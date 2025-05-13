A long-awaited reopening in the Smoky Mountains is finally here

Ever since the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Great Smoky Mountains National Park has slowly but surely been reopening sections of the park following reconstruction efforts. The Cosby Area, which is a popular place for visitors to hike, camp, and picnic, is next on the list. As of May 12, 2025, the Cosby Area has officially reopened following the completion of a culvert replacement under Cosby Entrance Road.

This is one of many rehabilitation projects in the area aimed at protecting aquatic species and managing water flow, since flood damage has been a major concern. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and recent debris buildup have heightened risks in the area.

Fortunately, the two 14-foot culverts over Rock Creek are now restored with a single 25-foot culvert. Upgrading the culvert to a larger, more resilient design helps mitigate flood risks by improving water flow and reducing blockages, protecting both the infrastructure and the environment.

Funded by recreation fee revenue and the Federal Lands Transportation Program, the project’s scope also extends to milling and paving the road and parking areas, adding two new handicap-accessible parking spaces, improving dishes and shoulders, and installing new road signs — all things that were well overdue.

Right now, the picnic areas and the Cosby Campground still remain closed until the project’s completion, which is set to conclude in June 2025. Until then, visitors should expect potential delays due to single-lane closures. That said, the opening of the Cosby Area is a huge milestone to be celebrated as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the surrounding areas begin to heal.