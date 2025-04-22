This national park has new rules after too many close calls with wolves

With the increasing number of wolf encounters in the area, the National Park Service at Isle Royale National Park has implemented new food storage regulations, effective immediately. These new regulations aim to keep both wildlife and visitors safe while exploring the beautiful Great Lakes of Michigan. While these regulations are mandatory, I would recommend taking a note from them, no matter what national park you’re headed to next.

The Isle Royale area is well-known for its wolf population, and at the park, there have been increased interactions between wolves and humans due to improperly stored food and trash, especially in areas like Rock Harbor and the eastern campgrounds. These items include all food, trash, cooking supplies, utensils, and toiletries.

Some national parks have food storage lockers, which is the safest place for these items. Park staff at Isle Royale National Park are currently installing these lockers at all campgrounds for use during the 2025 season. Storage protocols include:

Store all food, trash, cooking supplies, and toiletries in an approved bear-resistant container. Coolers, plastic bins, or untested canisters won’t cut it.

While in shelters, keep your food storage containers sealed and inside.

At tent sites, use the food storage lockers.

For cross-country camping or campgrounds without lockers, use a bear bag or hang your containers 12 feet high and 6 feet across from a tree trunk, or secure them to a boulder, log, or tree, at least 200 feet from camp if hanging isn’t possible.

Boaters must store items inside the boat’s cabin or in a secured animal-resistant container.

Never leave your belongings unattended.