-from-home. Most units are fitted with a gas fire and have private balconies, with the premium rooms furnished with fully equipped kitchens. In the evenings, you can choose one of eight outdoor hot tubs to relax in, along with a fitness suite and billiards lounge. The best part is that this is just moments from the ski lifts.

Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain heated pool
Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain / Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain

Cambria Hotel – Copper Mountain

Just minutes from the ski lifts and the Center Village of Copper Mountain, this hotel is ideally located and set up as a base to rip one of the most popular mountains on the Ikon Pass. The rooms are furnished in a minimal and modern way, with class and comfort extending into the hotel’s communal lounges. You can relax in one of Cambria Hotel’s heated outdoor pools or around an outdoor fire pit while looking over your day’s ski area in the evenings. Alternatively, get your sweat on in the hotel’s fitness suite or have a drink at Element 29 — check out the periodic table if you’re not sure why it’s called this — bar and boutique.

Aspen Snowmass
Aspen Snowmass/Facebook / Aspen Snowmass/Facebook

Viceroy Snowmass – Aspen Snowmass

Ski-in, ski-out luxury at one of the world’s most renowned ski resorts, Viceroy Snowmass represents the height of comfort for a ski or snowboard holiday, surrounded by majestic alpine peaks. Whether you choose studio accommodations with bespoke fittings, a fully fitted residential suite, or a three-bedroom penthouse, you’ll get a convenience kitchen, mountain views, and plenty of other high-level amenities to keep you comfortable and rested. The Viceroy Snowmass has on-site restaurants, including an al-fresco dining option so you can soak up more of the mountains. There’s nightlife, a fitness suite and spa, and a pool with hot tubs. The only challenge about this hotel might be tearing yourself away to get some skiing done.

The Higashiyama Niseko Village hotel
Higashiyama Niseko Village / Higashiyama Niseko Village

Bonus: Higashiyama – Niseko Village, Hokkaido

If you’ve never experienced Japow, make this the year you do. The Ikon Pass gives you seven days of riding at the Niseko United ski area, with over two thousand skiable acres and nearly twelve miles of backcountry skiing. The Higashiyama sits in the mountains, offering rooms and suites as elegant as the views around them. The focal point of the Higashiyama is the Onsen — a traditional Japanese hot spring bath renowned for its healing power and purity — which includes both indoor and outdoor baths overlooking the mountains. There is also a fitness suite, just in case a day of shredding neck-deep powder isn’t enough exercise, and traditional Japanese food is on offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Ski the dream at one of the 10 biggest ski resorts in the world
These bucket-list-worthy winter playgrounds offer much more than just skiing

For most skiers, mega-ski resorts are the stuff of dreams. Winter wonderlands with infinite alpine acreage, where snowfall is a sure thing, and skiers have limitless opportunities to carve fresh tracks in pristine powder. Beyond their sheer size, these big ski resorts are also nestled into some of the most spectacular mountain chains on Earth. We're talking about the Alps, the Dolomites, and the Rockies, just to name a few. Of course, these bucket-list-worthy getaways have plenty of après ski amenities, too, meaning serious pampering is also part of the post-ski experience.

However, nailing down which of these huge ski resorts is best for you can be tricky. They're all marketing something different: Resorts in the U.S. and Canada — including many of the best all-inclusive ski resorts — focus on overall acreage, while European ski spots are typically more concerned with a tally of run-length. Whatever you're into, here's a definitive roundup of the biggest alpine playgrounds on the planet.

Read more
This tiny Idaho ski town could become the next Jackson Hole
Small-town Driggs is facing up to the economic impacts of ski-resort growth
A view of the Teton Mountains in Idaho.

The issue with hidden gems is that nowadays, they don't stay secret for long. As some ski towns become overcrowded, over-popular, and overpriced, skiers and snowboarders seek their little piece of winter paradise, and these smaller, more secluded resorts get targeted as 'the next big thing.' One small Idaho town just thirty miles from Jackson Hole is currently on the brink of this transformation.

At the moment, it's hard to imagine tiny Driggs as anything other than what it is — a small, rural town with unsurpassed views of the Tetons that has been a hideaway for backcountry skiers and local riders. But expansions of the nearby Grand Targhee ski resort means that Driggs — on the main road to the resort — is in line for an expansion of its own, whether the town likes it or not.

Read more
Climate change has made some ski resorts in Europe close down entirely
It's too late for these ski resorts, but we need to take action on climate change
Ski lifts sitting in the abyss

It's no secret that the winter season is shifting as the planet's temperature changes. Ski seasons are starting later, and snow is becoming less reliable. Skiing throughout December used to be expected — after all, what's a Christmas vacation without it? — but now, many resorts struggle to open for the holidays. You might look at the length of last season's winter and some of the record snowfalls and argue that climate change can't be to blame, but the sad truth is that trends are showing less overall snow and a shorter winter period.

Then there's the fact that winters are getting wilder, and the weather is becoming less predictable. "Storms of the century" seem to happen every few months, and I've seen so many "once-in-a-lifetime" weather events that I'm starting to wonder how long I've been alive. But if we think things on the snow front are bad in the U.S., with Europe the fastest-warming continent in the world, some ski resorts on the other side of the Atlantic are seeing the effects already.

Read more