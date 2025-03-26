Exploring South Dakota’s Black Hills in spring: Snowmobiling, scenic views, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Snowmobiling in the Black Hills Where to stay in the Black Hills Where to eat in the Black Hills Fun activities near the Black Hills

Snowmobiling is one of the most popular activities in South Dakota in the winter and early spring, due to the long season and extensive trail systems that cover about 416 miles and 1.2 million acres of dense pine forests, open meadows, and rugged limestone terrain. The snowmobile season officially runs from mid-December to the end of March, though the trail conditions depend on the snowfall.

Originally, the South Dakota State Tourism Office flew us out in mid-March to experience the best that the state has to offer in early spring. Unfortunately, there was a huge warm spell just as we arrived, and the snowmobile trails melted out. While it did snow plenty during our stay, it wasn’t quite enough to get us out there. That said, I was still able to chat with a bunch of locals to figure out where to go, what to do, and how to make the most of snowmobiling in the Black Hills. I also compiled some suggestions about what to do if the weather doesn’t turn out the way you planned. Here’s everything I learned.

Snowmobiling in the Black Hills

If you’re not towing your own sleds in, it’s easy enough to rent snowmobiles at one of the many locations around the Black Hills. Our plan was to stay at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge, which has snowmobiles for rent right from the lodge. They have a fleet of Polaris sleds, and they’re all well maintained by a knowledgeable staff. They also do snowshoe rentals in the winter and fat bike rentals year-round, as well as ATV rentals from May to October.

You do need a license and vehicle registration to operate a snowmobile on public or private lands. South Dakota residents can acquire one for $10, while non-residents can purchase a five-day temporary permit for $40. The good news is that if you are a non-resident and your sleds are licensed in your home state, that is also valid. Just be sure that you have liability insurance, and be wary about driving into Wyoming, where you may need an additional permit.

As for which trails to go on, we had heard so many great things about Trail 4, which starts near Spearfish Canyon Lodge and is definitely one of the best ways to see the beauty of the lodge, just as the front desk people described it.

The trail from Trailshead to Cement Ridge is also popular because it’s the highest snowmobile access point in the Black Hills at over 6,500 feet. This is part of a 60-mile loop from Trailshead, and it’s groomed regularly. If you want an even longer ride, this is the trail for you, because it connects with several Wyoming trails.

There are also several state parks in South Dakota that offer snowmobiling, including Big Sioux Recreation Area, Fisher Grove State Park, George S. Mickelson Trail, Lake Poinsett Recreation Area, Pelican Lake Recreation Area, and Spearfish Canyon Nature Area.

Where to stay in the Black Hills

As I mentioned, we stayed at Spearfish Canyon Lodge, which in my opinion, has one of the prettiest lobbies in the Spearfish/Deadwood area. Think rustic charm, complete with a huge fireplace that often crackles with an actual blaze. My husband and I enjoyed spending our evenings reclining in the plush chairs, playing checkers, or chatting while I compiled all of my notes on South Dakota. The huge windows gave us a gorgeous view of the surrounding mountains, complete with picturesque snowflakes fluttering down from above.



But the lobby isn’t the only great thing about this place! In addition to snowmobile rentals, it also has a gift shop and a bar down near the lobby, plus two hot tubs. There are also a ton of hiking trails and a scenic drive right nearby, so there was plenty to do during our downtime.

The communal areas are top tier, but the rooms themselves are a little lackluster and are in need of some renovation. That said, we still enjoyed our stay here and would recommend it, especially if you want to dip your toes into some winter sports like snowmobiling or skiing at Terry Lodge.

Where to eat in the Black Hills

Near the Spearfish Canyon Lodge, there’s a historic restaurant called Latchstring. It’s just across the street, and it serves some delicious South Dakota favorites. I couldn’t resist ordering one of their homemade cinnamon rolls for dessert, and I definitely wasn’t disappointed! It has classic cinnamon, but also has caramel, which looks mouth-watering delicious.

Deadwood also has a bunch of great pubs and restaurants, and many of them are connected to cute shops or casinos. We enjoyed the Bloody Nose Saloon, which is connected to Deadwood Distillery and sells a bunch of different varieties of moonshine. There are even free tastings! We tried a delicious apple moonshine and couldn’t resist purchasing a jar of it to enjoy slowly during our trip. We also failed miserably during trivia night, but still had a blast with the friendly atmosphere.

If you do choose to dine in Deadwood, don’t forget to visit some of the cute Western-themed shops in town. There are also a bunch of historical tours and museums in the area, including the Historic Adam House and Museum, the tours at the Brothel Deadwood, and even ghost tours if you want a taste of the paranormal.

If you choose to go toward the Badlands, the Wall Drug store is a great watering hole for refreshments, souvenirs, and Western gear like cowboy boots, hats, and clothes. We couldn’t resist the homemade donuts, and we took them on the trail to Badlands, where we watched the sunset from Pinnacle Overlook.

Fun activities near the Black Hills

If you have a few extra days or if your snowmobiling trip ends early, there are still plenty of fun activities to do in the area. We had a blast visiting the historic town of Deadwood, where there were many museums, shops, bars, and more to peruse. The visitor centers were particularly helpful to us because we were able to figure out what was open when and if there were any road or activity closures that weren’t obvious online.

The Days of ’76 Museum

The Days of ‘76 Museum was one of our favorites, showcasing several collections of Western and American Indian artifacts. The Days of ‘76 Rodeo is held there every year in July, which you may have even heard of because it’s earned the title of “Rodeo of the Year” a whopping 19 times. We definitely recommend it if you love the Wild West.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

We also enjoyed visiting all of the national parks and state parks in the area. Mount Rushmore National Memorial is just 1 hour and 15 minutes from the lodge, which in my book, makes it a must-see. There is also a museum with excellent exhibits that show how the carvings were made into the mountainside, as well as a gift shop for souvenirs. This museum is one of my all-time favorites in the entire country, but it was closed for renovations at the time of our arrival.

Crazy Horse Memorial

Just 20 minutes away from Mount Rushmore is the Crazy Horse Memorial, which celebrates the great Lakota warrior. This is actually the world’s largest mountain carving in progress, and once completed, Crazy Horse will be 641 feet long and 563 feet high. Right now, Crazy Horse’s face and left hand is completed, and you can join a bus tour that takes you around the best viewpoints, peruse the museum, and even stop for a bite of Native American cuisine at the restaurant.

Funding for the project is provided by donations and admissions to the memorial, and initiatives seek to protect and preserve the culture and heritage of all North American Natives. The Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore can be done together in a single day.



Custer State Park

On the same day, we also visited Custer State Park. This state park is so unique due to its sprawling 71,000 acres of granite peaks, rolling plains, and clear mountain streams and lakes. We walked around Sylvan Lake and drove around the Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway, where we spotted bison, deer, and even a bald eagle. Another famous route at Custer is the Needles Highway, which is a 14-mile road surrounded by needle-like granite formations. We’ve never seen anything like it!

Badlands National Park

Badlands National Park is also a must-see if you visit the Black Hills area. There are two units: the North Unit, which is accessible year-round and often holds stronger visitor appeal, and the more remote South unit, which includes Stronghold, Palmer Creek, and the Pine Ridge Reservation.

We recommend the Badlands Loop Road, also known as Highway 240, which is open as long as there aren’t any huge snowstorms coming in. There are also several fun hiking trails to explore, including Notch Trail, which is a short 1.5-mile round trip hike with moderate terrain and a ladder. Just bring your traction gear because during the winter, the trails can get icy, and don’t forget to visit the Wall Drug store!

Terry Peak Ski Resort

Last but certainly not least, I have to mention the Terry Peak Ski Resort area. Even if snowmobiling is out, Terry Peak has more than enough winter fun for everyone in early spring. Rentals and tickets were easy to acquire, and I explored almost all of the green and blue trails, all four lifts, the terrain park, and the cozy lodge. We highly recommend the chili at the cafeteria, which is deliciously spicy.

While we had to experience the snowmobiling second-hand through knowledgeable locals, South Dakota still had plenty to hold our attention. The vibe of this area is so enchanting that it feels like the America of 20 years ago, but in the most nostalgic way possible. It was just the change of pace we needed to unwind and recenter. Thanks again to the South Dakota State Tourism Office for making it happen!