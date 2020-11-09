  1. Outdoors

More People Disappear in the Alaska Triangle Than Anywhere in the U.S.

By
Alaska ShoreZone Program NOAA/NMFS/AKFSC; Courtesy of Mandy Lindeberg, NOAA/NMFS/AKFSC

If you’re a fan of alien-heavy conspiracies, high school geometry, and tropical islands, it doesn’t get more intriguing than the Bermuda Triangle (a.k.a. Devil’s Triangle). That was, of course, until the mystery of The Triangle was finally solved a few years ago! Well … not really.

No matter, because we still have The Alaska Triangle and it is way, way more interesting. So much so that the Travel Channel even decided to make a TV show out of it.

The borders of the Alaska Triangle connect Anchorage and Juneau in the south to Barrow along the state’s north coast. Like much of the state, the vast expanse within the triangle’s perimeter contains some of the most rugged, unforgiving wilderness in North America. Boreal forest, craggy mountain peaks, alpine lakes, and large swaths of apparent nothingness. Amid this dramatic backdrop, it’s hardly surprising that people go missing. What is surprising is the sheer number of people who go missing. Add to that the fact that many disappear without any evidence, and bodies (alive or dead) are rarely ever found.

Related Reading

Interest in the Alaska Triangle began in 1972 when a small, private craft carrying U.S. House Majority Leader Hale Boggs’ seemingly vanished into thin air somewhere between Juneau and Anchorage. What followed was one of the nation’s largest-ever search-and-rescue missions. For more than a month, 50 civilian planes and 40 military craft scoured a search grid of 32,000 square miles. They found not a trace of anything.

President Lyndon B. Johnson (right) with House Majority Whip Hale Boggs (left).

Again, given the sheer size of the Triangle, it’s easy to chalk up its “mysteries” to the obvious perils of traveling through such a vast, inhospitable landscape. But, by the numbers, it seems something more interesting is at play. More than 16,000 souls — including airplane passengers and hikers, locals and tourists — have disappeared within the Alaska Triangle since 1988. The rate per 1,000 people is more than twice the national missing persons average, and the rate of persons who remain missing is far higher still.

For almost as long as there have been planes flying over the Atlantic Ocean, theories have abounded about the nature of the Bermuda Triangle. Lovers of lore and mystery have postulated everything from unusually heavy air and bizarre weather patterns to alien involvement and energy lasers from the lost city of Atlantis. Many have speculated similar reasons for the disappearances within the Alaska Triangle.

The most likely scientific explanation, however, is geography. The state’s massive glaciers are rife with giant holes, hidden caves, and building-sized crevasses which all provide the perfect burying grounds for downed aircraft. Once an aircraft crash-lands or a hiker becomes stranded, the fast-moving, year-round snow squalls can easily bury any trace of a person or even a plane.

At least, that’s what the scientific community would like us to believe. But, we’re going to keep looking into the wormholes and alien reverse gravity technology because both are way more interesting.

Editors' Recommendations

8 Best Self-Defense Weapons for Men in 2020, Reviewed

best self defense weapons for men fast strike biker whip

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

best sci fi fantasy movies on netflix total recall

The Best Anime on Netflix Right Now

best anime series on netflix gurren lagann

12 Best Short Stories Everyone Should Read in 2020

The 8 Best Air Mattresses for Camping in Comfort

best air mattress for camping

8 Coolers To Buy in 2020: Yeti, Pelican, and More

best cooler on amazon

The Best Campgrounds in the U.S. for Stargazing

The Best Luxury Camping Gear for Men in Fall 2020

The Best Motorcycle Tents for Camping on Two Wheels

The 7 Best Camping Cooking Gear for Car Camping and Backpacking

Furrion eRove Is the Ultimate, Go-Anywhere, Solar-Powered Cooler

furrion erove solar powered electric cooler

The Best Outdoor Clothing Brands to Wear This Fall

The Best Outdoor Clothing Brands to Wear This Summer

Here Are The 6 Knives Every Man Should Own

knives every man should own knife image

How This New York Energy Startup is Bringing Power to Africa

5 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the United States