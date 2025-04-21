 Skip to main content
This is the best ski resort in North America, according to real skiers

OnTheSnow award-winning ski resort you won't want to miss next year

By
Big Sky Ski Resort, winner of OnTheSnow Best Overall Ski Resort 2025 award
OnTheSnow / OnTheSnow

The 2024-25 ski season was such a blast. With above-average snowfall in many regions, there was plenty of fresh powder for everyone. Personally, I had the chance to visit two great resorts, including Terry Peak in South Dakota, and Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico, but they didn’t win OnTheSnow’s Best Overall Ski Resort in North America award. That honor went to Big Sky in Montana, which is definitely going on my bucket list.

As a visitor’s choice award, this prize was primarily earned through user satisfaction, through ratings and reviews.

“OnTheSnow’s millions of website and app users are die-hard skiers and riders who collectively take millions of ski trips each winter,” said Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News, publishers of OnTheSnow. “The North America ski season culminates with the Visitors’ Choice Awards, when we get to honor and celebrate those resorts that OnTheSnow users have rated the top in North America.”

Big Sky’s extensive terrain and recent upgrades resonated with many skiers, particularly the addition of the new Lone Peak Tram. Reviewers also mention something for everyone, from all-mountain terrain to après-ski, family-friendly amenities, terrain parks, and more. With this in mind, it was no surprise that it won Best Overall Ski Resort in North America.

Now, Big Sky isn’t the largest resort in North America. That honor goes to Powder Mountain in Utah, but Big Sky is huge. There are 5,850 acres of skiable terrain, with over 300 trails. The mountain is pretty even in terms of the amount of beginner and intermediate trails as opposed to expert ones, so there’s something for everyone here. Features include 4,350 feet of vertical for thrill-seekers and over 40 lifts.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as OnTheSnow’s 2025 Best Overall Ski Resort,” said Troy Nedved, president and COO of Big Sky Resort. “When we unveiled our Big Sky 2025 vision nine years ago, it represented an ambitious roadmap to elevate us into the realm of world-class destinations. The recognition from our guests validates that our unprecedented investment — one of North America’s most ambitious capital plans — has truly transformed the resort experience.”

The award was presented at the Mountain Travel Symposium. Other category winners included Jackson Hole for Best All-Mountain Terrain, Breckenridge for Best Après-Ski, and Copper Mountain for Best Terrain Park.

