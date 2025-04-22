 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This national park has new rules after too many close calls with wolves

Here's how to keep your food safe from wolves this summer

By
Passage Island Lighthouse, Isle Royale National Park
Passage Island Lighthouse, Isle Royale National Park, Michigan. NPS/Facebook

With the increasing number of wolf encounters in the area, the National Park Service at Isle Royale National Park has implemented new food storage regulations, effective immediately. These new regulations aim to keep both wildlife and visitors safe while exploring the beautiful Great Lakes of Michigan. While these regulations are mandatory, I would recommend taking a note from them, no matter what national park you’re headed to next.

The Isle Royale area is well-known for its wolf population, and at the park, there have been increased interactions between wolves and humans due to improperly stored food and trash, especially in areas like Rock Harbor and the eastern campgrounds. These items include all food, trash, cooking supplies, utensils, and toiletries.

Recommended Videos

Some national parks have food storage lockers, which is the safest place for these items. Park staff at Isle Royale National Park are currently installing these lockers at all campgrounds for use during the 2025 season. Storage protocols include:

  • Store all food, trash, cooking supplies, and toiletries in an approved bear-resistant container. Coolers, plastic bins, or untested canisters won’t cut it.
  • While in shelters, keep your food storage containers sealed and inside.
  • At tent sites, use the food storage lockers.
  • For cross-country camping or campgrounds without lockers, use a bear bag or hang your containers 12 feet high and 6 feet across from a tree trunk, or secure them to a boulder, log, or tree, at least 200 feet from camp if hanging isn’t possible.
  • Boaters must store items inside the boat’s cabin or in a secured animal-resistant container.

Never leave your belongings unattended.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
The change at Acadia National Park you need to know before you visit
NPS move towards sustainability with cashless payments at Acadia
Thunder Hole, Acadia National Park, Maine

National parks around the country are preparing for the peak season's traffic, but with potential ranger shortages and rising visitation numbers, the National Park Service seeks to reduce transaction times and save money. One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to do this is to go cashless.  Several national parks, like the Badlands and Death Valley, have already made the switch, but as of April 15th, Acadia National Park will officially join the list.

One of the primary factors in this decision is that cash payments represent less than 5% of the transactions in the park. However, during the peak season, rangers can spend up to eight and a half hours per day completing all of the documentation required for cash receipts. This transition to cash promises to free up park staff for more important projects like sustainability measures and visitor services.

Read more
Yellowstone’s latest mystery: a new volcanic vent discovered
New plumes of steam visible at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park volcanic vent over Nymph Lake

Our national parks are always changing, and Yellowstone National Park is an excellent example of that. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) just announced that scientists have discovered a brand-new volcanic vent that has opened up in the park. While it was originally discovered on August 5, 2024, when a park scientist driving south from Mammoth Hot Springs saw a plume of steam above the tree line, the USGS has finally confirmed that it is indeed a new volcanic vent.

This new hydrothermal feature sits at the base of a rhyolite lava flow and is surrounded by mineral-rich ground in the Roadside Springs thermal area. If you look south near a pullout along the Mammoth to Norris road just north of the Nymph Lake overlook, you should be able to see it over the other side of the marsh.

Read more
This busy city has the world’s best public transport, according to a new study
Getting around is a breeze in this Asian city
Hong Kong

Time Out has unveiled its list of the best cities in the world for public transportation, with Hong Kong topping the rankings as the undisputed leader in transit excellence. The study, which surveyed over 18,500 locals from 50 countries, asked residents to rate their local bus, train, subway, and tram networks, resulting in a ranking based on those cities where the majority of people described their public transport as “good” or “amazing.”

Asian cities dominated the list, securing 9 of the top 19 spots. Hong Kong emerged as the clear frontrunner, with an impressive 98% of locals giving their public transport network a positive rating. The city's MTR (Mass Transit Railway) system, which covers Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, provides seamless connectivity across 10 different lines. With air-conditioned buses, minibuses, and even double-decker trams, the city's efficient options make it a standout in global transportation.

Read more