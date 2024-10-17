 Skip to main content
Why more and more people are flocking to this national park this year

Yellowstone National Park is set to become one of the most visited national parks of 2024

By
Yellowstone National Park geysers
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock

America’s first national park, Yellowstone, continually stuns the world with its colorful geysers and stunning landscapes. This year, it’s on track to rank as one of the most visited national parks in the country. By the end of September 2024, Yellowstone saw 4,349,689 recreational visits, which is a 5% increase from last year. While this might seem like a minuscule number when compared to the Great Smoky Mountain’s visitor statistics, which reached over 13 million visitors in 2023, it’s actually pretty close to third place after the Grand Canyon and Zion. Here’s a look into Yellowstone’s numbers.

A breakdown of Yellowstone’s visitation history

There’s no mystery behind Yellowstone’s lasting appeal. From hiking to camping, there’s something for everyone here, no matter what time of year you visit. Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs are some of Yellowstone’s must-see national treasures, along with the abundant wildlife like bison, elk, and wolves that surround the area.

In the past few years, Yellowstone has faced several challenges, including major flooding in 2022 and then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, as 2024 has progressed, Yellowstone has bounced back. As of September, the 4,349,689 visits reflect a strong recovery, particularly when compared to the same time period last year. This means that over 200,000 more people visited Yellowstone compared to last year, which is a huge feat.

Here’s a snapshot of year-to-date visits through September over the last six years:

  • 2024 – 4,349,689
  • 2023 – 4,147,382
  • 2022 – 3,005,194 (closure due to flooding)
  • 2021 – 4,472,687
  • 2020 – 3,393,642 (closure due to COVID-19)
  • 2019 – 3,807,815

Despite these hurdles, Yellowstone has remained a must-visit destination for adventurers of all areas of expertise, with numbers steadily climbing as the park returns to its usual rhythm. As 2024 progresses, it’s likely that Yellowstone’s visitation numbers will continue to rise.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
