 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This is the absolute best time to visit Yellowstone

By
Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park Ledain via Pixabay / Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park offers breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and unique geothermal features—perfect for this year’s summer trip. While each season brings its own charm to this iconic park, June stands out as an ideal time to visit. As we transition to summer, Yellowstone comes alive with vibrant wildlife and milder weather, making it the perfect month for an unforgettable adventure.

When is peak season at Yellowstone National Park?

Yellowstone national park geysers
Lane V. Erickson/Shutterstock / Shutterfly

The peak season at Yellowstone National Park typically runs from the end of April through mid-September. This period offers the best opportunities for wildlife viewing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. However, it’s also when the park is most crowded due to the pleasant weather, so early planning and reservations are highly recommended.

Recommended Videos

Best times to visit Yellowstone

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds and still see some amazing sights, plan to visit Yellowstone National Park during these months:

June

While June marks the beginning of the peak tourist season at Yellowstone, it is still less crowded than July and August. Visiting in June allows you to enjoy the park’s attractions with fewer people around, providing a more serene and immersive experience. This is when Yellowstone is at its greenest. Early mornings and late afternoons are particularly peaceful, offering the chance to explore popular sites like Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs with minimal crowds.

September

Visiting Yellowstone in September can be a fantastic experience for several reasons. After Labor Day, the number of visitors decreases significantly, providing a more peaceful and enjoyable experience. September also offers mild and comfortable weather, with cooler temperatures that are perfect for outdoor activities. The changing colors of the leaves create stunning landscapes and excellent photo opportunities.

Most park services and facilities are still open, but with fewer crowds, you can enjoy them more freely. Additionally, September often has clear skies, providing excellent conditions for stargazing.

October

Since it’s the end of the season, October sees the least amount of visitors, providing a serene atmosphere for your exploration. The Fall foliage is often at its peak during this time, which creates stunning backdrops for wildlife photography. Park facilities are still open in early October, and while there might not be as many activities, you can still hike, camp, and view wildlife as they prepare for winter. Just make sure you bring warm clothes!

June, September, and October each offering its own unique advantages when visiting Yellowstone National Park. The combination of pleasant weather, lush landscapes, abundant wildlife, and optimal conditions for outdoor activities makes them the perfect months to experience the park’s natural wonders. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a first-time visitor, Yellowstone promises unforgettable memories and a deep connection with nature. For more information about passes, be sure to visit the National Park Service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Tee up at one of the best golf courses in Florida
There's a reason Florida is a hot spot for golf
Palm trees by the ocean at Hammock Beach

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

As a devoted golfer, you want to play as much as possible. You spend weekends hitting the links and refining your swing while elevating your game and enjoying your passion. But that isn’t always possible. When seasons change or rain arrives, you’re stuck on the couch watching the PGA Tour. Also, to play the world’s best courses, you’ll need to hop on a plane and go exploring.

Read more
The best hiking spots across Hawaii – from the Big Island to Oahu
See the Hawaiian paradise in a whole new way
The "secret beach" at Ko Olina in Kapolei, Hawaii.

With its 750 miles of total coastline presenting idyllic beaches, clear, warm waters, and some of the best surfing, fishing, diving, and snorkeling spot on Earth, many people associate Hawaii's opportunities for outdoor recreation with the water. But if you fail to look inland and don't discover that hiking Hawaii in a golden opportunity, you're missing out -- big time.

Like the biggest mountain on Earth, if you measure Mauna Kea from its base under the ocean to its summit at 13,803 feet above sea level. Like Hi'ilawe Falls, a waterfall with a main drop some 1,200 feet in height. Like miles of perfectly pristine beaches completely devoid of human development.

Read more
9 longest hiking trails in the world that you must visit
Strap on your hiking boots and prepare for these amazing, miles-long trails
Himalayas

There’s just something about long trails. Beyond the mileage and the physical component, distance trails require a different type of commitment and mindset — almost a lifestyle. And worldwide, the planet’s long trails also provide an intimate glimpse of some of the most fascinating and far-flung places on Earth.

From the Alps to the Appalachians, here are a few of the longest hiking trails on the planet. (And be sure to read up on how to prepare for a long-distance hike if you plan to travel to these remarkable hiking trails.)
Trans Canada Trail

Read more